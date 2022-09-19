ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Jordyn Woods Says Her Sexy Shein Collab Will Make You the ‘Center of Attention of Your Own Life’

By Robyn Merrett
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09bhbv_0i0xU09k00

Jordyn Woods is evolving her style — and she wants Us to come along for the ride. The model teamed up with Shein on a sexy collaboration that won't break the bank.

Shop the Best Makeup, Haircare, Skincare and Other Beauty Must-Haves for 2022

Read article

"I just want people to feel confident and to feel like they're making a statement in their own life," Woods, 24, told Us Weekly exclusively of the line, which dropped online at Shein.com on Monday, September 19. "Confidence is the sexiest thing you can wear ... and I'm all about being the center of attention in your own life."

Jordyn Woods SHEIN

With the retailer, the reality star is offering a collection that blends drama and elements of French glamour from the 2001 film Moulin Rouge . Shoppers will find figure-hugging mini dresses, edgy bralettes, sultry bodysuits and trendy matching sets — ranging in price from $7 to $47. In a promotional video for the capsule — as seen above — the social media star channels her inner Satine, donning pieces from the project, which she styled with pearls and fishnet tights.

Celebs Can’t Get Enough of Corsets: See Beyonce, Jordyn Woods and Bella Hadid Take on the Trend

Read article

"These are good wearable pieces that can hold you down on a night out or a hot date ," Woods raved.

For the California native, accessibility is important. "I love that Shein offers a lot of different looks at an affordable price," she explained. "It was important for me to align with a brand that is achievable for most people ... I want people to have options, things they feel proud to wear and can afford to wear."

Jordyn Woods SHEIN

Woods further explained that this collab is especially important as she approaches a milestone birthday on September 23.

"I'm turning 25, I'm evolving my style and who I am as a person. I'm showing up for myself. I think we are all evolving, and it doesn't hurt to feel sexy and confident throughout that journey," she exclusively told Us .

About Last Night: See the Best Dressed Stars on the Red Carpet and Beyond

Read article

As she gears up to celebrate another trip around the sun, Woods opened up about how she protects her wellness by prioritizing herself.

Jordyn Woods SHEIN

"I'm learning how to create healthy boundaries," the Secndnture founder said. "I didn't have a lot of time to develop that before ... and now, as I get older, I understand how crucial it is to be able to say 'No.'"

She added: "Furthermore, I make sure to show up for myself every day, whether that's going to the gym or doing something for my mental health. I want to show up for me."

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Kourtney Kardashian Rocks Lacy See-Through Catsuit With Travis Barker At NYFW Boohoo Show

Kourtney Kardashian, 43, and Travis Barker, 46, turned heads on Sept. 13 when they showed up to New York Fashion Week looking incredible! The newly married couple walked the runway at the Boohoo by Kourtney Kardashian show while holding hands and smiled to each other with love. Kourtney rocked a lacy black see-through catsuit under a long black leather jacket and black boots while Travis went shirtless under a black vest, and added dark jeans, boots, and sunglasses to the look.
BEAUTY & FASHION
E! News

Jordyn Woods’ SHEIN Clothing Collection Is Glamorous, Chic, and Affordable With Prices Starting at $7

We interviewed Jordyn Woods because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Jordyn is a paid spokesperson for Shein. The products featured are from Jordyn's Shein collection. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
PopSugar

Jordyn Woods's Must Haves: From a Pure-Silk Pillowcase to Bejeweled Nike Dunks

Jordyn Woods is putting her eye for fashion to work. Though she's modeled in campaigns and appeared in reality shows and network TV alike for the past few years, the 24-year-old model and fitness-app founder has become a style star in her own right. She's often sporting the splashiest looks for date nights with boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns and nailing the most polarizing trends on Instagram. Now she's partnered with Shein to create a one-of-a-kind capsule collection that just launched on Sept. 19.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Harper's Bazaar

