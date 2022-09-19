Read full article on original website
ifiberone.com
Tentative timeframe for opening of MOD Pizza and Chipotle in Moses Lake announced
MOSES LAKE - The developer responsible for the project to build the commercial building that will house MOD Pizza and Chipotle in Moses Lake is seemingly confident about the anticipated opening timeframe. On Wednesday, iFIBER ONE News conversed with Chris Waddle, owner of Hogback Development out of Yakima. Waddle says...
Surprise! Tri-Cities Oldest Restaurant Is One of Your Favorites
Can you name the oldest restaurant in the Tri-Cities?. We've got a few suspects for you to look at and I think you're going to be surprised at who's got the honor of being the oldest continuous-running restaurant in the Tri-Cities. Chinese Gardens has been a Pasco mainstay since 1965.
ifiberone.com
Deputies seeking help in locating missing Moses Lake couple
MOSES LAKE — Grant County deputies are asking the public for help in locating a Moses Lake couple who have been reported missing. Charles Bergman, 54, and his wife, Theresa Bergman, 53, were due back home on Sunday from the Spokane International Airport. Deputies say Theresa was last seen at the airport at about 12:40 a.m. Sunday while Charles, who had gone to pick his wife up at the airport, was last seen Sunday afternoon at his apartment on Arnold Drive. Residents of the apartments reported seeing Charles but he was alone.
Blue-green algae detected in Moses Lake, swimming beach closed
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — Dangerous levels of blue-green algae have been detected in Moses Lake, resulting in the closure of a public beach. Grant County Health District staff collected water samples from the Blue Heron Park boat launch on September 13, in response to reports from concerned citizens. Those...
KXLY
Gusty winds Tuesday with sunshine – Mark
We will see gusty winds with increased dust in the air west of Spokane all the way to Moses Lake in Tuesday’s forecast. Temperatures will be in the high 60s to low 70s later this afternoon. Your 4 Things for Tuesday. Here are your 4 Things to Know for...
kpq.com
Wenatchee Valley Humane Society is Hosting a Puppy Sale this Weekend
Wenatchee Valley Humane Society is hosting a puppy adoption sale this weekend. They are holding an emergency adoption event after receiving a large dog intake, reaching full capacity. From Sep. 16-18, all dogs will be 50% off their original adoption fees. The shelter will be open from 11 a.m. until...
ifiberone.com
Two suspected of felony burglary in Soap Lake arrested in Moses Lake after two-hour standoff
MOSES LAKE - Deputies say two suspected burglars were taken into custody Monday night after burglarizing a home in Soap Lake in the early afternoon. Grant County Sheriff’s officials say 36-year-old Michael Rocha of Warden and 43-year-old Eliazar Ramos of Moses Lake burglarized a home in the 20000 block of B.5 NE in Soap Lake.
One dead, one in hospital after crash in Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — A 27-year-old Moses Lake man was killed in a two-vehicle collision Tuesday afternoon, September 20. According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened in the 6700 block of Randolph Rd NE around 12:30 p.m. A Dodge Durango pulled out of the parking...
ncwlife.com
Arrest expected soon in downtown car prowl, burglary
Wenatchee police have made contact with a suspect in a downtown car prowl and burglary last week and expect to make an arrest soon. The Yakima man is wanted for a car prowl at the Riverside 9 apartment complex, then a burglary at Ag Supply on Wenatchee Avenue early Thursday morning.
kpq.com
Blowing Dust Likely To Affect Driving In NCW Tuesday
The Washington Department of Transportation and the Washington State Patrol are advising drivers of the potential for blowing dust in parts of Eastern Washington on Tuesday. The National Weather Service office in Spokane is forecasting wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph for the Okanogan Valley, the Waterville Plateau, and the Columbia Basin.
A Famous Rock Band Once Wrote a Surprising Song About Ritzville Washington
Ritzville Washington Is Forever Immortalized By A Famous Rock Band's Song. One famous rock band once wrote a song about Ritzville Washington and it skyrocketed to the top of the music charts. If you love the 1990s, can you name the band?. Mudhoney Is Considered One Of The Founders Of...
This is what happened when a couple from Tri-Cities, WA drove a Tesla to Kansas
Here are some tips if you want to make a long road trip with an electric vehicle. | Guest Opinion
Othello man tracked down, arrested in connection with string of burglaries & car prowls
BASIN CITY, Wash. — A 28-year-old Othello man was brought into custody on Tuesday morning in connection with a string of burglaries and car prowls in Franklin County. According to a social media notice from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to Basin City for reports that a male subject was seen prowling vehicles in the area.
ncwlife.com
Police search for suspect in downtown Wenatchee burglary
Wenatchee Police are still searching for a suspect in a downtown burglary last week, and also the owner of tools that were later found and believed to have been stolen. The discovery of the tools came after a burglary report, a fleeing suspect and a later search of a vehicle and hotel room.
ncwlife.com
Four vehicles involved in wreck at S curve in Wenatchee
A driver who apparently suffered a medical issue Monday afternoon while driving northbound on South Chelan Avenue crossed into the southbound lanes and struck three vehicles, sending one person to the hospital and tying up traffic for about an hour. Wenatchee Police Department Capt. Edgar Reinfeld said about 12:22 p.m....
KXLY
Police, fire respond to fatal crash in Othello
OTHELLO, Wash. — At least one person died in a crash in Othello Monday night. The crash occurred on State Route 26 and S Reynolds Road at around 9:15 p.m. Washington State Patrol said two cars were involved, and at least one of the vehicles rolled over. WSP, the...
Deputies Bust 100 Person ‘Party,’ Almost Hit by Teen Driver
Adams County Deputies are seeking this youthful-looking driver as well as their damaged silver Hyundai Tiberon. Deputies bust up a huge 100-person party, Lots of vehicles there as well. Saturday, September 18th, in the late evening, Adams County Deputies were dispatched about a loud noise complaint coming from a location...
Chronicle
Washington Will Be a Launch Pad for Silicon Technology to Boost Electric Vehicle Batteries
MALTBY, Snohomish County — Just across the road from a cafe boasting the world's largest cinnamon rolls is a small manufacturing plant carved out of the woods of what was once rural Western Washington. Inside this building, carbon is infused with a silicon gas to produce a black powdery...
ifiberone.com
Ephrata police: Man arrested for rape in random attack
EPHRATA — A man is accused of raping a woman in a random attack early Sunday morning, according to Ephrata police. Emilio Bazan Jr., 31, is charged in Grant County Superior Court with first-degree rape, according to court records. Ephrata police responded at about 2 a.m. Sunday to a...
kpq.com
Hit and Run Leaves One Person Dead South of Othello
Washington State Patrol are investigating a hit and run after a pedestrian was found dead south of Othello Sunday morning. Around 12:30 a.m., an unknown vehicle was going westbound SR 24. At MP 79, the driver struck a pedestrian and then fled the scene. The pedestrian was found dead at...
