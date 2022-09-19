Read full article on original website
natureworldnews.com
Ancient Giant Sea Lizard Named 'Thalassotitan Atrox' Discovered in Morocco
An ancient giant sea lizard was discovered by researchers in an area outside Casablanca, Morocco. The findings indicate that it was a new mosasaur species that has never been seen before but lived in the North African country until the apocalyptic event of 66 million years ago. Through its fossilized...
IFLScience
What Was Gigantopithecus? The Largest Ape To Ever Walk Earth
Gigantopithecus is the largest ape that ever walked on Earth. For over 1.7 million years, this giant – and deeply mysterious – gorilla-like beast ruled the forests of eastern Asia, but it still manages to capture our imagination and stir curiosity even today. When did Gigantopithecus go extinct?
CNET
The Ghosts of Antarctica Will Haunt the End of the World
AS THE WHALING ship Hope rounded Chile's Cape Horn in September 1840, a tempest stirred. Winds drove the vessel toward a vast field of sea ice. As night fell, the Hope became surrounded by frozen castles rising out of the Southern Ocean, forming an inescapable labyrinth. Thick islands of ice collided with the hull, threatening to ensnare the ship in a wintry grip, crushing it like a boa constrictor around a mouse.
Prehistoric Viking weapons revealed as glaciers melt in Norway during heat wave
Researchers called the finds a Viking’s “missed shot, but an archaeological bull’s eye.”
natureworldnews.com
4000-Foot Coral Reef Sits in the Middle of Australian Desert, Scientists Rethink "Featureless" Description
Scientists have to reevaluate the description of the Australian desert as being "featureless" in light of the discovery of the remains of a 4000-foot coral reef that is millions of years old and was located in the middle of the desert. The reef was discovered in Nullarbor Plain, located in...
Giant Dinosaur Not Seen for 70 Million Years Discovered in New Mexico
A new species of dinosaur, Bisticeratops froeseorum, has been confirmed after the in-depth study of a skull found in 1975.
A Bony Fish Weighing an Impressive 2.5 Tons Was Caught Off the Coast of Japan
The ocean sunfish or common mola (Mola mola) is one of the heaviest bony fishes in the world weighing between 545 and 4,409 pounds. The name Mola means "millstone" in Latin and refers to the circular shape of the fish.
americanmilitarynews.com
Roman ruins reappear from river in drought-stricken Europe almost 2,000 years later
Dropping water levels revealed a massive complex of Roman ruins in Spain as Europe continues to struggle under a record-breaking drought. Ancient Romans began construction on a military camp in what is now northwestern Spain, along the Lima River in Galicia, in about 75 AD, Spanish researchers wrote in a 2018 study. They abandoned the camp about a century later.
Horror Pic From Space Shows How Pakistan Lake Drowned Hundreds of Villages
Breaching of Lake Manchar, Pakistan's biggest lake, has affected around 135,000 people as officials desperately tackle catastrophic flooding.
The rarest tree in the world is a "living fossil" that dates back to the time of the dinosaurs
The Wollemi PineAttribution: The Wollemi Pine - Wollemia nobilis by M J Richardson; CC-BY-SA-2.0 The Wollemi Pine (Wollemia nobilis) is an evergreen tree that dates back to the time of the dinosaurs.
IFLScience
America's Underground "Lost Sea" Is So Vast It's Never Been Fully Explored
Deep beneath an unassuming corner of Tennessee, you can find America’s “Lost Sea”: the largest non-subglacial underground lake in the US, and likely the second largest in the world. Found in the Craighead Caverns, this colossal body of underground water is so large that no one’s actually sure how big it is.
Scientists just issued a shockingly bleak ‘warning to humanity’
Scientists say that Earth’s trees are facing an unprecedented level of extinction and humanity should be worried. The state of our world’s trees has been an ongoing issue for decades now. But, that issue seems to be getting worse, and now we’re facing a massive extinction level issue that could threaten entire ecosystems.
