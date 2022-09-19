Read full article on original website
Volleyball Wrap Up for Tuesday (Sept 20)
10-25/15-25 (L 0-2) Brady vs Blanco - (JV Gold) Brady vs Blanco - (Varsity) The Lady Bulldogs opened district action at Blanco vs the Blanco Panthers. The Lady Dogs came out strong but fell short in three straight matches 8-25, 13-25, 14-25. Bailey Mahalitc had a strong performance for the Lady Dogs ending the match with 5 kills, and 7 blocks. Teammate Kayna Raybion had 3 kills, 2 assist, and 1 ace while Raelyn Graff hit the floor with 16 digs. The Lady Bulldogs continue district play at home this Friday vs Florence.
UPDATE - Traffic Accident Just West of Coleman on Highway 153
INITIAL STORY - As of 3:00 pm Saturday, law enforcement and fire department personnel had responded to what was reported as a two vehicle accident on Highway 153 roughly one mile west of Coleman. Expect traffic to be diverted off Highway 153, both west and east of the accident scene, for an undetermined amount of time.
Brady Council will Consider Second Readings, Replacement of City Hall Boiler and HVAC System
The Brady City Council will have a number of items to consider for their regular meeting on Tuesday (Sept 20) at the Municipal Court Building beginning at 6PM. The Council will approve the minutes of the previous meeting on September 6 and a street closure request of N Church St in downtown Brady from 5-10PM on November 19 for the Church Street Jamboree sponsored by Visit Brady & the Brady/McCulloch Chamber of Commerce.
Arrests made for failure to identify, terroristic threat
The Brownwood Police Department issued the following press release Monday regarding weekend arrests:. On Friday, Sept. 16, at approximately 6 p.m. officer James Holdar received information from other officers that 61-year-old Harold James Carter of Brownwood provided false information to them on a recent traffic stop. Carter identified himself as “Larry” to the officers. Holdar was provided Carter’s identifying information and was further informed of a warrant for Carter’s arrest.
Council Approves New HVAC System for City Hall, Hears Update on Radium Reduction Project
The Brady City Council met for a regular meeting on Tuesday evening (Nov. 20). First up was approval of the consent agenda consisting of the minutes from meetings on August 6 and 13 and a street closure request for the Brady/McCulloch County Chamber of Commerce on November 19, 2022 for Church Street Jamboree.
