Read full article on original website
Related
Bakersfield Californian
CAPK hosting Feed the Need at Kern County Fair on Monday
The Community Action Partnership of Kern is once again celebrating Feed the Need at the Kern County Fair from 4 to 11 p.m. Monday. Residents can donate six non-perishable food items and get a free pass into the fair. A wide range of food items will be accepted, according to CAPK, from canned food and jars of peanut butter to oatmeal, instant potatoes, rice, beans and other meal staples.
thecampusjournal.com
Youth Drag Event in Visalia Faces Criticism at VUSD Board Meeting
In multiple locations over the last few months, we have seen an increase in a backlash against drag show-related events. This has hit Visalia, with a youth drag show event being canceled due to threats from community members, and groups involved facing criticism once again now that the event has occurred.
theshafterpress.com
Miss Wasco Rose Queen contestants shine
The Miss Wasco Rose Queen Pageant last Thursday was nothing but spectacular. All seven contestants sparkled on stage. The competition was fierce, but Ensley Mehlberg took home the title. Mehlberg also received the award for physical fitness and was the talent winner. "I feel really happy. I am still shaking....
theloopnewspaper.com
What's Up in Stallion Springs?
Do not miss this informational in-person community meeting on Sept. 19 at 6 p.m. in the CSD Boardroom. Meet with Kern County leaders for a discussion about Measure K: Kern County’s Unincorporated Public Safety, Vital Services and Local Control Measure that will be on our November ballot. The measure addresses the future of these services.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kern County Fair returns Wednesday
The Kern County Fair returns to the fairgrounds on Wednesday, running from September 21st through October 2nd.
The Remnants of The West, Old Kernville, Resurfaces Due to Recent Drought
Drought uncovers flooded ghost town after more than 50 years© Provided by AccuWeather. Approximately 35 miles northeast of Bakersfield, California, the bustling town of Old Kernville once thrived. Reportedly named Whiskey Flat, the town had reportedly come into being towards the end of the Gold Rush of the 1860s.
Bakersfield Californian
New career training center in southeast Bakersfield welcomes $8M in state money
Three aspects of Kern County's economic development push — workforce training, entrepreneurship and support for farmworker communities — merged Tuesday during a morning celebration of $8 million in state money for the purchase and renovation of a new career development center on South Union Avenue. Dozens of leaders...
wascotrib.com
Obituary: James Walter (Smitty) Smith
Father, son, brother and car enthusiast James Walker "Smitty" Smith passed away on Sept. 8, 2022. Jim is survived by his two sons and their families, which include seven grandchildren, three great grandchildren, sisters Sherry Smith and Carol West, and many nieces and nephews. Services will be held on Wednesday,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wascotrib.com
Rotarians get a visit from an old friend
The Wasco Rotary Club played host this last month to an old friend, when former a finance director for Wasco and Shafter, Jim Zervis, came to talk about the proposed one cent tax that is on the ballot for November. Zervis was the finance director for the City of Wasco...
wascotrib.com
Credit union to open its doors
Strata Credit Union will host a groundbreaking event on Thursday, Sept. 29, to introduce its latest branch to benefit underserved communities like Wasco. "This is a $3.4 million investment that the credit union is making in the community of Wasco. It is a celebration, and we are inviting residents of Wasco to come join us," said Jose Gonzalez, vice president of sales and membership.
Bakersfield Californian
Study links use of paraquat, other pesticides to thyroid cancer in southern, central valley
New research out of UCLA raises concerns about thyroid cancer risks related to the use of certain pesticides in Kern and two other counties in the Central Valley. A peer-reviewed study published this month in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism linked the use of herbicides paraquat dichloride, glyphosate and oxyfluorfen to thyroid cancer diagnoses between 1999 and 2012 in Fresno, Kern and Tulare counties.
KCSOS launches new program to address teacher ongoing shortage
KSCOS says that although more people have received California teaching credentials in the last few years, it’s still not enough to meet needs statewide.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bakersfield Channel
This week's weather: Slight rain chances dry up just in time for the Kern County Fair
Thanks to the low pressure system heading into the coast of Northern California, cooler temperatures and rain chances are set to be in the beginning of this week. Bakersfield is predicted to start the week with a high of 84° on Monday, stick with low 80s until the end of the week when temperatures reach the low 90s on Saturday.
wascotrib.com
Pet of the Week: Sabrina needs a loving home
Sabrina came into the Wasco Animal Shelter as a stray. She is approximately 1 years old, and is a female chihuahua mix. She is great with staff and other dogs; she has been tested with large and small breeds. It is unknown if Sabrina is house/crate trained at the time. Dogs are not tested with children; her behavior towards children is unknown. She will be available for adoption on Sept.16. If this is your dog, please call the shelter immediately. Proof of ownership will be required (vet records, vaccine history, photos)
kvpr.org
A Bakersfield family lost a daughter and grandson in one day. They turned their pain into advocacy
This story is part of the series Moms and Babies at Risk. In April 2019, 23-year-old Demi Dominguez and her baby boy, Malakhi, died at Mercy Southwest Hospital in Bakersfield. Dr. Arthur Park, an on-call obstetrician, missed the signs of the severe condition preeclampsia, according to allegations from the Medical Board of California, the state agency that licenses and disciplines doctors. Preeclampsia is one of the most common causes of maternal deaths, though research suggests more than half of those deaths are preventable.
Photos: Kern County Fair setup in progress ahead of opening
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The 2022 Kern County Fair opens Wednesday and vendors were busy by Monday setting up for the two-week-long extravaganza that opens Wednesday. This year’s Fair will feature new food vendors, dishes and activities from clubs that skipped out on last year’s Fair due to the pandemic. 17 News’s Luis Garcia was […]
CHP locates at-risk missing person last seen in Atascadero
Michael Larson was found in Santa Barbara County.
Man arrested in connection to Cherry Street killing
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Police Department officials said an arrest has been made in connection to the murder of a man in central Bakersfield Saturday. Sunday, BPD officers arrested Seth Mills, 26, on Lincoln Avenue near Hurrle Avenue in Oildale in connection to the murder of James Quair, according to police. Mills was booked […]
Bakersfield Now
2 bodies identified in apparent murder-suicide along Taft Highway
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Coroner's Office identified two bodies found along Taft Highway in an apparent murder-suicide from Sept. 9. Yoana Estephany Munoz Tovar, 27, of Bakersfield and Edgar Tomez, 32, of Bakersfield, were found dead inside a home in the 16000 block of Taft Highway.
Double Shooting Leaves 1 Dead, 1 Injured at La Mina in Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: A double shooting occurred Friday night, Sept. 16, around 11 p.m. at La Mina restaurant and night club on Gosford Road and District Boulevard in the city of Bakersfield. One victim was deceased at the scene and the other was transported to a hospital with major...
Comments / 0