MSHDA launches program to increase attainable housing stock
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) launched a new program Tuesday to address the lack of attainable housing and other housing challenges amplified by the pandemic. The Missing Middle Housing Program will utilize federal resources allocated under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 to...
Michigan gas price averages see slight decline
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - According to AAA gas price averages, state-wide has decreased by four cents since last week. Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $3.81 per gallon for a regular tank of unleaded gas. This price is 13 cents lower than at this time last month, but still 65 cents more than this time last year. The current national average is $3.68 per gallon.
Gov. Whitmer appoints NMU alumnus to Michigan Civil Rights Commission
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Luke Londo, an NMU alumnus, was appointed to the Michigan Civil Rights Commission by Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Londo, an independent of Hazel Park, is a senior public relations manager for the Rocket Community Fund and a council member for the City of Hazel Park. He holds...
