John Lennon’s Wife Burst Into Tears When George Harrison Showed Up in Her Hospital Room
George Harrison was devoted to John Lennon when they first met. He would follow him around, even to Lennon's future wife's hospital room.
Ringo Starr Said Paul McCartney and George Harrison Once Had a 2-Hour Argument That Had Nothing to Do With Music
Ringo Starr revealed George Harrison and Paul McCartney once had a lengthy argument that had nothing to do with music
John Lennon Said a Song From The Beatles’ ‘Abbey Road’ Proved Paul McCartney Could Think
John Lennon said one song from The Beatles' 'Abbey Road' was unfinished but he really liked a lyric Paul McCartney wrote for the track.
Ringo Starr Once Said The Beatles’ Farting Caused ‘Terrible Trouble’
Ringo Starr once said the Beatles' farting habits once cause terrible trouble in the band the they learned how to handle things when someone let one slip.
Paul McCartney Named His Favorite Beatles Song Written for Ringo Starr
Paul McCartney said Ringo Starr portrayed a character when he sang one of The Beatles' songs. The song became a hit in the United Kingdom.
George Harrison’s Son Dhani ‘Freaked Out’ When He Learned His Dad Was in The Beatles
George Harrison's son knew his dad was a musician, but didn't know he was in The Beatles. When he found out, he "freaked out."
George Harrison’s Wife Said His Main Job in The Traveling Wilburys Was to ‘Protect Their Friendship’
George Harrison put together The Traveling Wilburys after years of solo work. In the band, he worked to protect their friendships.
George Harrison Shared 1 of the ‘Main Faults’ of John Lennon and Paul McCartney
John Lennon had a problem with George Harrison's memoir. This prompted Harrison to share what he saw as Lennon and Paul McCartney's main fault.
George Harrison Was Glad He Wasn’t on the Receiving End of John Lennon’s ‘How Do You Sleep?’
George Harrison was glad he wasn't on the receiving end of John Lennon's 'How Do You Sleep?' John wrote the song about Paul McCartney.
What we learned about Leonard Cohen from making a documentary of his life
‘Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song’ is a new documentary exploring the life of the acclaimed songwriter and poet. It does so through the prism of his most famous work: 1984 folk classic ‘Hallelujah’. Initially it achieved little mainstream success, but has since become one of music’s most-beloved ballads and a favourite for artists to cover. Here, directors Dayna Goldfine and Daniel Geller explain what making the film taught them about their idol.
The Beatles’ ‘Lady Madonna’: Paul McCartney Tried to Sing Like Another Rock Star on the Song
Paul McCartney revealed he was trying to mimic the songs from an old-fashioned genre when he sat at a piano and wrote The Beatles' "Lady Madonna."
Paul McCartney Once Explained the Inspiration for The Beatles’ ‘Why Don’t We Do It in the Road?’
Paul McCartney said he was asking a question when he wrote The Beatles' "Why Don't We Do It in the Road?" for 'The White Album.'
How Keith Richards’ Role in The Rolling Stones Sets Him Apart From Other Guitarists, According to Ronnie Wood
Ronnie Wood once said that Keith Richards' role in the Rolling Stones sets him apart from other superstar guitar players.
Ringo Starr Once Revealed the Lucky Way The Beatles Got on the Ed Sullivan Show, and He Was Right About How it Changed Their Career
Ringo Starr’s career might have been quite different if not for a chance encounter with Ed Sullivan that led to the Beatles become international superstars.
Marianne Faithfull Wanted All Royalties From a Song She Wrote With The Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger and Keith Richards
Marianne Faithful, Mick Jagger, and Keith Richards wrote a song that Faithfull recorded before The Rolling Stones covered it on 'Sticky Fingers.'
Listen to Ozzy Osbourne’s New Song ‘Nothing Feels Right’
Ozzy Osbourne has released "Nothing Feels Right," the third single from his upcoming album, Patient Number 9. The song features Osbourne's longtime guitarist, Zakk Wylde. You can listen to the track below. Patient Number 9, which is set for release on Sept. 9, includes guest appearances from Metallica's Robert Trujillo,...
Bullets, bikers and burnout: the story of Jimi Hendrix's last gig
Jimi Hendrix's final show was at a festival marred by terrible weather, machine-gun fire and marauding Hell's Angels
George Harrison Wrote ‘Not Guilty’ About the ‘Grief’ He Got From Paul McCartney and John Lennon While Making ‘the White Album’
George Harrison said his song 'Not Guilty' is about the 'grief' he received from his bandmates, Paul McCartney and John Lennon, during the making of The Beatles' 'White Album.'
The Moment Paul McCartney Knew Ringo Starr Was the Perfect Drummer for The Beatles
Ringo Starr nailed one song and proved to Paul McCartney he was the perfect drummer for The Beatles.
John Lennon Said 1 Song From The Beatles’ ‘Rubber Soul’ Is About ‘the Underlying Theme to the Universe’
The Beatles' 'Rubber Soul' includes a song that John Lennon wrote during his "marijuana period." He said the song is about "gettin' smart."
