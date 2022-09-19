Institute for Security Policy and Law, Syracuse Law Review to Host ‘Lessons Learned: Perspectives on Law and Policy from the War in Ukraine’ Symposium

Syracuse University Libraries is hosting its annual Qualtrics webinar workshops on Mondays from 3 to 4 p.m. from Oct. 3 through Nov. 14. The seven workshops will be held virtually using Zoom. Participants must register in advance for any one or more of the free workshops via Qualtrics Workshops. Workshops will provide participants with information on using the University’s online survey software. Available to University faculty, staff and students free of charge, the software enables users to create and distribute complex surveys and analyze responses from a single online platform.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO