Hurricane Fiona makes landfall in Dominican Republic

Fiona strengthened into the third hurricane of the year's Atlantic hurricane season just hours before making landfall in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic on Sunday, but the worst of the storm isn't over yet with AccuWeather meteorologists predicting feet of rain that could cause life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides.

Fiona made landfall as a hurricane on Sunday afternoon in Puerto Rico before making landfall about 12 hours later in the Dominican Republic. Photo courtesy National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The first landfall occurred at 3:20 p.m. EDT on Sunday, on the extreme southwestern coast of Puerto Rico near Punta Tocon. Fiona was a Category 1 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Scale with maximum sustained winds of 85 miles per hour. Debris filled the sky in a video recorded in Ponce, Puerto Rico, located about 35 miles east of where Fiona made landfall.

About 12 hours later, Fiona made landfall in the Dominican Republic, roughly 20 miles south of Punta Cana. The storm kept it's Category 1 strength, with slightly stronger sustained winds of 90 mph.

Hurricane warnings remain in effect for all of Puerto Rico, as well as eastern portions of the Dominican Republic. AccuWeather forecasters have rated Fiona a 2 for the Caribbean on the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes as a result of the heightened risk to life and property from the storm's strong winds and heavy rain, which can amount up to 24 inches (600 mm) in some spots.

In its 5 a.m. update, the National Hurricane Center said Fiona was a Category 1 hurricane with winds of 90 mph with even higher gusts. The center was 20 miles (32 km) south of Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, and was causing "catastrophic flooding," according to the National Hurricane Center. Fiona was moving toward the northwest at 8 mph.

Every one of the nearly 1.5 million power customers across the island was in the dark.The entire power grid in Puerto Rico went down on Sunday, creating an island-wide crisis.

At least one death was already been reported in Basse-Terre in the French territory of Guadeloupe, according to the vice president of the territory's environmental agency.

President Joe Biden on Sunday morning approved an emergency declaration for Puerto Rico. This frees up federal resources, including the Federal Emergency Management Agency, for emergency response and disaster relief efforts.

All electric customers in Puerto Rico, 1,468,223, were without power as of Sunday afternoon.

Fiona, the most significant tropical system to impact the Caribbean so far this Atlantic hurricane season, has already proved deadly in its sweep of the Lesser Antilles. On Saturday, one man was found dead on the Caribbean island of Guadeloupe after heavy rainfall in the area attributed to Fiona caused flooding, local authorities stated. The man was found dead after his house was swept away by floods, and video footage from the island showed a river bursting out of its banks. There have been reports of 19 inches of rain on the island.

Early Saturday morning, the Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunters posted an eerie video from their flight through Fiona overnight Friday, which showed frequent flashes of lightning illuminating the clouds and cockpit of the airplane.

Fiona's projected course between Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic or over the western part of Puerto Rico will allow most of its circulation to miss significant encounters with the 4,000-foot mountains on Puerto Rico and 10,000-foot mountains on Hispaniola. As a result, a loss in the storm's wind intensity is unlikely.

A swath of 60- to 80-mph wind gusts are expected to stretch across Puerto Rico, eastern and central portions of the Dominican Republic and into the southeastern Bahamas through Monday. Gusts nearing the AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 100 mph will be most likely closest to where Fiona's center passes by.

Loose outdoor objects should be properly secured or stowed away ahead of Fiona's winds, which are at a high enough level for some tree damage, power outages and minor structural damage to occur.

There is every indication that the storm will pack a significant threat to life and property due to the risk of flash flooding and mudslides.

A general 12-18 inches of rain is forecast to fall on much of the southern part of Puerto Rico with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 24 inches. Rainfall of this extreme magnitude will trigger life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides. Even 4-8 inches poised for parts of the Virgin Islands and Hispaniola can lead to flooding and debris flows, forecasters warn.

Puerto Rico, the U.S. and British Virgin Islands and the eastern part of the Dominican Republic will feel the brunt of the impacts of Fiona into Monday. Early this week, Fiona will then spread flooding rainfall and gusty winds across the Turks and Caicos Islands and the southeastern Bahamas, where tropical storm watches were issued Sunday morning.

Given an anticipated significant flooding threat, as well as the potential for damaging winds, AccuWeather forecasters have rated Fiona a 2 on the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes in the Caribbean.

While Fiona is far from the powerful storm Maria was when it made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane on Sept. 20, it still poses a significant threat.

Puerto Rico's last brush with a tropical system was nearly one year ago when Tropical Storm Peter brought heavy rain to various parts of the island from Sept. 19-22, 2021. In early August 2021, Tropical Storm Fred passed through the island, causing 2-4 inches of rainfall as well as power outages.

Beyond the Caribbean and Bahamas, Fiona may be steered on a track toward Bermuda -- a scenario AccuWeather meteorologists are closely monitoring. While the potential for the storm to directly impact the United States has lessened since late last week, indirect impacts in the form of dangerous seas and strong rip currents are likely up and down the East coast of the United States later this week.

So far the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season has paled in comparison to the previous two years. Last year at this point of the season, some 20 named storms had developed in the Atlantic basin. Though September 2022 has had a relative flurry of tropical activity, there has not been a hurricane within striking distance of the U.S. mainland yet this season, and August was a historically inactive month, which went without a single named storm for the first time in 25 years.

Another metric meteorologists use to gauge the overall intensity of a hurricane season is ACE, or the accumulated cyclone energy of each named storm in a hurricane season. Given that there have been just six named storms this year, the 2022 ACE value, which stood at 31.1 as of Sept. 16, according to Colorado State University, was also dramatically trailing the pace of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season, which finished with a value of 145.7.

The southeast U.S. was brushed by two weak tropical storms, Bonnie and Colin, earlier in the season, but the country has dodged any more significant impacts. Hurricane Earl was the closest approach of a hurricane so far this season, and it stayed about 800 miles away from the East coast. Still, the storm stirred dangerous surf and rip currents. At least two fatalities were reported in rip currents as Earl spun well out over the Atlantic.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com