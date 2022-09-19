ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane County, WA

KXLY

Sunny end to summer, wet start to fall – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash.– Wednesday is the last full day of summer!. It’s been a gusty Tuesday around the Inland Northwest. Conditions will be calmer on Wednesday but it will still be on the breezier side. That should keep local wildfires producing a little bit of smoke like they did Tuesday afternoon. No major air quality issues are expected, but you should continue to expect diminished conditions on the Palouse, L-C Valley, and Camas Prairie.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Today is all about the wind – Mark

Your Tuesday is looking sunny with gusty winds. Watch out for blowing dust! Fall will arrive soon with rain, but we’ll see warmer temperatures this weekend. The winds will start gusting around noon, and continue until sundown. We Are Tracking Rain Moving In. Our models agree with a Wednesday...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

New cookie shop opening near Gonzaga

SPOKANE, Wash. — A new cookie company will soon open in the Matilda Building near Gonzaga University. Cookie Co. has filed permits with the City of Spokane, but an official open date has not been set. Cookie Co. is based out of Redlands, California and was founded during the...
SPOKANE, WA
98.3 The KEY

Could Huge Spokane Homeless Camp Get Pushed To Tri-Cities?

Spokane is working to clean out the largest homeless camp in Washington with an estimated 600-1,000 people living there. They are trying to provide shelter and homes for them, but can only provide a fraction of what is needed. When they tear down the "tent city" where will all the homeless go? Will some of them move to the Tri-Cities or spread out over the rest of Washington?
SPOKANE, WA
kpq.com

Blowing Dust Likely To Affect Driving In NCW Tuesday

The Washington Department of Transportation and the Washington State Patrol are advising drivers of the potential for blowing dust in parts of Eastern Washington on Tuesday. The National Weather Service office in Spokane is forecasting wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph for the Okanogan Valley, the Waterville Plateau, and the Columbia Basin.
WASHINGTON STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Truck hits power pole at 40th and Grand

SPOKANE, Wash. — A truck hit a power pole at the intersection of 40th and Grand on Spokane’s South Hill. A handful of Avista customers temporarily lost power, but service has been restored in the area. It is not clear if anyone was hurt. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY....
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Spokane residents react to city's updated illegal camping ordinance

SPOKANE, Wash. — For the first time in four years, Spokane City Council members voted to update the city's illegal camping ordinance. It is now illegal for someone to camp on any public property under or within 50 feet of a railroad viaduct in downtown police boundaries and within three blocks of a congregate homeless shelter.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Wind, rain and cooler temperatures to usher in Autumn!

The National Weather Service has issued a Red flag warning for the Okanogan Valley from noon through 7pm Tuesday. Wind gust are expected to approach 25-35 mph, bringing not only the threat of heightened fire danger, but also the potential for blowing dust, especially across the Columbia Basin & Waterville Plateau into Wednesday.
ENVIRONMENT
FOX 28 Spokane

Power outage scheduled for Avista customers in Colville on Sept. 23

COLVILLE, Wash. – About 229 Avista customers in Colville with lose power on Sept. 23, according to a release from the utility company. The outage will begin at 8 a.m. and end at 2 p.m. The outage will be necessary as Avista crews will be performing maintenance on equipment...
COLVILLE, WA
KING 5

Medical transportation company set to leave Washington

FIFE, Wash. — Falck Northwest is closing its doors in Washington, which means a key role in medical response in the state will be impacted. The medical service company announced that it’ll be shutting down its Fife and Mountlake Terrace locations due to economic strains. Falck NW provides...
FIFE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Spokane moves to control homeless activities

(The Center Square) – The City of Spokane is moving on two fronts to regulate the activities of a growing homeless population, with a ban on camping in certain locations and restrictions on where people can hang out during business hours. On Monday, the city council voted unanimously to...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Riverside construction continues in downtown, set to be finished by end of October

SPOKANE, Wash. - Construction continues on Riverside in downtown Spokane but crews have been making progress with an end in site. If you've driven downtown, you've most likely noticed the construction on Riverside and may even have had to detour around it. Right now, crews are wrapping up phase two of the project and will soon be moving on to phase three with the entire project expected to be finished by the end of October.
SPOKANE, WA

