Midwest Swing First Road Test Of #HLVB Slate
MATCHES 14-15 RMU (7-6 / 0-1 #HLVB) @ Green Bay (10-5 / 1-0 #HLVB) Friday, Sept. 23 • 7:00 p.m. Kress Center • Green Bay, Wisc. RMU @ Milwaukee (2-10 / 1-0 #HLVB) Saturday, Sept. 24 • 5:00 p.m. Klotsche Center • Milwaukee, Wisc. Can You...
Golden Grizzlies Clip Colonials In #HLVB Opener
Moon Township, Pa. – The RMU volleyball team opened Horizon League play Tuesday at the UPMC Events Center, dropping a 3-1 decision to Oakland. The Colonials slipped to 7-6 (.538) overall during the 2022 season, including 0-1 in #HLVB. MOMENTS THAT MATTERED. RMU and Oakland split the first two...
RMU Receives Pledge To Host MTE Tournament
Moon Township, Pa. – As part of the University's fifth annual Day of Giving, RMU announced Wednesday that Russ Olsen has made a six figure, multi-year pledge to fund an annual Multi-Team Event (MTE) Basketball Tournament to be hosted by the men's basketball program at the UPMC Events Center for a minimum of three years. The tournament is being established in honor of Richard Bennett and Philip Urban, two childhood friends of Olsen.
Colonials Host Pair of Matches at NAC
Moon Township, Pa. – The Robert Morris University men's soccer team hosts a pair of matches at the North Athletic Complex this week, starting with a non-conference contest against Saint Francis on Wednesday before a Horizon League match against Purdue Fort Wayne on Saturday. Robert Morris (2-3-0, 2-0-0 Horizon...
