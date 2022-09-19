Read full article on original website
WICHITA, Kan. – Wichita State junior setter Kayce Litzau was named to the American Athletic Conference weekly honor roll on Monday. Litzau dished out 97 total assists in Wichita State's two matches at the Tru by Hilton Dayton Beavercreek Invitational, racking up 49 in a four-set win over Dayton and 48 in a five-set defeat at Wright State. All told, the native of Greendale, Wisconsin averaged 10.8 assists per set for the weekend, raising her season average to 9.88 (68th nationally). Litzau now has 415 helpers on the season, 58th most in the country.
