Moses Lake, WA

Deputies seeking help in locating missing Moses Lake couple

MOSES LAKE — Grant County deputies are asking the public for help in locating a Moses Lake couple who have been reported missing. Charles Bergman, 54, and his wife, Theresa Bergman, 53, were due back home on Sunday from the Spokane International Airport. Deputies say Theresa was last seen at the airport at about 12:40 a.m. Sunday while Charles, who had gone to pick his wife up at the airport, was last seen Sunday afternoon at his apartment on Arnold Drive. Residents of the apartments reported seeing Charles but he was alone.
MOSES LAKE, WA
Spokane, WA
Moses Lake, WA
Moses Lake, WA
Home, WA
