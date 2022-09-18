It was a jam-packed lineup of events for the Wasco Rose Festival, beginning with a pageant on Thursday and "An Evening of Wine and Roses" reception on Friday. On Saturday, there were many other activities for the whole family, including a color run, 3-on-3 basketball tournament, a festival at Barker Park, an open house at the Wasco Historical Society Museum and Block and Tackle Deep Pit Dinner.

WASCO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO