Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
theshafterpress.com
Miss Wasco Rose Queen contestants shine
The Miss Wasco Rose Queen Pageant last Thursday was nothing but spectacular. All seven contestants sparkled on stage. The competition was fierce, but Ensley Mehlberg took home the title. Mehlberg also received the award for physical fitness and was the talent winner. "I feel really happy. I am still shaking....
Kern County Fair returns Wednesday
The Kern County Fair returns to the fairgrounds on Wednesday, running from September 21st through October 2nd.
Bakersfield Channel
Kern Living: Momma Jones Kitchen
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join Momma Jones Kitchen and host Ryan Nelson as they talk about Momma Jones' hot links, one of the best-selling items at Momma Jones Kitchen. Momma Jones Kitchen started during the COVID-19 pandemic to help by delivering meals to those who were working and unable to find the time for food.
The Remnants of The West, Old Kernville, Resurfaces Due to Recent Drought
Drought uncovers flooded ghost town after more than 50 years© Provided by AccuWeather. Approximately 35 miles northeast of Bakersfield, California, the bustling town of Old Kernville once thrived. Reportedly named Whiskey Flat, the town had reportedly come into being towards the end of the Gold Rush of the 1860s.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KGET 17
Covered in Kern: Urner’s grand prize winner
Sponsored Content by Urner’s. Vice President, Cameron Illingworth with Urner’s to update us on what’s been going on since we saw them last and to meet their grand prize winner. For more information, click here.
wascotrib.com
Pet of the Week: Sabrina needs a loving home
Sabrina came into the Wasco Animal Shelter as a stray. She is approximately 1 years old, and is a female chihuahua mix. She is great with staff and other dogs; she has been tested with large and small breeds. It is unknown if Sabrina is house/crate trained at the time. Dogs are not tested with children; her behavior towards children is unknown. She will be available for adoption on Sept.16. If this is your dog, please call the shelter immediately. Proof of ownership will be required (vet records, vaccine history, photos)
theloopnewspaper.com
What's Up in Stallion Springs?
Do not miss this informational in-person community meeting on Sept. 19 at 6 p.m. in the CSD Boardroom. Meet with Kern County leaders for a discussion about Measure K: Kern County’s Unincorporated Public Safety, Vital Services and Local Control Measure that will be on our November ballot. The measure addresses the future of these services.
Bakersfield has a ‘Husky problem’
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET)– Josh Proctor with the Bakersfield Animal Care Center joined 17 News at Noon to talk about Bakersfield’s apparent “Husky problem.” “We are completely and 100 percent inundated with this breed here the Huskies,” Proctor said, accompanied by his friend. Proctor said Husky adoptions have taken a huge hit and fewer rescue organizations […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Bakersfield Channel
Enjoy the cool weather while you can
Bakersfield is staying on the cool side through the rest of the week. We dealt with a slight chance of rain Monday that didn't cause too much trouble here in the valley. The high in Bakersfield on Monday reached 82° and will be staying nice on Tuesday with a high of 82°.
Bakersfield Channel
This week's weather: Slight rain chances dry up just in time for the Kern County Fair
Thanks to the low pressure system heading into the coast of Northern California, cooler temperatures and rain chances are set to be in the beginning of this week. Bakersfield is predicted to start the week with a high of 84° on Monday, stick with low 80s until the end of the week when temperatures reach the low 90s on Saturday.
Vehicle crashes into pole in downtown Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A vehicle collided with a street pole at the intersection of 24th Street and M Street Tuesday morning, according to 17 News crew. The accident happened just after 9:38 a.m. and 17 News crew reported all passengers involved in the crash are out of the vehicle and walking. This is a […]
wascotrib.com
Rotarians get a visit from an old friend
The Wasco Rotary Club played host this last month to an old friend, when former a finance director for Wasco and Shafter, Jim Zervis, came to talk about the proposed one cent tax that is on the ballot for November. Zervis was the finance director for the City of Wasco...
IN THIS ARTICLE
At-risk runaway teen returned home
Update (Sept. 20): Neisy Salazar has returned home safely, according to BPD. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help searching for Neisy Salazar, 14, according to BPD. The police department said Salazar is described as 5 feet and 4-inches tall and 130 pounds. She has long brown hair […]
45-year-old Bly Dion Brown Killed In A Motorcycle Accident In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
According to the Bakersfield Police Department, a motorcycle accident occurred in Bakersfield on Saturday. The crash happened at the intersection of Stockdale [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
kvpr.org
A Bakersfield family lost a daughter and grandson in one day. They turned their pain into advocacy
This story is part of the series Moms and Babies at Risk. In April 2019, 23-year-old Demi Dominguez and her baby boy, Malakhi, died at Mercy Southwest Hospital in Bakersfield. Dr. Arthur Park, an on-call obstetrician, missed the signs of the severe condition preeclampsia, according to allegations from the Medical Board of California, the state agency that licenses and disciplines doctors. Preeclampsia is one of the most common causes of maternal deaths, though research suggests more than half of those deaths are preventable.
Bakersfield Californian
Study links use of paraquat, other pesticides to thyroid cancer in southern, central valley
New research out of UCLA raises concerns about thyroid cancer risks related to the use of certain pesticides in Kern and two other counties in the Central Valley. A peer-reviewed study published this month in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism linked the use of herbicides paraquat dichloride, glyphosate and oxyfluorfen to thyroid cancer diagnoses between 1999 and 2012 in Fresno, Kern and Tulare counties.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1 Person Killed In A Motorcycle Accident In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
According to the Police, a motorcycle accident occurred in Bakersfield on Saturday night. The crash happened at the intersection of Stockdale Highway and [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
Man arrested in connection to Cherry Street killing
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Police Department officials said an arrest has been made in connection to the murder of a man in central Bakersfield Saturday. Sunday, BPD officers arrested Seth Mills, 26, on Lincoln Avenue near Hurrle Avenue in Oildale in connection to the murder of James Quair, according to police. Mills was booked […]
Gas prices expected to continue falling
Now with stations getting ready to switch to the winter blend of gas, prices are expected to fall even more as this type of gas is cheaper to produce.
KCSOS launches new program to address teacher ongoing shortage
KSCOS says that although more people have received California teaching credentials in the last few years, it’s still not enough to meet needs statewide.
Comments / 0