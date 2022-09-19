ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Pete Carroll: Seahawks were 'humbled' in 20-point loss to Niners

In the NFL you win some and you lose some. Not all losses feel the same, though and yesterday’s 20-point shellacking at the hands of the 49ers revealed alot about this Seahawks team – most of it not good. Aside from a few bright spots here and there – namely Al Woods and Tyler Lockett – Seattle was dominated by their division rivals in Santa Clara in all three phases of the game.
Yardbarker

Seattle Seahawks: Overreactions from Game 2 loss to San Francisco

The Seattle Seahawks came crashing back down to Earth in Game 2. Sunday was the complete opposite of their opener. Let’s overreact to this game. The Seattle Seahawks‘ hopes of going undefeated came crashing down this week. And not only that, San Francisco finally beat Seattle for the first time since 2019. During that time, the Seahawks have gone 5-1 since the two teams split their series.
The Spun

Former Seahawks Players: Russell Wilson Received Special Treatment

It's becoming more evident by the day that Russell Wilson was not a popular figure in the Seattle Seahawks' locker room. Former All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman recently had former Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright on his podcast. They discussed how Wilson received special treatment from Pete Carroll during his time in Seattle.
960 The Ref

Russell Wilson was reportedly given special treatment by Pete Carroll early in in his Seahawks career

Once the Seattle Seahawks traded Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos this offseason, all the stories about his rocky relationship with the team came out of the woodwork. One such story came from former Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman and linebacker K.J. Wright. The pair discussed Wilson's tenure in Seattle on The Richard Sherman Podcast this week, where both explained how Wilson enjoyed special treatment throughout his early years with the Seahawks.
