O'Rourke Blames Abbott For These Issues in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Homeless conference in Houston inspires Aurora City CouncilDavid HeitzAurora, CO
UP Art Studio Partners With HPW and the Gulfton Community for Unique Art ProjectBetsy DensonHouston, TX
Controversial 'ShotSpotter' notifies police in north Houston of a man shot in the jawhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Good Samaritan provides CPR and calls 911 after double shooting in southwest Houston, according to HPDhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Is it Time to Move on From the Astros Cheating Scandal?
The Houston Astros continue to succeed no matter the circumstance. So, is it time to finally move on?
Yardbarker
Yankees fans returned ball from 60th home run to Aaron Judge
On Tuesday night, Aaron Judge hit his 60th home run of the season in the New York Yankees’ 9-8 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates, and some fans did something cool with his home run ball. Judge led off the bottom of the ninth with a solo home run to...
Cowboys BREAKING: Dallas Cuts Dak Prescott WR Favorite in Roster Move
Dennis Houston is being cut as part of the roster shuffle as Dallas prepares to play Week 3 at the New York Giants.
Yardbarker
Harrison Bader quotes Derek Jeter in strong message to fans ahead of Yankees debut
New York Yankees centerfielder Harrison Bader is set to make his debut for the club on Tuesday after coming over in the Jordan Montgomery trade with the St. Louis Cardinals. Ahead of his team debut, Bader had a strong message for Yankees fans, quoting club legend Derek Jeter in the process.
Bengals coach had 1 complaint after loss to Cowboys
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor had a complaint after his team’s 20-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. Taylor was annoyed that the officials got a call wrong in the fourth quarter. Cowboys punter Bryan Anger delivered a 42-yard punt that put the Bengals at the 17 with just over 12:30 left in the game. The ball appeared to hit the huge videoboard that hovers over the field at AT&T Stadium, but the officials said it did not.
FOX Sports
Houston Astros clinch a playoff spot: Are they the best team in the American League? | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander and Alex Curry react to the Houston Astros clinching a playoff spot for the 6th straight season! Ben talks about the Astros’ top tier team with Justin Verlander leading the pitching staff and continuing his Cy Young case!
Yardbarker
Ravens Make Three Roster Moves
Fackrell, 30, is a former third-round pick of the Packers back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.1 million contract and then signed a one-year, $4.6 million deal with the Giants. From there, Fackrell signed a one-year deal with the Chargers last offseason. Fackrell was,...
Yardbarker
Umpire Blows Massive Call At The Plate In Pivotal Game Between Guardians And White Sox
The Guardians and White Sox were tied at three in the seventh inning with the Guardians threatening to take back momentum in a pivotal game and series. Amed Rosario rounded third as a ball was hit in shallow left field and Elvis Andrus attempted to throw him out and home and Rosario was called out.
Yardbarker
Astros Blank Rays, Clinch AL West Title With 4-0 Victory
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It's been a long time since the Tampa Bay Rays have gotten roughed up at home, but the big, bad Houston Astros did just that on Monday night. The Astros stifled Rays bats, and got some timely bloop hits in a 4-0 victory that clinched the American League West title for them with two-plus weeks to go in the regular season.
Yardbarker
DeMarcus Cousins Appears Ready For The New Season
Big man DeMarcus Cousins has played for four NBA teams since coming back to the league in 2020. He has been part of the Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers, Milwaukee Bucks, and finally the Denver Nuggets. During the last season, he was creating 9 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.5 assists...
Awesome photo of MLB legends having lunch together goes viral
Old-school baseball fans will enjoy the one-of-a-kind picture that is going viral this week. An awesome photo made the rounds on social media of a lunch meet-up that several MLB legends recently had. Keith Hernandez, Johnny Bench, Brooks Robinson, Steve Garvey, Jim Kaat, and Ozzie Smith were among those in attendance. Actor Joe Piscopo was also present at the table. Take a look.
MLB・
Astros Chasing Franchise Pitching Record
In 1986 the Houston Astros set their franchise record for most shutouts in a season at 19, as of Sept 21., they are only two off that total.
Cowboys EXCLUSIVE: Dez Bryant Predicted Unlikely Win - And Made $37,000 On A Bet; WATCH
"I knew it!'' Dez tells CowboysSI.com outside the locker room of his former Cowboys team here at AT&T Stadium after an upset win over the Bengals. "I even bet $10,000 on it. ... and I made $37,000!''
Yardbarker
Nathan Eovaldi Doesn't Mince Words On Red Sox's Front-Office Decisions
Could Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom and his peers be losing the clubhouse?. Nathan Eovaldi used the club's decision to designate catcher Kevin Plawecki for assignment as a catalyst to air out his frustrations with the front office, seemingly dating back to last offseason. "I felt like...
FOX Sports
Countdown to the MLB Playoffs: Astros magic number at one
The hunt to play baseball in October is heating up. There are a handful of MLB division races that could come down to the wire, and each wild-card spot is still up for grabs. Here's where the playoff race stands in both leagues through Monday morning. NL WEST. The Los...
MLB・
Yardbarker
The Astros Cruised To Another Crown In 2022
The Houston Astros are once again champions of the American League West division. Just a mere few days after securing their spot in the postseason for the seventh time in the last eight years, the Astros secured yet another AL West title, their sixth in the last seven years. A...
Yardbarker
Davante Adams: Raiders WR Breaks Silence Today Via Instagram
The Las Vegas Raiders are reeling from a demoralizing loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday . Star wide receiver Davante Adams had members of his family on site at Allegiant Stadium where they were treated to an epic collapse. Following the loss, Adams left the locker room without speaking to the press, leaving social media to run with speculation.
NFL・
Yardbarker
The Yankees have a brand new outfield combination
The New York Yankees mounted a historical comeback against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday evening, scoring five runs in the bottom of the 9th inning, courtesy of Aaron Judge’s 60th homer and a Giancarlo Stanton Grand Slam. However, the win was a team effort, sparked by the Yankees’ new...
Yardbarker
Astros Pitching Staff Continues Its Reign of the American League
If there was a Triple Crown award for pitching staffs as a whole, the Houston Astros would take the title it in the American League. Entering Monday, the Astros lead the AL in wins, ERA and strikeouts... with room to breathe. In terms of pitcher wins, the Astros have the...
Yardbarker
Celtics Waive Veteran Player
View the original article to see embedded media. The Boston Celtics will play the first game of the 2022-23 NBA season when they host the Philadelphia 76ers on October 18. They will also play their first preseason game on October 2 at home against the Charlotte Hornets, and open up training camp later this month.
