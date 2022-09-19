Read full article on original website
Lorie Orbin
2d ago
He should be charged as a adult and the younger be held till he can be charged as a adult. These drive by shootings How long do we have to put up with thugs. I'm pretty sure they didn't care one bit.
5
WWMTCw
Sergeant takes stand in St. Joseph County child-abuse case
CENTREVILLE, Mich. — A mother and her boyfriend, who were both charged with child abuse, appeared in court Tuesday to hear from investigators on the case. Amanda Wood and her boyfriend Jason Haskin are both facing two counts of first-degree child abuse after a 11-month-old infant was taken to the hospital with fractures and drugs in his system, according to the investigation.
95.3 MNC
Father sentenced in 6-month-old son’s death
A St. Joseph County man is sentenced to spend 10 years in prison, after the death of his 6-month-old son. It happened in January, 2021, when the baby, Asaiah Molik, was found face-down on the floor, with 23 fractures to his ribs. The father, Averius Molik, pled guilty to neglect...
Woman charged with attempted murder of her 3-year-old nephew after pushing him into Lake Michigan: police
CHICAGO — A woman was charged after police said she pushed her 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan. Victoria Moreno, 34, was charged with felony attempted first-degree murder and felony aggravated battery of a child after she was arrested Monday. A police source on Tuesday told WGN Investigates that Navy Pier surveillance video appears to show […]
Daughter upset Indiana State Police will not open new investigation
So far, Indiana State Police has reviewed 15 of the 40 requests under SEA 177, and has declined to open a new investigation in all 15 cases.
Mt. Vernon police officer arrested after incident
MT. VERNON, Ind. (WEHT) — A Mt. Vernon Police Department officer was arrested Monday after authorities said he crashed his squad car while responding to a call. Sgt. Todd Ringle said Officer Mike Collins was working an off-duty job the night of August 26 when he responded to an incident. We’re told Collins crashed into […]
abc57.com
Investigators identify pedestrian killed in crash on Harrison Road
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- The St. Joseph County Fatal Crash Team has released the identity of the pedestrian who was killed in a crash on Harrison Road Monday evening. The crash happened at approximately 11 p.m. in the 1100 block of Harrison Road. The driver was traveling east on...
Man riding moped hospitalized after hit-and-run crash, state police say
MONTCALM COUNTY, MI – Police are searching for a driver they believe was involved in a hit-and-run crash Monday night that left one man critically injured. The vehicle involved in the crash on Monday, Sept. 19, was likely a maroon 2006-13 model Chevrolet Impala, Michigan State Police said in a news release.
WTVQ
Indiana woman accused of abandoning autistic son enters plea
CINCINNATI (AP) – An Indiana mother accused of having abandoned her 5-year-old autistic son on an Ohio street earlier this year has pleaded guilty to child endangerment. Thirty-three-year-old Heather Adkins of Shelbyville is scheduled for sentencing later this month in Hamilton County. A kidnapping charge was dropped as part...
3-year-old boy 'very critical' after falling into Lake Michigan, CPD questioning person of interest
The Chicago Fire Department said the child is 3 years old and was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital in full cardiac arrest.
Convicted felon from NC sentenced to more than 19 years following 2018 bank robbery
A convicted felon from North Carolina has been sentenced to more than 19 years in prison after being found guilty in a 2018 bank robbery in Virginia Beach.
Indiana troopers arrest man for cocaine possession during 6-state crime 'blitz'
LAKE COUNTY, Ind. - A Michigan man was among three people who were arrested during a six-state blitz targeting narcotics and other criminal acts this weekend. Indiana State Troopers joined troopers from Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan, Kentucky and West Virginia in the six-state marijuana and criminal patrol effort, according to Sgt. Glen Fifield from Indiana State Police.
95.3 MNC
Stevensville man arrested for cocaine in Indiana
The Indiana State Police report that 42 year-old Jamie Dines of Stevensville was arrested on charges of dealing cocaine, possession of cocaine, and possession of marijuana. Troopers say they seized 27 grams of cocaine from Dines during a bust in Porter County that was part of a criminal patrol blitz that involved State Police units in six states.
Driver opens fire at vehicle on Michigan highway, state police say
DETROIT, MI – Police are searching for a suspect they believe fired gunshots at another driver while traveling on a Michigan highway. No injuries were reported in the incident on Saturday, Sept. 17, Michigan State Police said in a post on Twitter.
Michigan man who wanted to admit to killing gets a new trial
An appeals court has overturned a Michigan man's 2019 second-degree murder conviction, determining the man's attorney ignored his wishes to admit that he pulled the trigger.
'A lot left to this mystery': TBI, Indiana authorities try to figure out who left teen victim's body on Campbell County mountain
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It took decades to figure out the name of the teenager whose remains were left on a remote Campbell County mountain. With any luck, finding who did this to her will come a lot quicker. Last month, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced that, with the...
WNDU
New county park possible for Granger
GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - Plans are still in the early stages for a proposed St. Joseph County Park to be built in the northeast corner of Granger. Steve Slauson, the executive director of St. Joseph County Parks, said the parks board has “land-banked” 115 acres off Anderson and Beech Roads since 1999 for future development. A farmer has tended to the property located just west of Terri Brooke Estates in the meantime.
Man found dead on Lake Michigan shoreline in Highland Park killed in 'violent confrontation': police
A man found dead on the Lake Michigan shoreline was killed in a "violent confrontation," police said.
Two men shot in North St. Louis County
North County investigators say someone shot two men in their 20s.
wevv.com
Missing Indiana girl found safe, authorities say
Around 11:45 a.m. Monday, the Whitely County Sheriff's Department said that 12-year-old Emery Osborne had been found safe. No other details on the incident were released. Indiana authorities are investigating the disappearance of a 12-year-old girl. The Indiana State Police sent out a Statewide Silver Alert on Monday morning for...
Kentucky school shooter imprisoned 25 years seeks parole
PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man who killed three students and injured five more in a school shooting a quarter century ago has a chance at parole this week. Michael Carneal was a 14-year-old freshman in 1997 when he fired a stolen pistol at a before-school prayer group in the lobby of Heath High School, near Paducah, Kentucky. He received a life sentence with the opportunity for parole after 25 years, the maximum allowed at the time for someone his age.
