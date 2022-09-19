Read full article on original website
Summer College 2022 Sees Record-Breaking Attendance
This summer, Syracuse University’s Summer College welcomed its largest cohort of high school students in its over 60-year history. More than 1,000 students from around the world enrolled in an on-campus or online pre-college course through the University. This was the first time in two years that pre-college students were on campus for the program.
Expert on Increasing Student Academic Performance Presenting Lunch and Learn Sessions
An expert in improving student learning by teaching students metacognitive learning strategies will present two virtual workshops at Syracuse University this fall. Saundra Yancy McGuire will offer her expertise on Sept. 23 and Oct. 28 in conjunction with the Focus on Teaching and Learning: Lunch and Learn Series hosted by the University’s Center for Teaching and Learning Excellence (CTLE) and the University’s Office of Institutional Effectiveness and Assessment (IEA).
Libraries to Host Qualtrics Webinars
Syracuse University Libraries is hosting its annual Qualtrics webinar workshops on Mondays from 3 to 4 p.m. from Oct. 3 through Nov. 14. The seven workshops will be held virtually using Zoom. Participants must register in advance for any one or more of the free workshops via Qualtrics Workshops. Workshops will provide participants with information on using the University’s online survey software. Available to University faculty, staff and students free of charge, the software enables users to create and distribute complex surveys and analyze responses from a single online platform.
Ongoing Efforts to Manage COVID-19
I am writing this afternoon to call your attention to the message you recently received from Mike Haynie, vice chancellor for strategic initiatives and innovation, and to provide a few additional thoughts on our ongoing efforts to manage COVID-19. First, I want to highlight a few key points:. Active cases:...
Blackstone LaunchPad Accepting Applications for Ideas Competition and Chance to Win $4,000 in Prizes
Syracuse University Libraries’ Blackstone LaunchPad is hosting an Ideas Competition on Friday, Oct. 7, from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Whitman Atrium (Grand Flaum Hall) at 721 University Ave. The Ideas Competition is open to all Syracuse University and SUNY-ESF students interested in entrepreneurship or problem-solving. Applications to participate must be submitted by Oct. 5 via an online application form. Participants will compete for the chance to win one of four $1,000 cash prizes.
COVID-19 Update: Active Cases | Public Health Reminders | Vaccine Availability
Today marks the fourth week of the Fall 2022 semester. It has been an exciting few weeks on campus with a palpable sense of energy from everyone in our community. While this semester feels like a more “typical” semester, it is critically important that our community continue to adhere to public health guidance and take the personal and collective steps necessary to keep our students, faculty and staff healthy and safe.
Institute for Security Policy and Law, Syracuse Law Review to Host ‘Lessons Learned: Perspectives on Law and Policy from the War in Ukraine’ Symposium
The Institute for Security Policy and Law (SPL) and Syracuse Law Review (SLR) are hosting the “Lessons Learned: Perspectives on Law and Policy from the War in Ukraine” Symposium on Thursday, Sept. 22, and Friday, Sept. 23, in Dineen Hall. On Sept. 22, four panel discussions will be...
‘Black Voices’ Malmgren Concert: NYC-Based Warp Trio Blends Classical, Jazz, Hip-Hop
Spotlighting works by Black artists in classical, jazz and hip-hop music, New York City-based Warp Trio brings “Black Voices” to Syracuse University. As part of Hendricks Chapel’s Music and Message Malmgren concert series, the community is invited to reflect and celebrate this Sunday, Sept. 25, at 4 p.m.
Men’s Basketball Coach Jim Boeheim Talks Basketball, Leadership and Citizenship at Maxwell Event
In December 2012, the Syracuse University men’s basketball team narrowly defeated the University of Detroit in front of almost 18,000 cheering fans in the Dome. It was the 900th win for head coach Jim Boeheim—but he didn’t feel celebratory. Just a few days earlier, a 20-year-old gunman...
