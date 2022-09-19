ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Yardbarker

Yankees fans returned ball from 60th home run to Aaron Judge

On Tuesday night, Aaron Judge hit his 60th home run of the season in the New York Yankees’ 9-8 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates, and some fans did something cool with his home run ball. Judge led off the bottom of the ninth with a solo home run to...
BRONX, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Bengals coach had 1 complaint after loss to Cowboys

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor had a complaint after his team’s 20-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. Taylor was annoyed that the officials got a call wrong in the fourth quarter. Cowboys punter Bryan Anger delivered a 42-yard punt that put the Bengals at the 17 with just over 12:30 left in the game. The ball appeared to hit the huge videoboard that hovers over the field at AT&T Stadium, but the officials said it did not.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Ravens Make Three Roster Moves

Fackrell, 30, is a former third-round pick of the Packers back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.1 million contract and then signed a one-year, $4.6 million deal with the Giants. From there, Fackrell signed a one-year deal with the Chargers last offseason. Fackrell was,...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Astros Blank Rays, Clinch AL West Title With 4-0 Victory

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It's been a long time since the Tampa Bay Rays have gotten roughed up at home, but the big, bad Houston Astros did just that on Monday night. The Astros stifled Rays bats, and got some timely bloop hits in a 4-0 victory that clinched the American League West title for them with two-plus weeks to go in the regular season.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

DeMarcus Cousins Appears Ready For The New Season

Big man DeMarcus Cousins has played for four NBA teams since coming back to the league in 2020. He has been part of the Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers, Milwaukee Bucks, and finally the Denver Nuggets. During the last season, he was creating 9 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.5 assists...
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Awesome photo of MLB legends having lunch together goes viral

Old-school baseball fans will enjoy the one-of-a-kind picture that is going viral this week. An awesome photo made the rounds on social media of a lunch meet-up that several MLB legends recently had. Keith Hernandez, Johnny Bench, Brooks Robinson, Steve Garvey, Jim Kaat, and Ozzie Smith were among those in attendance. Actor Joe Piscopo was also present at the table. Take a look.
MLB
Yardbarker

Nathan Eovaldi Doesn't Mince Words On Red Sox's Front-Office Decisions

Could Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom and his peers be losing the clubhouse?. Nathan Eovaldi used the club's decision to designate catcher Kevin Plawecki for assignment as a catalyst to air out his frustrations with the front office, seemingly dating back to last offseason. "I felt like...
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Countdown to the MLB Playoffs: Astros magic number at one

The hunt to play baseball in October is heating up. There are a handful of MLB division races that could come down to the wire, and each wild-card spot is still up for grabs. Here's where the playoff race stands in both leagues through Monday morning. NL WEST. The Los...
MLB
Yardbarker

The Astros Cruised To Another Crown In 2022

The Houston Astros are once again champions of the American League West division. Just a mere few days after securing their spot in the postseason for the seventh time in the last eight years, the Astros secured yet another AL West title, their sixth in the last seven years. A...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Davante Adams: Raiders WR Breaks Silence Today Via Instagram

The Las Vegas Raiders are reeling from a demoralizing loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday . Star wide receiver Davante Adams had members of his family on site at Allegiant Stadium where they were treated to an epic collapse. Following the loss, Adams left the locker room without speaking to the press, leaving social media to run with speculation.
NFL
Yardbarker

The Yankees have a brand new outfield combination

The New York Yankees mounted a historical comeback against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday evening, scoring five runs in the bottom of the 9th inning, courtesy of Aaron Judge’s 60th homer and a Giancarlo Stanton Grand Slam. However, the win was a team effort, sparked by the Yankees’ new...
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Astros Pitching Staff Continues Its Reign of the American League

If there was a Triple Crown award for pitching staffs as a whole, the Houston Astros would take the title it in the American League. Entering Monday, the Astros lead the AL in wins, ERA and strikeouts... with room to breathe. In terms of pitcher wins, the Astros have the...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Celtics Waive Veteran Player

View the original article to see embedded media. The Boston Celtics will play the first game of the 2022-23 NBA season when they host the Philadelphia 76ers on October 18. They will also play their first preseason game on October 2 at home against the Charlotte Hornets, and open up training camp later this month.
BOSTON, MA

