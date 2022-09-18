ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Rafael, CA

Where’s Your Greatest Waterfront Dining Pleasure?

We recently received a note from Linda Alvardo of Szechwan House in Benicia asking us to update their listing on our Boat-in Dining web page. We periodically update the page to keep it as current as possible, but we don’t have an active restaurant review department to maintain an accurate directory of the best dining places and watering holes accessible to sailors docked along the Bay Area’s waterfront.
The Blue Angels Return to San Francisco for Fleet Week 2022!

U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Schumaker/Released. Come and celebrate the men and women who serve in our country’s Navy and Marine Corps at San Francisco Fleet Week 2022! Fleet Week features a variety of events, including a parade of ships, an air show, live music, ship tours, and of course exciting performances by the Navy’s popular Blue Angels precision flying team.
24 Hours In SF’s Outer Sunset District: Where To Eat, Drink, And Explore

The Outer Sunset can feel like a little beach town nestled in San Francisco. This little corner of the city is full of artists, surfers, families, and countless other folks that felt the call of the sea. Whether you live there, wandered out to catch the sunset or you’re attending a summer festival in Golden Gate Park, here’s a handy guide to finding the hidden gems. There’s no shortage of great coffee in the neighborhood but the most popular is easily Andytown. Stop in for one of the famous Snowy Plovers, a creamy espresso soda, and one of their freshly baked scones before you head to the beach. If you want to grab a quick bit before catching Muni, try a slice of focaccia toast and a cortado at DamnFine Coffee which offers limited indoor space but a spacious parklet to enjoy. If you’re on the hunt for a good book, check out Black Bird Bookstore and Cafe. Their back garden is a great place to enjoy a coffee and hide out from the fog. For something a bit healthier, Judalicious specializes in raw and vegan bites, with a focus on fresh smoothies, juices, acai bowls, and other healthy treats.
Exciting changes at Petaluma’s Lafferty Ranch on Sonoma Mountain

The stream seems to giggle as it winds its way down. From my Mountaintop Cathedral to my hometown below. ― from Mountaintop Cathedral, a song about Lafferty by Rick Pearse. Petaluma’s Lafferty Ranch has been called an irreplaceable public treasure, the crown jewel of Sonoma Mountain, the city’s best-kept secret, and even Petaluma’s Mt. Tam. Rising to more than 2,000 feet, this 270-acre property on the western face of Sonoma Mountain offers thrilling views of four counties, San Francisco Bay, the Pacific Ocean, timeless Adobe Creek, abundant wildlife, and unmatched natural beauty. The City of Petaluma has recently contracted with the conservation nonprofit LandPaths to provide free, guided hikes on the City’s Lafferty property for members of the public.
Unthinkable: No Dino at Fillmore and California

After a 34-year run of flipping pizzas, uncorking wine and telling stories on the northwest corner of Fillmore and California, Dino Stavrakikis is selling the longtime pizza palace known for decades as Dino’s — now renamed after his son as Santino’s Wine Bar — to the owner of Ace Wasabi Sushi in the Marina.
Best Retirement Cities Near San Francisco

As one of the most populous cities in the state of California, San Francisco is perhaps best known for its diversity, outrageous food trends, and booming nightlife. The Bay Area draws its fair share of tourists, and around 900,000 call it home. But, if you’re a senior or retiree looking to downsize and get out of the big city, consider these suburbs that are close by.
Today’s Hawaii Flight Diversion Makes 10 Recently

United Airlines flight from San Francisco to Honolulu never made it to Hawaii today. Instead, the captain turned the Boeing 777-200 widebody plane back to San Francisco. This was the second United Airlines Hawaii-related flight diversion in two weeks. As you’ll see in the tally we are keeping below, there have been a seemingly unusual number of Hawaii flight diversions very recently.
A new train tunnel across the bay? Here are early maps

Since launching in early 2021, the Link21 project to create a new train tunnel across the San Francisco Bay has offered grand plans but few specifics. But now, that’s begun to change. This week, the project’s planners released the most detailed maps yet showing the possible route of the train tunnel — or tunnels, as the case may be. At a meeting of the governing body of the Capitol Corridor,...
