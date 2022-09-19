Read full article on original website
Related
Amid Camp Hope crisis, Spokane’s head of Neighborhood, Housing and Human Services resigns
SPOKANE, Wash – As the City of Spokane faces a crisis over the growing Camp Hope and works to establish a new homeless shelter, the head of the department tasked with handling housing issues has resigned after less than three months on the job. 4 News Now confirmed with...
FOX 28 Spokane
MultiCare distributing ‘Stop the Bleed’ kits to Central Valley School District
SPOKANE, Wash. – MultiCare Valley Hospital is donating bleeding control kits to all 964 classrooms in the Central Valley School District. This project is part of a national campaign called “Stop the Bleed.” According to the organization, somebody who’s severely bleeding can die in as little as five minutes.
Despite closures, local business owners eager about new Loon Lake roundabout
LOON LAKE, Wash. — Work is underway for major traffic improvements in the Look Lake area. There’s been quite a few bad car crashes at the 292 and 395 intersections over the years, and the community has been advocating for this for some time. It’s been dangerous for cars to turn off the 292 onto the 395 when cars and...
Local leaders point fingers over who is responsible for Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane’s demand to clear Camp Hope by next month might not go as planned. Camp Hope sits on land owned by the Washington State Department of Transportation. Earlier this month, the City issued a demand to WSDOT, State Department of Commerce and State Patrol saying they must begin clearing the property this week. If...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Coeur d'Alene Press
Time to unite: Cd’A mobile home residents hope to buy their park
COEUR d’ALENE — Those who live in manufactured or mobile home communities, one of the few affordable housing options available in Kootenai County, are especially vulnerable to displacement — but residents of one such neighborhood are fighting to take ownership of their homes and inspire others to do the same.
Tiny homes offer modern, promising results to combat homelessness
SPOKANE, Wash. — A new approach to homelessness is now sweeping the west coast, and it’s bringing promising results. It’s an idea that’s made its way to Washington and is proving to be an effective approach to getting homeless individuals back on their feet. “At Pallet,...
nicsentinel.com
Keelboat Sailing on Lake Coeur d’Alene: a look into the free Outdoor Pursuits’ trips
North Idaho College students set sail on the Study Aboard keelboat Sept. 13 as part of an Outdoor Pursuits trip—just one of many offered to students this semester. Terry Brinton, Outdoor Pursuits coordinator, captained the 26′ keelboat and brought students out to Lake Coeur d’Alene to introduce them to sailing basics. These basics included:
Coeur d'Alene Press
THE VETERANS' PRESS: Veterans invited to area Stand Downs
Veterans throughout the greater Spokane area are invited to Spokane County’s third-annual Veterans Stand Down and Resource Fair. The fall event is planned for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Salvation Army, 222 E. Indiana in Spokane. Stand Downs provide opportunities for visitors to learn...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Coeur d'Alene Press
Crowd expected for 'Coeur Terre' hearing
COEUR d’ALENE — The city of Coeur d’Alene believes a lot of people will have a lot to say about one of the area’s largest proposed developments. The Planning Commission has scheduled a six-hour public hearing from 3 to 9 p.m. in the Library Community Room on Oct. 11 on an annexation request by Kootenai County Land Company, LLC. If necessary, the hearing will continue the next day.
KHQ Right Now
WSDOT, Department of Commerce and State Patrol respond to threat of legal action over Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Washington State Department of Transportation, Department of Commerce and State Patrol all responded to the City of Spokane's letter threatening legal action if Camp Hope isn't cleared out by Oct. 20. The letter outlines four actions the agencies said could be taken to remove Camp Hope:
‘Same feeling when they walk through the neighborhood’: Cannon Hill neighbors to vote on historic district
SPOKANE, Wash. — There’s a one-time opportunity for Spokane’s first suburb to become the next historic district. A group of Cannon Hill neighbors says they want to preserve the beautiful architecture. Ballots were recently mailed out to decide on the historic title becoming a reality for over...
‘Not wanting to make the change’: SPD clearing downtown homeless camps, but is it making a difference?
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are now clearing the streets downtown, but making meaningful change in addressing homelessness is still a challenge. SPD can now enforce sit-and-lie rules and have even more power to clear camps. On Monday, the City Council voted to give police the authority to stop camping regardless of shelter space if they think it’s dangerous for the person or public.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
City of Coeur d'Alene
Population of Coeur D’Alene Projected to Grow by 110,000 by 2060. Results from the 2020 census reveal some notable changes in population distribution over the last decade. The U.S. population grew by about 7% from 2010 to 2020, or by about 20 million people. Over the same period, more than 80% of U.S. metro areas reported population growth. While it remains to be seen whether the […]
KHQ Right Now
Camp Hope costs City of Spokane more than $400,000 so far
SPOKANE, Wash. - Camp Hope has cost the City of Spokane more than $400,000 in the past nine months, according to the city's director of communications Brian Coddington. These expenses have gone towards police overtime and sanitation, among other things. The money has come from the general fund, which is supported by general tax dollars including sales, property and utility taxes.
Spokane County Interstate Fair celebrates record-breaking year
SPOKANE, Wash. — In 10 days, hundreds of thousands of people have gotten on rides, purchased food and played carnival games at the Spokane County Interstate Fair. “The fair is fun, the rides are awesome,” attendee Ricky Williams said. Fair director Erin Gurtel said it’s been exciting to...
Osburn woman sentenced for embezzling $3.6M from employer
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – A Silver Valley woman will spend four years in federal prison for committing wire fraud. Trina Welch, 49, of Osburn, embezzled more than $3.6 million while working at Kasco. Kasco is a construction and telecommunication company that does work in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, Montana and Alaska.
huckleberrypress.com
Keeping kids clothed and confident-Teen and Kid Closet
Area youth have been able to depend on a Spokane non-profit to help them get new or gently used clothing items and confidently shop in the store for needed items. As per the group’s mission statement the goal is to promote the idea that every child is important and should be able to feel that way in the way they dress. The organization looks to provide underprivileged youth clothing options when there otherwise wouldn’t be any available to the kids according to Program Administrator Ela Lopez.
Northern Idaho Woman Sentenced to Over 4 Years in Prison for Embezzling Over $3.6 Million in Wire Fraud Scheme
COEUR D'ALENE - A 49-year-old Silver Valley woman has been sentenced to more than four years in federal prison for committing wire fraud totaling over $3.6 million. U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced that 49-year-old Trina Welch, of Osburn, ID, will spend 51 months in federal prison. According to court records,...
FOX 28 Spokane
Power outage scheduled for Avista customers in Colville on Sept. 23
COLVILLE, Wash. – About 229 Avista customers in Colville with lose power on Sept. 23, according to a release from the utility company. The outage will begin at 8 a.m. and end at 2 p.m. The outage will be necessary as Avista crews will be performing maintenance on equipment...
Coeur d'Alene Press
From banking to beauty
Watch for major physical and occupant changes to the former Wells Fargo building at Sherman and Third Street. Highlands Day Spa will occupy the 301 building in October. Expanding from its original location at Highlands Golf Course in Post Falls, owner Emily Hildebrand will offer professional massage therapists, hair stylists and skin and nail technicians with a steam room, dry sauna, cold plunge, hot tub, a salon, reception room, locker rooms and relaxation spaces on two floors. Check www.highlandsdayspa.com.
Comments / 0