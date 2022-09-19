ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

'I'm bummed': Shop owners in North Monroe Business District frustrated with recent vandalism

SPOKANE, Wash. — A business in Spokane's North Monroe Business District has plywood on its windows after someone threw a brick through them Tuesday morning. It happened at 1889 Salvage Company. A witness across the street was even able to see the crime being committed. "I don't know if it'll help or not, but I do have a description," said...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

'Not wanting to make the change': SPD clearing downtown homeless camps, but is it making a difference?

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are now clearing the streets downtown, but making meaningful change in addressing homelessness is still a challenge. SPD can now enforce sit-and-lie rules and have even more power to clear camps. On Monday, the City Council voted to give police the authority to stop camping regardless of shelter space if they think it's dangerous for the person or public.
SPOKANE, WA
102.7 KORD

Could Huge Spokane Homeless Camp Get Pushed To Tri-Cities?

Spokane is working to clean out the largest homeless camp in Washington with an estimated 600-1,000 people living there. They are trying to provide shelter and homes for them, but can only provide a fraction of what is needed. When they tear down the "tent city" where will all the homeless go? Will some of them move to the Tri-Cities or spread out over the rest of Washington?
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

New cookie shop opening near Gonzaga

SPOKANE, Wash. — A new cookie company will soon open in the Matilda Building near Gonzaga University. Cookie Co. has filed permits with the City of Spokane, but an official open date has not been set. Cookie Co. is based out of Redlands, California and was founded during the...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

'It seriously does work:' Spokane C.O.P.S helps community members start "block watches"

SPOKANE, Wash. — Every year, the lower South Hill Neighborhood Watch hosts a block party for neighbors to get to know each other. This year, Spokane C.O.P.S attended the block party, teaching people how to start a "block watch" of their own. The block party celebrated its 14th year Saturday, with the goal to bring neighbors in the area together...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

SPD searching for missing endangered indigenous man

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing endangered indigenous person, last seen at the Sacred Heart Hospital. Forty-year-old Eugene Klatush, who goes by "Layton," is considered endangered due to his disabilities and medications not being taken. He is about 5'10", 190 pounds, and has dark brown hair with brown eyes. He was...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Camp Hope costs City of Spokane more than $400,000 so far

SPOKANE, Wash. - Camp Hope has cost the City of Spokane more than $400,000 in the past nine months, according to the city's director of communications Brian Coddington. These expenses have gone towards police overtime and sanitation, among other things. The money has come from the general fund, which is supported by general tax dollars including sales, property and utility taxes.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane's Greek Festival returns for 86th year

SPOKANE, Wash. — Enjoy a taste of Greece right here in Spokane. The Spokane Greek Festival is back for its 86th year. The festival kicks off Thursday and continues through Saturday. It is hosted by the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church and features a variety of traditional Greek food. You can expect to dine on stuffed-to-the-brim gyros, loukoumades (fried dough balls),...
SPOKANE, WA