Dua Lipa Just Wore a Sheer White Dress to a Wedding

Dua Lipa just broke every convention of wedding-guest dressing, and the result is absolutely stunning. The "Sweetest Pie" singer attended the elegant nuptials of Jacquemus founder Simon Porte Jacquemus and his longtime partner Marco Maestri yesterday. During the ceremony, which took place outdoors in the streets of Charleval, France, the "Levitating" singer made a radiant appearance in a lovely sheer white gown.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Kim Kardashian Is the New Face of Stuart Weitzman, Shows Off Her Curves in Sexy Ad

Kim Kardashian has updated her resume! The reality star is the new face of Stuart Weitzman. The 41-year-old’s role was announced in a press release on Tuesday, September 20, along with a sexy black and white campaign for the luxury shoe brand. In the fall ad, the Skims founder showed off her famous curves, posing in the label’s Ruche 100 Boot, the croc-embossed Lucite Wedge Boot and the thigh-high Ultrastuart 100 Boot. The Kardashians star paired the footwear with high-cut bodysuits that exposed her bum.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Bill Gates’ Daughter Phoebe Gates Flatters Her Feet in Sparkling Sandals for Alice + Olivia’s NYFW Presentation

Phoebe Gates arrived in sleek style for Alice + Olivia’s Spring 2023 Presentation by Stacey Bendet on Sept. 10 during New York Fashion Week. The brand, which turned 20 this year, presented the line matching all of the collection’s looks with interiors. The daughter of Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates pulled out the perfect ensemble for the event, arriving in a blue satin mini dress. The asymmetrical silhouette had a high neck and sharp hemline. To let her look do all of the talking, the environment rights advocate swept her bangs on the side and styled her dark tresses straight. Phoebe...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bella Hadid
Person
Jordyn Woods
HollywoodLife

These Are The Baggy Pants That Gigi Hadid Can’t Stop Wearing

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. If you’ve noticed that looser-fitting clothing has been on trend lately, don’t worry – you haven’t traveled back in time. Recently, celebs like Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber, and Eva Longoria have been spotted wearing baggy pants and crop tops that are reminiscent of Y2K vibes. Luckily, you don’t have to spend a fortune to get the same look.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez Buckles into Sleek Stilettos and Interviews with ‘JLO’ for Coach

Jennifer Lopez took a sharp step forward in Coach’s Fall 2022 campaign. Posing for the lens of Tyler Mitchell, the “Love Don’t Cost A Thing” singer wore a black leather coat and matching button-up skirt in the campaign, paired with a graphic black T-shirt. Her edgy look — tapping into creative director Stuart Vevers‘ Americana influences and the brand’s longtime focus on leather — was complete with the label’s newest handbag, Bandit, a sharp rectangular leather crossbody, which featured a vibrant red hue and “C”-shaped gold clasp. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coach (@coach) Finishing the newly-married star’s...
THEATER & DANCE
Us Weekly

Celebrity Couples Who Stayed Together After Cheating Scandals

Celebrity couples have their ups and downs just like Us. From Beyoncé and Jay-Z to Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott, many Hollywood marriages have overcome allegations of infidelity over the years. Vanderpump Rules stars Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor worked through Taylor’s cheating past — he was caught hooking up with former costar Faith Stowers […]
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Collab#Shein Com#French#Trend Read
Us Weekly

‘RHOC’ Alum Meghan King’s Order of Protection Request Against Ex-Husband Jim Edmonds Has Been Dropped

Meghan King's order of protection against ex-husband Jim Edmonds has been dropped, Us Weekly can confirm. According to a source, the request has been removed after the reality star, 37, originally filed for a temporary restraining order in June. Amid the former couple's ongoing custody battle, King alleged that Edmonds, 52, exhibited "frequent and consistent […]
RELATIONSHIPS
Footwear News

Regina Hall Turns Heads in Green Sparkly Suit and Platform Sandals at Premiere

Regina Hall suited up for her latest premiere. The actress hit the premiere of “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul” on Monday night in LA. Hall stars in the new comedy movie, which comes to theaters on Sept. 2. To the event, Hall wore an emerald green suit. Her blazer, completely covered in deep green sequins, matched her high-waisted trousers perfectly. She added a black top under her jacket with a deep neckline. Hall completed her look with sparkly jewelry, including various rings and silver hoop earrings. Hall got a lift from her shoes. She wore black strappy sandals with a platform...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Us Weekly

