abc57.com
ABC57 Sound Off: New development, traffic enforcement, and privacy concerns
ABC57 Sound Off is the place for you to be heard! ABC57 NightTeam anchor Tim Spears listens to viewers messages on topics they're passionate about. If it's a problem we can help solve or a question we can help answer, we do. This week, Anna from Mishawka is concerned about...
WNDU
Portion of Miami Street in South Bend to close Wednesday
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Miami Street from Ewing Avenue to Donmoyer Avenue will close Wednesday. The closure is being implemented so crews can pave the worst sections of the street in this vicinity. Detour routes will be Fellows Street via Ewing or Donmoyer. The road is expected to reopen...
abc57.com
Section of Miami Street to close September 21
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A section of Miami Street will be closed for paving starting Wednesday. Miami Street will be closed from Ewing to Donmoyer avenues on Wednesday and Thursday. Detour routes will follow Fellows Street using Ewing or Donmoyer avenues. The road should be reopened at the end of...
WNDU
New county park possible for Granger
GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - Plans are still in the early stages for a proposed St. Joseph County Park to be built in the northeast corner of Granger. Steve Slauson, the executive director of St. Joseph County Parks, said the parks board has “land-banked” 115 acres off Anderson and Beech Roads since 1999 for future development. A farmer has tended to the property located just west of Terri Brooke Estates in the meantime.
Times-Union Newspaper
Mayor Gets Railroad On Track
Some good news about railroad crossings and a request for lights on Patterson Road got the Warsaw Common Council a little excited Monday during their meeting. They also had a public hearing on the 2023 appropriations and tax rates for the proposed budget. Toward the end of Monday’s meeting, Mayor...
abc57.com
Board accepts resignation of South Bend Police officer Timothy Barber
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Board of Public Safety accepted the resignation of South Bend Police Officer Timothy Barber on Wednesday. Barber has been on unpaid leave from the department since his arrest in October 2021. On September 9, Barber was sentenced to four years for child seduction...
95.3 MNC
A new map for cemeteries in Elkhart
A new way to find cemeteries in Elkhart. The Elkhart Cemetery department and the GIS team from Public Works has launched a new website, which allows users to find burial locations at the three cemeteries in the city. Organizers say that deceased loved ones can be searched by name and...
abc57.com
Single shot fired on South Bend school bus, juvenile detained
A shot was fired on a South Bend school bus Tuesday afternoon, according to South Bend Police. Tuesday at 4:47 p.m., South Bend Police were dispatched the 400 block of E. Teri Street in South Bend for reports of shots fired. Police said the shot was fired from inside the...
abc57.com
Investigators identify pedestrian killed in crash on Harrison Road
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- The St. Joseph County Fatal Crash Team has released the identity of the pedestrian who was killed in a crash on Harrison Road Monday evening. The crash happened at approximately 11 p.m. in the 1100 block of Harrison Road. The driver was traveling east on...
WNDU
Man charged for school bus related incident in LaPorte County
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A man is facing charges in connection to a school bus related incident in LaPorte County. It happened in the 9000 west block of U.S. 30 on August 26. A South Central Community School Corporation Bus was preparing to turn right off the highway into...
95.3 MNC
Railroad museum in Cass County receives grant
The railroad museum in Cass County received a grant for a new roof. The Indiana Historical Society awarded more than $50,000 to local historical societies and organizations throughout Indiana, with the Heritage Support Grants program. The Friends of the National New York Central Railroad Museum was given $4,322, for a...
abc57.com
Pedestrian dies in crash on Harrison Road in Osceola
OSCEOLA, Ind. - A pedestrian has died following a crash in the 11000 block of Harrison Road Monday night, according to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office. Police were called to the area at 11:03 p.m. for the incident. The male pedestrian died on scene. The driver of the vehicle...
WNDU
Juvenile detained in investigation into gun discharging on South Bend school bus
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A juvenile has been detained in connection with a shots fired investigation on a school bus in South Bend. Police were called to the 400 block of Teri Street around 4:45 p.m. to investigate claims that a gun had been discharged on a school bus transporting students from Jackson Middle School.
abc57.com
Police investigating assault near downtown South Bend on August 21
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man seen on video officers want to speak with as part of an assault investigation. The assault took place around 6:30 a.m. on August 21 near downtown South Bend. If you recognize...
WWMT
Road closed, serious injuries after head-on crash in Van Buren County
PAW PAW, Mich. — M-51 in the Eagle Lake area closed Wednesday morning, after a head-on crash that involved three vehicles, state police said. A pickup truck was traveling northbound on M-51 when it sideswiped a semi traveling south, according to state police. The pickup, driven by a 26-year-old...
abc57.com
Elkhart Parks hosts tailgating, food truck party September 24
ELKHART, Ind. - The City of Elkhart and the Elkhart Parks & Recreation Department are hosting a tailgating party during the Notre Dame vs. UNC game on Saturday. The event will be held on Central Green in downtown Elkhart from 3 to 7 p.m. Guests can enjoy food trucks, a...
threeriversnews.com
Allegations levied on county fair board after Old Engine Association pulls out of fair
CENTREVILLE — The St. Joe Valley Old Engine Association has been a staple of the St. Joseph County Grange Fair for the last 40 years. Bringing antique tractors to the fairgrounds near the front entrance of the fair and assisting with certain events, the group of tractor enthusiasts have normally been a routine sight at the fairgrounds every year since 1982.
abc57.com
School bus involved in crash in Marshall County
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A school bus was involved in a crash in Marshall County on Monday, according to Marshall County dispatch. Just before 4 p.m., dispatch confirmed the crash happened on State Road 331 near 11A Road. According to dispatch, no one was injured in the incident. Crews are...
95.3 MNC
Memorial Hospital, patient tower groundbreaking set
A new patient tower is being built at Memorial Hospital in South Bend. And the groundbreaking ceremonies are set. The $232-million expansion project is creating 500 new jobs. Officials say that the new tower will have rooms that are 50 percent larger than the old ones. Memorial’s current patient towers...
95.3 MNC
Man arrested after damaging car wash in Goshen
A man was arrested in Goshen after driving through a car wash bay, damaging equipment. It happened on Monday, September 19, at 3:16 p.m., when the man allegedly sped through the Northern Pride Car Wash on Elkhart Road. Officers say that they arrested the suspect, 27-year-old Michael Phelps, for criminal...
