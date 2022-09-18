Moon Township, Pa. – As part of the University's fifth annual Day of Giving, RMU announced Wednesday that Russ Olsen has made a six figure, multi-year pledge to fund an annual Multi-Team Event (MTE) Basketball Tournament to be hosted by the men's basketball program at the UPMC Events Center for a minimum of three years. The tournament is being established in honor of Richard Bennett and Philip Urban, two childhood friends of Olsen.

MOON, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO