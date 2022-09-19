Read full article on original website
'We refuse to participate in games' | Jewels Helping Hands will not remove cooling tent from I-90 homeless camp
SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane has put Jewels Helping Hands (JHH) on notice to remove the cooling tent set up at the homeless encampment near I-90 and Freya. However, JHH told KREM 2 they have no plans to remove the tent. The city's fire marshal is demanding...
‘I’m bummed’: Shop owners in North Monroe Business District frustrated with recent vandalism
SPOKANE, Wash. — A business in Spokane’s North Monroe Business District has plywood on its windows after someone threw a brick through them Tuesday morning. It happened at 1889 Salvage Company. A witness across the street was even able to see the crime being committed. “I don’t know if it’ll help or not, but I do have a description,” said...
‘Not wanting to make the change’: SPD clearing downtown homeless camps, but is it making a difference?
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are now clearing the streets downtown, but making meaningful change in addressing homelessness is still a challenge. SPD can now enforce sit-and-lie rules and have even more power to clear camps. On Monday, the City Council voted to give police the authority to stop camping regardless of shelter space if they think it’s dangerous for the person or public.
Could Huge Spokane Homeless Camp Get Pushed To Tri-Cities?
Spokane is working to clean out the largest homeless camp in Washington with an estimated 600-1,000 people living there. They are trying to provide shelter and homes for them, but can only provide a fraction of what is needed. When they tear down the "tent city" where will all the homeless go? Will some of them move to the Tri-Cities or spread out over the rest of Washington?
Spokane physician suspended for lifting up patient's shirt, making jokes about her appearance
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane physician Thomas J. Osten has been suspended indefinitely from practicing medicine in Washington state for alleged inappropriate conduct with a patient. The Washington Medical Commission stated that Osten reportedly raised a patient's shirt without her permission and made inappropriate jokes and comments about her marital...
'A hazardous health concern for all of us' | What it's like living near the homeless camp on I-90
SPOKANE, Wash. — After the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) sent a letter to the city of Spokane stating they would not clear the homeless camp near I-90, neighbors in that area have been left disappointed. Neighbors living near the I-90 and Freya homeless camp have been living...
Tiny homes offer modern, promising results to combat homelessness
SPOKANE, Wash. — A new approach to homelessness is now sweeping the west coast, and it’s bringing promising results. It’s an idea that’s made its way to Washington and is proving to be an effective approach to getting homeless individuals back on their feet. “At Pallet,...
Woman falls from third floor window at 2nd and Division in downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police are currently on scene where a woman has fallen from a third floor window at 2nd and Division in downtown Spokane. At this time, police say the woman fell from one of the Catholic Charities' Housing Units and was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
New cookie shop opening near Gonzaga
SPOKANE, Wash. — A new cookie company will soon open in the Matilda Building near Gonzaga University. Cookie Co. has filed permits with the City of Spokane, but an official open date has not been set. Cookie Co. is based out of Redlands, California and was founded during the...
‘It seriously does work:’ Spokane C.O.P.S helps community members start “block watches”
SPOKANE, Wash. — Every year, the lower South Hill Neighborhood Watch hosts a block party for neighbors to get to know each other. This year, Spokane C.O.P.S attended the block party, teaching people how to start a “block watch” of their own. The block party celebrated its 14th year Saturday, with the goal to bring neighbors in the area together...
SPD searching for missing endangered indigenous man
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing endangered indigenous person, last seen at the Sacred Heart Hospital. Forty-year-old Eugene Klatush, who goes by “Layton,” is considered endangered due to his disabilities and medications not being taken. He is about 5’10”, 190 pounds, and has dark brown hair with brown eyes. He was...
Spokane County Interstate Fair celebrates record-breaking year
SPOKANE, Wash. — In 10 days, hundreds of thousands of people have gotten on rides, purchased food and played carnival games at the Spokane County Interstate Fair. “The fair is fun, the rides are awesome,” attendee Ricky Williams said. Fair director Erin Gurtel said it’s been exciting to...
MultiCare distributing ‘Stop the Bleed’ kits to Central Valley School District
SPOKANE, Wash. – MultiCare Valley Hospital is donating bleeding control kits to all 964 classrooms in the Central Valley School District. This project is part of a national campaign called “Stop the Bleed.” According to the organization, somebody who’s severely bleeding can die in as little as five minutes.
Man fatally crushed underneath truck in East Central neighborhood
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police have confirmed that a man is dead after being crushed underneath a truck. The incident occurred at the intersection of Madelia and Main in the East Central neighborhood. According to police, the man had put the truck on jacks before going underneath the vehicle....
Camp Hope costs City of Spokane more than $400,000 so far
SPOKANE, Wash. - Camp Hope has cost the City of Spokane more than $400,000 in the past nine months, according to the city's director of communications Brian Coddington. These expenses have gone towards police overtime and sanitation, among other things. The money has come from the general fund, which is supported by general tax dollars including sales, property and utility taxes.
Local leaders point fingers over who is responsible for Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane’s demand to clear Camp Hope by next month might not go as planned. Camp Hope sits on land owned by the Washington State Department of Transportation. Earlier this month, the City issued a demand to WSDOT, State Department of Commerce and State Patrol saying they must begin clearing the property this week. If...
Amid Camp Hope crisis, Spokane’s head of Neighborhood, Housing and Human Services resigns
SPOKANE, Wash – As the City of Spokane faces a crisis over the growing Camp Hope and works to establish a new homeless shelter, the head of the department tasked with handling housing issues has resigned after less than three months on the job. 4 News Now confirmed with...
Head to downtown Spokane for the WSCEU Fall Fest
SPOKANE, Wash. — Trying to make some fall plans?. WSECU will be hosting its Fall Fest later this fall. On October 1, you can head to downtown Spokane to enjoy loads of activities for everyone to enjoy. From sing-alongs to magic shows, food, a petting zoo, live entertainment and...
Spokane’s Greek Festival returns for 86th year
SPOKANE, Wash. — Enjoy a taste of Greece right here in Spokane. The Spokane Greek Festival is back for its 86th year. The festival kicks off Thursday and continues through Saturday. It is hosted by the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church and features a variety of traditional Greek food. You can expect to dine on stuffed-to-the-brim gyros, loukoumades (fried dough balls),...
Family of man shot and killed by Spokane police officer seeking damages in civil trial
SPOKANE, Wash. — The civil trial between the city of Spokane and the family of a man who was shot and killed by Spokane police officers in 2019 is set to begin on Thursday. 35-year-old David Novak was shot by Spokane Police Officer Brandon Rankin on Jan. 7, 2019, after he reportedly threatened to shoot and kill a group of men following a verbal confrontation.