Rare deep-sea shark found in Australia branded ‘stuff of nightmares’
An Australian fisherman discovered a unique-looking creature that has been branded “the stuff of nightmares.” The large-eyed shark was pulled lifeless from the sea off the Australian coast with a protruding white mouth and teeth and a pointed nose resembling a dog.Trapman Bermagui from Sydney was baffled by his unlikely catch from 2,133 feet underwater. The photo shared on social caused a stir online as users commented on its appearance and tried to confirm what it was. Since uploading a snap of the predator's head to Facebook on Monday, it has been liked over 1,000 times and commented on...
Mysterious Reef From Millions of Years Ago Discovered in Vast Australian Desert
Once containing a vast, prehistoric ocean, the Nullarbor Plain in southern Australia is an extraordinary landscape. Now a scrubby desert on limestone bedrock, it's extremely flat and almost featureless, extending for over a thousand kilometers. But a new discovery suggests that the vast, semi-arid expanse may not be as featureless...
Scientist Discovers Tree That Could Potentially Be the World’s Oldest, and It’s Shockingly Old
One scientist made a shocking declaration: a tree he’s studying may be a whopping 5,484 years old. In the rain forest of the Alerce Costero National Park in southern Chile, one huge tree nicknamed the “Great Grandfather” shames the rest. And now, it may be crowned the title of world’s oldest tree.
IFLScience
Ancient Viking Poop Shows How Gut Worms Are Humankind's Closest Companion
Viking poop is helping to tell the story of humankind’s long and difficult relationship with one of the most prolific parasitic worms found in the world – the whipworm (Trichuris trichiura). By creating the first in-depth and complete genetic mapping of the whipworm, researchers from the University of...
scitechdaily.com
Risk of a Catastrophic Volcano Eruption Is Startlingly High – And the World Is “Woefully Unprepared”
Experts say that the risk of a catastrophic eruption is “a roll of the dice”. According to experts from the University of Birmingham and the Centre for the Study of Existential Risk (CSER) at the University of Cambridge, the world is “woefully underprepared” for a catastrophic volcanic eruption and its expected effects on global supply networks, the climate, and food.
Ghost islands of the Arctic: The world’s ‘northern-most island’ isn’t the first to be erased from the map
In 2021, an expedition off the icy northern Greenland coast spotted what appeared to be a previously uncharted island. It was small and gravelly, and it was declared a contender for the title of the most northerly known land mass in the world. The discoverers named it Qeqertaq Avannarleq – Greenlandic for “the northern most island.” But there was a mystery afoot in the region. Just north of Cape Morris Jesup, several other small islands had been discovered over the decades, and then disappeared. Some scientists theorized that these were rocky banks that had been pushed up by sea ice. But when...
Scientists Studying Earth's Trees Issue a Stark Warning to Humanity
From soaring coastal redwoods to dinosaur-era Wollemi pines and firs that make the perfect Christmas trees, even our most revered woody plants are in an awful lot of trouble. But it turns out that losing some species won't just endanger local forests; it will threaten entire ecosystems, says a new study. Last year, a global assessment titled State of the World's Trees found a shocking one-third of all tree species are currently teetering on the edge of existence. This amounts to about 17,500 unique tree species that are endangered. That's more than double the number of all threatened tetrapods (mammals, birds, amphibians, and reptiles). Some trees are...
Smithonian
Seven Million Years Ago, the Oldest Known Early Human Was Already Walking
A blackened, broken leg bone from Earth’s prehistoric past may hold the answer to when early humans diverged from apes and started their own evolutionary path. The fossilized find, first uncovered two decades ago, suggests that early humans regularly walked on two feet some seven million years ago. This new analysis, published today in Nature, makes a strong case that Sahelanthropus tchadensis, a species that lived during the critical time when our human lineage diverged from the chimps, habitually walked on two legs. Since many consider bipedalism the major milestone that put our own lineage on a different evolutionary path than the apes, Sahelanthropus could be the very oldest known hominin—the group consisting of modern humans, extinct human species and all of our immediate ancestors.
