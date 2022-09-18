ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wasco, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Bakersfield Californian

CAPK hosting Feed the Need at Kern County Fair on Monday

The Community Action Partnership of Kern is once again celebrating Feed the Need at the Kern County Fair from 4 to 11 p.m. Monday. Residents can donate six non-perishable food items and get a free pass into the fair. A wide range of food items will be accepted, according to CAPK, from canned food and jars of peanut butter to oatmeal, instant potatoes, rice, beans and other meal staples.
KERN COUNTY, CA
thecampusjournal.com

Youth Drag Event in Visalia Faces Criticism at VUSD Board Meeting

In multiple locations over the last few months, we have seen an increase in a backlash against drag show-related events. This has hit Visalia, with a youth drag show event being canceled due to threats from community members, and groups involved facing criticism once again now that the event has occurred.
VISALIA, CA
theshafterpress.com

Miss Wasco Rose Queen contestants shine

The Miss Wasco Rose Queen Pageant last Thursday was nothing but spectacular. All seven contestants sparkled on stage. The competition was fierce, but Ensley Mehlberg took home the title. Mehlberg also received the award for physical fitness and was the talent winner. "I feel really happy. I am still shaking....
WASCO, CA
theloopnewspaper.com

What's Up in Stallion Springs?

Do not miss this informational in-person community meeting on Sept. 19 at 6 p.m. in the CSD Boardroom. Meet with Kern County leaders for a discussion about Measure K: Kern County’s Unincorporated Public Safety, Vital Services and Local Control Measure that will be on our November ballot. The measure addresses the future of these services.
STALLION SPRINGS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wasco, CA
Local
California Government
Wasco, CA
Government
wascotrib.com

Obituary: James Walter (Smitty) Smith

Father, son, brother and car enthusiast James Walker "Smitty" Smith passed away on Sept. 8, 2022. Jim is survived by his two sons and their families, which include seven grandchildren, three great grandchildren, sisters Sherry Smith and Carol West, and many nieces and nephews. Services will be held on Wednesday,...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S Club#Youth Leadership#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#The Wasco Woman S Club#Tigers
wascotrib.com

Rotarians get a visit from an old friend

The Wasco Rotary Club played host this last month to an old friend, when former a finance director for Wasco and Shafter, Jim Zervis, came to talk about the proposed one cent tax that is on the ballot for November. Zervis was the finance director for the City of Wasco...
WASCO, CA
wascotrib.com

Credit union to open its doors

Strata Credit Union will host a groundbreaking event on Thursday, Sept. 29, to introduce its latest branch to benefit underserved communities like Wasco. "This is a $3.4 million investment that the credit union is making in the community of Wasco. It is a celebration, and we are inviting residents of Wasco to come join us," said Jose Gonzalez, vice president of sales and membership.
WASCO, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Study links use of paraquat, other pesticides to thyroid cancer in southern, central valley

New research out of UCLA raises concerns about thyroid cancer risks related to the use of certain pesticides in Kern and two other counties in the Central Valley. A peer-reviewed study published this month in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism linked the use of herbicides paraquat dichloride, glyphosate and oxyfluorfen to thyroid cancer diagnoses between 1999 and 2012 in Fresno, Kern and Tulare counties.
KERN COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
wascotrib.com

Pet of the Week: Sabrina needs a loving home

Sabrina came into the Wasco Animal Shelter as a stray. She is approximately 1 years old, and is a female chihuahua mix. She is great with staff and other dogs; she has been tested with large and small breeds. It is unknown if Sabrina is house/crate trained at the time. Dogs are not tested with children; her behavior towards children is unknown. She will be available for adoption on Sept.16. If this is your dog, please call the shelter immediately. Proof of ownership will be required (vet records, vaccine history, photos)
WASCO, CA
kvpr.org

A Bakersfield family lost a daughter and grandson in one day. They turned their pain into advocacy

This story is part of the series Moms and Babies at Risk. In April 2019, 23-year-old Demi Dominguez and her baby boy, Malakhi, died at Mercy Southwest Hospital in Bakersfield. Dr. Arthur Park, an on-call obstetrician, missed the signs of the severe condition preeclampsia, according to allegations from the Medical Board of California, the state agency that licenses and disciplines doctors. Preeclampsia is one of the most common causes of maternal deaths, though research suggests more than half of those deaths are preventable.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Photos: Kern County Fair setup in progress ahead of opening

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The 2022 Kern County Fair opens Wednesday and vendors were busy by Monday setting up for the two-week-long extravaganza that opens Wednesday. This year’s Fair will feature new food vendors, dishes and activities from clubs that skipped out on last year’s Fair due to the pandemic. 17 News’s Luis Garcia was […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man arrested in connection to Cherry Street killing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Police Department officials said an arrest has been made in connection to the murder of a man in central Bakersfield Saturday. Sunday, BPD officers arrested Seth Mills, 26, on Lincoln Avenue near Hurrle Avenue in Oildale in connection to the murder of James Quair, according to police. Mills was booked […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

2 bodies identified in apparent murder-suicide along Taft Highway

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Coroner's Office identified two bodies found along Taft Highway in an apparent murder-suicide from Sept. 9. Yoana Estephany Munoz Tovar, 27, of Bakersfield and Edgar Tomez, 32, of Bakersfield, were found dead inside a home in the 16000 block of Taft Highway.
BAKERSFIELD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy