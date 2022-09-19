The Brady City Council will have a number of items to consider for their regular meeting on Tuesday (Sept 20) at the Municipal Court Building beginning at 6PM. The Council will approve the minutes of the previous meeting on September 6 and a street closure request of N Church St in downtown Brady from 5-10PM on November 19 for the Church Street Jamboree sponsored by Visit Brady & the Brady/McCulloch Chamber of Commerce.

BRADY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO