95.3 MNC
Depay in trial of former Elkhart police officer
Another delay in the trial of a former Elkhart police officer. The former officer, Joshua Titus, was accused of beating a suspect who was handcuffed to a chair, in January 2018, with fellow officer, Cory Newland. Officials say that the assault was captured by surveillance video. The trial was set...
max983.net
Elkhart Man Accused of Burglary, Theft in Marshall County Incident
An Elkhart man was arrested Sunday, September 18 after allegedly breaking into a Marshall County home and stealing items. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Department received a phone call shortly after 6:30 p.m. ET that a man reportedly broke into a residence located in the 5,000 block of 11th Road in Bourbon. Police say the property owner found the suspect on his property and called the Sheriff’s Department while trying to keep the suspect at the scene.
WNDU
Sheriff candidate’s son sentenced to one year probation after relationship with 14-year-old girl
WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - The son of Kosciusko County Sheriff Candidate Jim Smith has been sentenced to one year of probation. According to our reporting partners at the Times-Union, 19-year-old Zachary Smith was charged with maintaining a common nuisance, battery, and a Class B misdemeanor. These charges stem from a...
WNDU
95.3 MNC
South Bend man pleads guilty to causing fatal crash
The man who hit and killed another driver in a high-speed chase in a stolen Jeep has pleaded guilty and could spend up to a decade in prison. The crash happened in Feb. 2020 when Travis Logan, 22, was speeding while heading west on McKinley Ave. Logan hit a car driven by John Riedle, 58, in the intersection of McKinley and Byrkit.
Woman charged with attempted murder of her 3-year-old nephew after pushing him into Lake Michigan: police
CHICAGO — A woman was charged after police said she pushed her 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan. Victoria Moreno, 34, was charged with felony attempted first-degree murder and felony aggravated battery of a child after she was arrested Monday. A police source on Tuesday told WGN Investigates that Navy Pier surveillance video appears to show […]
cwbchicago.com
Man accused of firing a gun during a carjacking, then escaping from electronic monitoring, decides to argue with his bond court judge. Bad idea.
Deonte Mitchell has been treated very well by Cook County Judge Shelley Sutker-Dermer since he was charged with firing a gun during an attempted carjacking on Chicago’s Northwest Side in November 2020. She reduced his bail so he could go home on electronic monitoring and even allowed him to attend the Fourth of July fireworks with his family while on “home confinement.”
WNDU
Man charged for school bus related incident in LaPorte County
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A man is facing charges in connection to a school bus related incident in LaPorte County. It happened in the 9000 west block of U.S. 30 on August 26. A South Central Community School Corporation Bus was preparing to turn right off the highway into...
95.3 MNC
Man arrested after damaging car wash in Goshen
A man was arrested in Goshen after driving through a car wash bay, damaging equipment. It happened on Monday, September 19, at 3:16 p.m., when the man allegedly sped through the Northern Pride Car Wash on Elkhart Road. Officers say that they arrested the suspect, 27-year-old Michael Phelps, for criminal...
WNDU
2 teens killed; 3 other people hurt in Niles shooting
House Committee on Ways and Means names bill after late Indiana Rep. Walorski. The bill would reauthorize the Maternal, Infant, and Early Childhood Home Visiting Program (MIECHV). Updated: 5 hours ago. The two visited some of this year’s attractions, including The Evil Estate and Sinister Streets of Salem. Man...
abc57.com
95.3 MNC
Man follows woman home from casino, allegedly robs her
A man stands accused of following a woman from a casino in Gary to her house in South Bend and robbing her. It happened earlier this month, when police were called to a home on Foster Street, on the report of an armed robbery of over $200,000. The victim says...
abc57.com
95.3 MNC
Man pleads guilty to supplying fentanyl in Benton Harbor
A Benton Harbor man says he supplied fentanyl to victim of a drug overdose. 52-year-old Willie Eugene Dirck-Shango Hull pled guilty to delivery of a controlled substance with an aggravating factor resulting in heath. He will spend five to 20 years at the Michigan Department of Corrections. His charges for...
95.3 MNC
Goshen man arrested after fight with teenager
A 28-year-old Goshen man was arrested after police say he got into a fight with a 17-year-old boy. Police were called around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sep. 17, to the Best Western Hotel at 900 Lincolnway East on the report of the fight. The teenage boy involved was taken to...
abc57.com
Man arrested for residential entry, methamphetamine possession
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested on a number of charges after he allegedly forced entry into an occupied residence on Wednesday, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. At 9 a.m. Wednesday morning, deputies went to a residence in the 10000 block of Hawthorn Road for a...
WNDU
95.3 MNC
Two teenagers shot, killed in Niles, three others injured
Two teenagers were shot and killed in Niles. It happened just after 11:30, last night, on 6th Avenue when investigators say a group of people approached a home, fired shots, then drove off. A 16-year-old girl and an 18-year-old woman were killed. Three others were taken to the hospital. ABC-57...
abc57.com
abc57.com
Investigators identify pedestrian killed in crash on Harrison Road
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- The St. Joseph County Fatal Crash Team has released the identity of the pedestrian who was killed in a crash on Harrison Road Monday evening. The crash happened at approximately 11 p.m. in the 1100 block of Harrison Road. The driver was traveling east on...
