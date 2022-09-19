ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Rapids, MI

MSHDA launches program to increase attainable housing stock

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) launched a new program Tuesday to address the lack of attainable housing and other housing challenges amplified by the pandemic. The Missing Middle Housing Program will utilize federal resources allocated under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 to...
LANSING, MI
Michigan gas price averages see slight decline

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - According to AAA gas price averages, state-wide has decreased by four cents since last week. Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $3.81 per gallon for a regular tank of unleaded gas. This price is 13 cents lower than at this time last month, but still 65 cents more than this time last year. The current national average is $3.68 per gallon.
LANSING, MI

