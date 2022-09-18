Read full article on original website
KGET 17
Covered in Kern: Urner’s grand prize winner
45-year-old Bly Dion Brown Killed In A Motorcycle Accident In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
According to the Bakersfield Police Department, a motorcycle accident occurred in Bakersfield on Saturday. The crash happened at the intersection of Stockdale [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
Man arrested in connection to Cherry Street killing
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Police Department officials said an arrest has been made in connection to the murder of a man in central Bakersfield Saturday. Sunday, BPD officers arrested Seth Mills, 26, on Lincoln Avenue near Hurrle Avenue in Oildale in connection to the murder of James Quair, according to police. Mills was booked […]
Bakersfield Now
Arrest made in Cherry Street deadly shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (4:52 p.m.) Mills appeared in court today but his arraignment was postponed for continuance by the defense. He's due in court Sept. 28 at 3 p.m. He is being held without bail. --- The Bakersfield Police Department announced it has arrested a suspect in...
L.A. Weekly
Woman Dies in Pedestrian Crash on California Avenue [Bakersfield, CA]
Female Pedestrian Fatally Struck in Deadly Collision on L Street. The collision took place just after 5:15 a.m., at the intersection of California Avenue and L Street on August 19th. Per reports, a female pedestrian attempted to cross California Avenue at a red light. As a result, she was struck...
Bakersfield Now
Highline Road in Tehachapi sees closure due to downed power line: CHP
TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A vehicle crashed into a power pole in Tehachapi and has caused a closure of Highline Road at Water Canyon Road Tuesday, according to California Highway Patrol. Around 3:30 p.m. the crash was reported when a single vehicle struck a power pole, causing it to...
Police arrest suspect in fatal central Bakersfield shooting
The Bakersfield Police Department has arrested a suspect for a shooting that occurred on Cherry Street in central Bakersfield.
Bakersfield Channel
Kern Living: Momma Jones Kitchen
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join Momma Jones Kitchen and host Ryan Nelson as they talk about Momma Jones' hot links, one of the best-selling items at Momma Jones Kitchen. Momma Jones Kitchen started during the COVID-19 pandemic to help by delivering meals to those who were working and unable to find the time for food.
L.A. Weekly
1 Killed in Pedestrian Crash on Olive Drive [Bakersfield, CA]
Pedestrian Crash on Olive Drive Involving Multiple Vehicles, 1 Fatality. The crash happened on September 16th, at around 11:03 p.m. in the 11600 block, involving a pedestrian and multiple vehicles. According to police, a pedestrian was walking in the area near Olive Drive when a vehicle struck him. Due to...
3 arrested after police find chop shop in Delano
DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — Last week, officers with the Delano Police Department arrested three suspects in connection with stolen vehicles and a chop shop, according to a social media post. On Sept. 15, officers with DPD received reports of a stolen vehicle, which they tracked to a home on the 100 block of West 15th […]
Vehicle crashes into pole in downtown Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A vehicle collided with a street pole at the intersection of 24th Street and M Street Tuesday morning, according to 17 News crew. The accident happened just after 9:38 a.m. and 17 News crew reported all passengers involved in the crash are out of the vehicle and walking. This is a […]
theshafterpress.com
Rose Festival ends with a bang
It was a jam-packed lineup of events for the Wasco Rose Festival, beginning with a pageant on Thursday and "An Evening of Wine and Roses" reception on Friday. On Saturday, there were many other activities for the whole family, including a color run, 3-on-3 basketball tournament, a festival at Barker Park, an open house at the Wasco Historical Society Museum and Block and Tackle Deep Pit Dinner.
Bakersfield Californian
2 bound for trial on vehicular manslaughter charges in Panama Lane crash
A Kern County judge on Tuesday ordered two men to answer to vehicular manslaughter charges and dismissed an accessory charge against a third person after a deadly 2021 crash that police said involved speeds in excess of 100 mph. Judge Michael Bush dismissed charges of second-degree murder and assault with...
Bakersfield Channel
Enjoy the cool weather while you can
Bakersfield is staying on the cool side through the rest of the week. We dealt with a slight chance of rain Monday that didn't cause too much trouble here in the valley. The high in Bakersfield on Monday reached 82° and will be staying nice on Tuesday with a high of 82°.
Garces Memorial High School to hold BBQ event on campus
Garces Memorial High School will hold its annual Holy Smoke BBQ event in person and on campus this year, the first time it has done so since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Bakersfield Now
Cal City man killed in motorcycle crash: Coroner
MOJAVE, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A 40-year-old man was identified in a motorcycle crash on Highway 14 early Saturday morning. Just before 6 a.m., Luciano Torres III, of California City was struck by a vehicle on Highway 14, just south of Highway 58 in Mojave, according to the Kern County Coroner's Office.
Pedestrian killed Friday night after being struck by multiple vehicles
A pedestrian was killed late Friday night after being struck by multiple vehicles in Northwest Bakersfield.
Kern County Fair returns Wednesday
The Kern County Fair returns to the fairgrounds on Wednesday, running from September 21st through October 2nd.
wascotrib.com
Arrest Report - Sept. 15, 2022
Roberto Andres Abugan, 21, of Wasco, was arrested near the intersection of Palm Avenue and Filburn Avenue for misdemeanor reckless driving, and speeding. He was cited and released at the scene. Carlos Guizar, 23, of Wasco, was arrested in the 600 block of Maple Avenue for felony cruelty to elder...
