nwi.life
Pulmonology and critical care physician joins Franciscan Physician Network
Ibraheem Yousef, MD, a pulmonology and critical care physician, is now part of the Franciscan Physician Network Munster Medical Center. Dr. Yousef received his education at the University of Damascus in Damascus, Syria. His residency in internal medicine was at the University of Missouri in Columbia, Mo. and his fellowship in pulmonary and critical care medicine was at Temple University in Philadelphia.
Nurse shortage could reach more than 1M by end of year
The projected deficit could be more than 1 million nurses by the end of the year.
vfpress.news
Community Voices Event Postponed
A vulnerability map that’s shown inside of the Oak Park-River Forest Community Foundation’s “Community Voices” report. The map is based “15 factors of vulnerability,” including educational attainment, income and wealth levels, and homeownership. | Screenshot. Wednesday, September 21, 2022 || By Community Editor ||...
vfpress.news
Village Free Press To Host Inaugural Open Editorial Meeting At Berkeley Public Library
Tuesday, September 20, 2022 || By Community Editor || @maywoodnews || Photo by Markus Winkler on Unsplash. The Village Free Press will host our first-ever Open Editorial Meeting on Saturday, Sept. 24, 1 p.m., at Berkeley Public Library, 1637 Taft Ave. in Berkeley. This is an opportunity for VFP readers...
nwi.life
Graduates of the South Suburban College Highway Construction Careers Training Program Attended the Groundbreaking for the $94 Million Wood Street and Ashland Avenue Modernization Project.
On September 8, 2022, Governor JB Pritzker, the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT), local officials, and the community announced the reconstruction of Wood Street and Ashland Avenue, which runs through Harvey, Dixmoor, and Riverdale. This 94-million-dollar reconstruction project, set to begin in the spring of 2023, will modernize the 90-year-old infrastructure. Graduates of the South Suburban College (SSC) Highway Construction Careers Training Program (HCCTP), an IDOT initiative, will have the opportunity to be recruited for the project to fulfill the workforce goals of the project.
DuPage Senior Citizen Council hosting dance party Thursday in Glen Ellyn
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Another chance for seniors to bust a move in the western suburbs.The DuPage Senior Citizen Council is hosting a dance party Thursday afternoon. 750 seniors are invited to cut a rug at the Abbington Banquets in Glen Ellyn from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.Anyone 60 years and older can get in for free. For those who are younger, entrance is $7.
vfpress.news
A Creamery For The Community
Connie Brown shows off a vintage ice cream container she salvaged from her grandfather’s ice cream shop in Maywood. Now the ice cream expert is sharing her talents with the broader community. | Provided. Thursday, September 22, 2022 || By Melissa Elsmo || @maywoodnews. After COVID-related supply chain interruptions...
fox32chicago.com
Cook County eliminates 'Wheel Tax' to help working families
COOK COUNTY - Cook County's Wheel Tax is no longer, beginning next year. The Board of Commissioners unanimously passed an elimination ordinance ending the county's vehicle registration fines and fees. Commissioners say the move will create new savings for working families by reducing the costs of owning and operating a...
CBS News
Working For Chicago: USPS hosting job fair in Rogers Park
CHICAGO (CBS) -- CBS 2 is Working for Chicago making sure you know about job openings. The U.S. Postal Service is hosting a job fair at its Rogers Park station, near Devon and Clark. The job fair is happening from 11:00 a.m. until 2 p.m. and you can meet employees...
chicagocrusader.com
Pappas seeks to scrap broken tax scavenger sale
Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas wants to revamp the property tax delinquency system that has failed to restore vacant and abandoned properties to productive use. Her plan is to start unwinding the harm caused to minority communities, particularly on the South and West sides, caused by redlining and other forms of housing discrimination like scant mortgage lending and below-value mortgage appraisals. She wants to change state law to eliminate the Scavenger Sale – a semi-annual auction designed to unload chronically tax delinquent properties for basement-bottom prices – that has proven inadequate in restoring distressed properties.
vfpress.news
‘Party for the Preserves’ To Celebrate Cook County’s Public Lands Sept. 24
Wednesday, September 21, 2022 || By Community Editor || @maywoodnews. In honor of National Public Lands Day, the Forest Preserves of Cook County is encouraging residents to enjoy the outdoors at its Party for the Preserves, with family-friendly events from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24. The parties...
Many Chicago residents to receive up to $400
money in handPhoto by Pictures of Money (Creative Commons) Here's some great news for you in Chicago. To help you fight rising costs, most residents will be getting a check from the state of Illinois, likely this week. Residents who meet the qualifications will get a check for $50 per individual and $100 per dependent with a maximum of three per family. So a family of five will receive the maximum of $400 (assuming all children are under 18 years of age).
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Three Northwest Indiana schools get national Blue Ribbon designation
Three Northwest Indiana schools have gotten a National Blue Ribbon designation from the U.S. Department of Education. James B. Eads Elementary School in Munster, Central Elementary School in Valparaiso and Saint Paul Catholic School in Valparaiso were among just 297 nationwide to earn the distinction this year. The Indiana Department...
Cook County finance committee to vote on $31 million settlement for female employees at county jail
The Cook County Finance Committee will vote later today on a pricey settlement with hundreds of female workers of the county jail. At the beginning of the month, the number of women involved in the lawsuit against the Cook County jail was over 560.
hometownnewsnow.com
New Path Could Be Laid for Mall
(Michigan City, IN) - The long-struggling Marquette Mall in Michigan City could have a different but similar future use. The city has hired Town Planning and Urban Design Collaborative to create a vision for the property. City officials believe the mall property has excellent potential to become a residential neighborhood...
vfpress.news
September 21, 2022
nwi.life
Strack & Van Til thanks associates with Annual Companywide Picnic
From morning until night, an army of Strack & Van Til associates work to keep Northwest Indiana’s shelves, fridges, and freezers stocked with quality groceries, fresh food, and daily necessities. On Sunday afternoon, the local grocer returned the favor by hosting its third Annual Companywide Picnic – offering free food and a wide array of activities for associates and their families.
A Chicago Woman Celebrates Her 100 Birthday With Neighbors on The West Side
Mrs. Lethea Crump, affectionately known as Mother Crump, will be turning 100 years young on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Mother Crump never had any biological children of her own, however, she’s been a surrogate mother to many in our community and across the country. She’s opened her home to family and friends when times got hard. Mother Crump has lived and served in the Austin community for over 48 years, retiring from Leaf Candy Company after 29 years of service. The one thing that she wants people to remember about her is that she loves God and that she is serving in the ministry. Mrs. Crump is a native of Clarksdale Mississippi. She left there and moved to Memphis at the age of 18, then moved to Chicago at the age of 35 and has resided here ever since.
starvedrock.media
Cook County introduces domestic violence program
(The Center Square) – Chicago city officials announced the start of a $5 million domestic violence program to provide resources to victims. Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle and the Cook County Justice Advisory Council announced the plan last week and said the program is funded through federal tax funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.
USPS hosting job fair on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO (CBS) -- We're working for Chicago and letting you know about job openings.There's another USPS hiring fair on Chicago's South Side.The Henry McGee Station near 46th and Cottage Grove is hosting that from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.Interested candidates will be able to talk to current employees about the job.To apply, visit the USPS website.