‘Top Gun’ Star Lewis Pullman Calls Tom Cruise and Miles Teller Great Leaders, Details Dad Bill Pullman’s ‘Incredible Insight’

Maverick in training. Lewis Pullman is not only praising his dad, Bill Pullman, for his generous influence, but also his Top Gun costars Tom Cruise and Miles Teller. “Tom Cruise is the best leader a person could ever ask for,” the Voice in Your Head actor, 29, exclusively told Us Weekly at the Creative Coalition […]
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

‘The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose’: Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer Confront Allegations From His Ex-Girlfriend

Erich Schwer had a lot to answer for when he and Gabby Windey reunited on The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose on Tuesday, September 20. After the 29-year-old real estate analyst proposed to Gabby, 31, Jesse Palmer confronted Erich about a woman named Amanda Kaylor who claimed that Erich broke things off between them in March after two months of dating to go on the show. In a series of alleged text messages from before filming, Erich apologized for seemingly trying to convince Amanda to be open to the idea of dating him when he got back as he was only going on the ABC series because he felt “stuck in [his] career path.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Us Weekly

Everything Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz Have Said About Each Other and Their Relationship: My ‘Role Model’

No in-law drama in sight. Nicola Peltz Beckham has been honest about her relationship with mother-in-law Victoria Beckham, despite rumors that the pair don't get along. The Bates Motel actress thinks that speculation of a feud began when she wore a Valentino Haute Couture for her April 2022 wedding to Brooklyn Beckham, rather than one […]
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Regina Hall Shines In 6-Inch Metallic Sandals & Feathered Midi Skirt at ‘Me Time’ Premiere

Regina Hall showed up and showed out for the premiere of her new Netflix film, “Me Time” held at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles. Hall stars in the upcoming comedy alongside Kevin Hart, Marc Wahlberg and Tahj Mowry. “Me Time” will officially premiere on Netflix on Aug. 26. Hall looked stunning for the occasion. Styled by Alison Edmond, the actress hit the red carpet in a draped silk yellow top by The Sei. The shiny piece fell delicately off one shoulder and had a fitted bodice and 3/4 ruched sleeves. Taking her look up a notch, the entertainer teamed...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Tracee Ellis Ross Puts Sharp Finish On Dramatic Trench Coat & Pleated Skirt With Heeled Loafers for Variety’s Summit

Tracee Ellis Ross took a sophisticated approach to dressing with sharp shoes for Variety’s Entertainment and Technology Summit in Los Angeles, on Thursday. Presented by City National Bank, the annual event looks for ways to use the latest technologies that hook audiences and keep them coming back to their chosen platform for more. Ross looked uber-chic while arriving at the 1 Hotel West Hollywood. The Emmy Award-winning actress wore a black ankle-length trench coat. The coat featured wide lapels and loose-fitting sleeves. She paired the staple outerwear with a white T-shirt and long satin pleated skirt. The “Black-ish” star parted her hair...
LOS ANGELES, CA
PopSugar

Emrata Shares Her Styling Process For COS's Front Row

On the second to last day of New York Fashion Week, COS debuted its Fall 2022 collection with a highly anticipated runway event. Presenting a see-now, buy-now range of wardrobe staples, the show was framed as an ode to New York City, from its Starrett-Lehigh building location to its reflective runway designed to mirror Manhattan skyscrapers. Alongside celebrities like Euphoria's Angus Cloud and Anderson Paak, Emily Ratajkowski (Emrata) sat front row in a quintessential New York outfit. She chose a black, belted trench with a chic oversize collar, accessorizing with leather, knee-high boots. "[My stylist and I] have a whole mood board going right now that includes Sharon Stone in 'Basic Instinct,' Carrie Bradshaw, and a lot of Tom Ford for Gucci," she told POPSUGAR after the show. The "Sex and the City" influence no doubt inspired Emrata's handbag choice: Christian Dior's ubiquitous saddle bag that Bradshaw helped popularize back in 2000.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

213K+
Followers
22K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy