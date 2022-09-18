Read full article on original website

Video shows new angle of incident between Kyler Murray, fan
Las Vegas police are investigating an incident where a fan at Allegiant Stadium hit Kyler Murray in the face, and a new video shows another angle of the slap. The big question is whether or not it was deliberate. A spokesperson for the Las Vegas Police Department confirmed on Tuesday...

Rams lose Matthew Stafford weapon to 3-game suspension
Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams got another big headache to start their Super Bowl title defense, with tight end Brycen Hopkins getting suspended for three games. According to USA Today, Hopkins has been slapped with the suspension for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy. Unfortunately, details about his violation and punishment were not revealed–including the substance he took and how the investigation started.
Antonio Brown reacts to NFL warning Bruce Arians for his actions during Bucs-Saints brawl
It's been almost nine months since Antonio Brown's wild exit from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the middle of last season's Week 17 contest against the New York Jets. As a refresher, the seven-time Pro Bowler stripped off his jersey, shoulder pads, gloves and undershirt on the sideline, threw many of the items to fans in the crowd and shuffled across the end zone while throwing up "peace" signs to the audience before leaving the field and in the process, ended his Bucs career (and possibly his NFL days).

Pete Carroll drops hint on major Geno Smith change after loss to 49ers
The Seattle Seahawks were expected to take a big step back in terms at least of offensive production in their first season since Russell Wilson’s departure. This has led Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll to think about letting Geno Smith have increased control of the offense and giving the quarterback the green light to air it out more.

Are The Ravens Eyeing A Replacement For Lamar Jackson?
Lamar Jackson of the Ravens recently turned down $133 million dollars, and decided to roll the dice instead. However, is Baltimore doing the same thing for another reason?. Could it be possible that the Ravens are not sold on Jackson? Have they instructed their college scouting department to be scouring the country to replace their franchise quarterback (QB)?

What Chiefs may do to replace suspended Willie Gay Jr.
Gay, who was off to a terrific start, is the second young defensive starter who will miss at least four games for Kansas City. Before the Week 2 win against the Los Angeles Chargers, the team placed rookie and first-round pick Trent McDuffie, a cornerback, on injured reserve. The likely...

Steelers Legend Rod Woodson Becomes Latest Advocate For Team To Start Rookie Kenny Pickett At Quarterback In 2022
The advocates for Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett are getting louder and louder. Those chants flooded Acrisure Stadium in the midst of the Week 2 loss to the New England Patriots. Starter Mitch Trubisky has been uninspiring in his first two games as a Steeler, leading to major question marks on the offensive side of the ball.
Damien Woody: Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett 'doesn't know what the hell he's doing out there'
Perhaps no other first-year head coach has been criticized more through the first two weeks of the NFL season than Denver Broncos lead man Nathaniel Hackett. It started following their season-opening road loss on "Monday Night Football" against the Seattle Seahawks in which Hackett controversially elected to go for a 64-yard, go-ahead field goal attempt instead of letting star quarterback Russell Wilson try to convert on a 4th-and-5. The 42-year-old admitted the following day that "Looking back at it, we definitely should have gone for it."

Former teammate calls Brett Favre out over alleged welfare scandal
Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre has repeatedly been in headlines throughout September due to his alleged involvement in a much-reported welfare scandal regarding a new volleyball center at the University of Southern Mississippi. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio notes that former NFL quarterback Sage Rosenfels spent time as...

Cardinals Announce Seven Roster Moves
Cardinals signed LB Devon Kennard to their active roster. Cardinals waived WR Andre Baccellia. Cardinals signed OL Lachavious Simmons to their practice squad. Cardinals released CB Corey Ballentine, WR Jeff Cotton Jr, OL Koda Martin and S Steven Parker. Kennard, 30, is a former fifth-round pick of the Giants out...
Column: Footy, anyone? Niche fans cheer on sports from afar
Early Saturday morning, at half past midnight, a small but passionate group of fans will gather in front of our American TVs to watch the Grand Final, the Super Bowl of Aussie rules football. Something unites those of us — insomnia, perhaps? — who choose to adopt a sport from the other side of the globe, one that’s way beyond the comfort zone of our upbringing. But niche fans cheer on all sorts of sports from afar, a comforting reminder of just how much the world is shrinking. “I started watching and really love it,” said T.J. Sherwood, a 19-year-old college student in Tennessee who also happens to be a footy fan.

QB recruit left Oregon game over anti-Mormon chants
A group of Oregon students made the school look bad on Saturday with an inappropriate chant, and they also drove at least one prospective Ducks player out of the stadium. T.C. Manumaleuna, a class of 2024 quarterback recruit from North Salem, Oregon, attended Oregon’s game against BYU with his family. He told Andrew Nemec of SBLive.com on Monday that he and his family left at halftime after they were bothered by the “f— the Mormons” chants from the Oregon student section. Manumaleuna and his family are members of the Mormon church.

The 49ers Get Great News On George Kittle
With a 1-1 record and starting quarterback Trey Lance presumably done for the season with a severe ankle injury, the outlook for the San Francisco 49ers isn’t too bad, but there is a bit of reason for concern. Other than Lance, the team has had some other injuries, including...
Celtics HC Ime Udoka likely facing season-long suspension for consensual relationship with staff member
During his first year as head coach last season, Udoka helped lead Boston to the NBA Finals, where they fell to the Golden State Warriors in six games. The 45-year-old has been in a relationship with his fiancée, actress Nia Long, for over a decade and the couple has one son together.

Browns Successfully Protect Late Game Lead, Defeat Steelers 29-17
It wasn't the prettiest win of Kevin Stefanski's head coaching career, but it was one of most important wins of his tenure with the Cleveland Browns. Just four days after a debacle against the New York Jets in which they gave up a 13-point lead in 93 seconds, the Browns found their resolve and put together an effort needed to hold onto their lead and defeat the Pittsburgh Steelers, 29-17.

Browns beat Steelers on 'Thursday Night Football', 29-27
Kudos to the Pittsburgh Steelers, because they never gave up. Ultimately, though, the Cleveland Browns were the better team and they used their home-field advantage to help them get a 29-17 win over their AFC North rivals. It was a 'Thursday Night Football' game, meaning that unless you had Amazon...

Celtics Waive Veteran Player
View the original article to see embedded media. The Boston Celtics will play the first game of the 2022-23 NBA season when they host the Philadelphia 76ers on October 18. They will also play their first preseason game on October 2 at home against the Charlotte Hornets, and open up training camp later this month.

Cowboys Sign Two Players To Practice Squad
Houston, 23, signed on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Western Illinois back in May. Dallas elected to waive Houston earlier this week. In 2022, Houston has appeared in two games and recorded two receptions for 16 yards. During his college career, Houston recorded 202 receptions...

Aaron Rodgers reveals the 2 QBs he watches on TV and Tom Brady won’t be happy
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was back for another appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, and he dropped an intriguing tidbit about his favorite quarterbacks to watch. When given the chance, Rodgers admitted that there are two guys in particular that he enjoys watching on TV. After being pressed...

Jerry Jeudy gets a crucial injury update ahead of Broncos’ Week 3 clash vs. 49ers
The Denver Broncos could end up being without multiple key players on offense for their Week 3 home matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, including Jerry Jeudy. The third-year wideout came away from the Broncos’ Week 2 home win against the Houston Texans with rib and shoulder injuries. After failing to connect with quarterback Russell Wilson on a first down play during the Broncos’ second drive of the contest, he walked over to the medical tent and did not end up returning to the field. He finished with one reception for 11 receiving yards on the day.
