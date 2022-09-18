The Outer Sunset can feel like a little beach town nestled in San Francisco. This little corner of the city is full of artists, surfers, families, and countless other folks that felt the call of the sea. Whether you live there, wandered out to catch the sunset or you’re attending a summer festival in Golden Gate Park, here’s a handy guide to finding the hidden gems. There’s no shortage of great coffee in the neighborhood but the most popular is easily Andytown. Stop in for one of the famous Snowy Plovers, a creamy espresso soda, and one of their freshly baked scones before you head to the beach. If you want to grab a quick bit before catching Muni, try a slice of focaccia toast and a cortado at DamnFine Coffee which offers limited indoor space but a spacious parklet to enjoy. If you’re on the hunt for a good book, check out Black Bird Bookstore and Cafe. Their back garden is a great place to enjoy a coffee and hide out from the fog. For something a bit healthier, Judalicious specializes in raw and vegan bites, with a focus on fresh smoothies, juices, acai bowls, and other healthy treats.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO