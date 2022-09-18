ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Common Pleas filings received on September 22, 2022

"CI" are the letters of designation for inquiries on Common Pleas Civil Cases:. “TF” are the letters of designation for inquiries on Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure Cases:. CI202203812 Promedica Health System vs Jack Thompson. Action for judgment of $3917.42 w/int & cost alleged due for balance due and owing. Crytal Duplay (0084600) assigned to Judge Goulding.
Chief Justice O’Connor delivers her last state of the judiciary

Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor delivered her final State of the Judiciary address Thursday, September 15, 2022 to more than 400 judges gathered at the Ohio Judicial Conference Annual Meeting in Columbus and streamed live to all Ohioans. Chief Justice O’Connor – the longest-serving, statewide elected woman in Ohio history...
Final H2Ohio technology assessment program reports

As part of Governor Mike DeWine’s H2Ohio water quality initiative, Ohio EPA has released the final reports for 10 emerging technologies that could play an important role in the reduction of harmful algal blooms (HABs) in Lake Erie. The technologies were chosen for evaluation through the H2Ohio Technology Assessment Program (TAP) by the TAP Advisory Council which was created by the Ohio Lake Erie Commission (OLEC) to guide Ohio in addressing HABs in Lake Erie.
