ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Comments / 0

Related
WNDU

Portion of Miami Street in South Bend to close Wednesday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Miami Street from Ewing Avenue to Donmoyer Avenue will close Wednesday. The closure is being implemented so crews can pave the worst sections of the street in this vicinity. Detour routes will be Fellows Street via Ewing or Donmoyer. The road is expected to reopen...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Section of Miami Street to close September 21

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A section of Miami Street will be closed for paving starting Wednesday. Miami Street will be closed from Ewing to Donmoyer avenues on Wednesday and Thursday. Detour routes will follow Fellows Street using Ewing or Donmoyer avenues. The road should be reopened at the end of...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

New county park possible for Granger

GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - Plans are still in the early stages for a proposed St. Joseph County Park to be built in the northeast corner of Granger. Steve Slauson, the executive director of St. Joseph County Parks, said the parks board has “land-banked” 115 acres off Anderson and Beech Roads since 1999 for future development. A farmer has tended to the property located just west of Terri Brooke Estates in the meantime.
GRANGER, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
South Bend, IN
Government
City
South Bend, IN
City
Colfax, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Mayor Gets Railroad On Track

Some good news about railroad crossings and a request for lights on Patterson Road got the Warsaw Common Council a little excited Monday during their meeting. They also had a public hearing on the 2023 appropriations and tax rates for the proposed budget. Toward the end of Monday’s meeting, Mayor...
WARSAW, IN
abc57.com

Board accepts resignation of South Bend Police officer Timothy Barber

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Board of Public Safety accepted the resignation of South Bend Police Officer Timothy Barber on Wednesday. Barber has been on unpaid leave from the department since his arrest in October 2021. On September 9, Barber was sentenced to four years for child seduction...
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

A new map for cemeteries in Elkhart

A new way to find cemeteries in Elkhart. The Elkhart Cemetery department and the GIS team from Public Works has launched a new website, which allows users to find burial locations at the three cemeteries in the city. Organizers say that deceased loved ones can be searched by name and...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Single shot fired on South Bend school bus, juvenile detained

A shot was fired on a South Bend school bus Tuesday afternoon, according to South Bend Police. Tuesday at 4:47 p.m., South Bend Police were dispatched the 400 block of E. Teri Street in South Bend for reports of shots fired. Police said the shot was fired from inside the...
SOUTH BEND, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Progress Report#These Streets#Colfax Avenue#Rainbow#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Southlea Drive#Lincoln Way West
95.3 MNC

Railroad museum in Cass County receives grant

The railroad museum in Cass County received a grant for a new roof. The Indiana Historical Society awarded more than $50,000 to local historical societies and organizations throughout Indiana, with the Heritage Support Grants program. The Friends of the National New York Central Railroad Museum was given $4,322, for a...
CASS COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

Pedestrian dies in crash on Harrison Road in Osceola

OSCEOLA, Ind. - A pedestrian has died following a crash in the 11000 block of Harrison Road Monday night, according to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office. Police were called to the area at 11:03 p.m. for the incident. The male pedestrian died on scene. The driver of the vehicle...
OSCEOLA, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
abc57.com

Elkhart Parks hosts tailgating, food truck party September 24

ELKHART, Ind. - The City of Elkhart and the Elkhart Parks & Recreation Department are hosting a tailgating party during the Notre Dame vs. UNC game on Saturday. The event will be held on Central Green in downtown Elkhart from 3 to 7 p.m. Guests can enjoy food trucks, a...
ELKHART, IN
threeriversnews.com

Allegations levied on county fair board after Old Engine Association pulls out of fair

CENTREVILLE — The St. Joe Valley Old Engine Association has been a staple of the St. Joseph County Grange Fair for the last 40 years. Bringing antique tractors to the fairgrounds near the front entrance of the fair and assisting with certain events, the group of tractor enthusiasts have normally been a routine sight at the fairgrounds every year since 1982.
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

School bus involved in crash in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A school bus was involved in a crash in Marshall County on Monday, according to Marshall County dispatch. Just before 4 p.m., dispatch confirmed the crash happened on State Road 331 near 11A Road. According to dispatch, no one was injured in the incident. Crews are...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
95.3 MNC

Memorial Hospital, patient tower groundbreaking set

A new patient tower is being built at Memorial Hospital in South Bend. And the groundbreaking ceremonies are set. The $232-million expansion project is creating 500 new jobs. Officials say that the new tower will have rooms that are 50 percent larger than the old ones. Memorial’s current patient towers...
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Man arrested after damaging car wash in Goshen

A man was arrested in Goshen after driving through a car wash bay, damaging equipment. It happened on Monday, September 19, at 3:16 p.m., when the man allegedly sped through the Northern Pride Car Wash on Elkhart Road. Officers say that they arrested the suspect, 27-year-old Michael Phelps, for criminal...
GOSHEN, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy