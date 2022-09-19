ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Institute for Security Policy and Law, Syracuse Law Review to Host ‘Lessons Learned: Perspectives on Law and Policy from the War in Ukraine’ Symposium

syr.edu
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
syr.edu

Ongoing Efforts to Manage COVID-19

I am writing this afternoon to call your attention to the message you recently received from Mike Haynie, vice chancellor for strategic initiatives and innovation, and to provide a few additional thoughts on our ongoing efforts to manage COVID-19. First, I want to highlight a few key points:. Active cases:...
SYRACUSE, NY
syr.edu

COVID-19 Update: Active Cases | Public Health Reminders | Vaccine Availability

Today marks the fourth week of the Fall 2022 semester. It has been an exciting few weeks on campus with a palpable sense of energy from everyone in our community. While this semester feels like a more “typical” semester, it is critically important that our community continue to adhere to public health guidance and take the personal and collective steps necessary to keep our students, faculty and staff healthy and safe.
SYRACUSE, NY
syr.edu

Libraries to Host Qualtrics Webinars

Syracuse University Libraries is hosting its annual Qualtrics webinar workshops on Mondays from 3 to 4 p.m. from Oct. 3 through Nov. 14. The seven workshops will be held virtually using Zoom. Participants must register in advance for any one or more of the free workshops via Qualtrics Workshops. Workshops will provide participants with information on using the University’s online survey software. Available to University faculty, staff and students free of charge, the software enables users to create and distribute complex surveys and analyze responses from a single online platform.
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
Government
syr.edu

Expert on Increasing Student Academic Performance Presenting Lunch and Learn Sessions

An expert in improving student learning by teaching students metacognitive learning strategies will present two virtual workshops at Syracuse University this fall. Saundra Yancy McGuire will offer her expertise on Sept. 23 and Oct. 28 in conjunction with the Focus on Teaching and Learning: Lunch and Learn Series hosted by the University’s Center for Teaching and Learning Excellence (CTLE) and the University’s Office of Institutional Effectiveness and Assessment (IEA).
SYRACUSE, NY
syr.edu

Physicist Awarded NSF Grant to Continue Gravitational Wave Detector Research

In March 2023, the Advanced Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory (LIGO) is set to begin its fourth yearlong observational period. Scientists on site in Hanford, Washington, and Livingston, Louisiana, have spent the last two years on hardware and software upgrades to increase the sensitivity of the detectors, making them capable of sensing “fainter” gravitational waves to detect more events than ever before.
LIVINGSTON, LA
syr.edu

Summer College 2022 Sees Record-Breaking Attendance

This summer, Syracuse University’s Summer College welcomed its largest cohort of high school students in its over 60-year history. More than 1,000 students from around the world enrolled in an on-campus or online pre-college course through the University. This was the first time in two years that pre-college students were on campus for the program.
SYRACUSE, NY
syr.edu

Blackstone LaunchPad Accepting Applications for Ideas Competition and Chance to Win $4,000 in Prizes

Syracuse University Libraries’ Blackstone LaunchPad is hosting an Ideas Competition on Friday, Oct. 7, from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Whitman Atrium (Grand Flaum Hall) at 721 University Ave. The Ideas Competition is open to all Syracuse University and SUNY-ESF students interested in entrepreneurship or problem-solving. Applications to participate must be submitted by Oct. 5 via an online application form. Participants will compete for the chance to win one of four $1,000 cash prizes.
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Egan
syr.edu

Employers Eager to ‘Hire Orange’ During Career Week Sept. 26-30

In a momentous in-person return, schools, colleges and unit career teams in partnership with Syracuse University Career Services will host Career Week Sept. 26-30, 2022. All students, regardless of class year and major, are welcome and encouraged to connect with more than 200 employers by participating in a variety of events. Attending employers are eager to “hire orange” for internship and post-graduation positions—some even hosting on campus interviews.
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy