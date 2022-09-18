Read full article on original website
Rose Festival ends with a bang
It was a jam-packed lineup of events for the Wasco Rose Festival, beginning with a pageant on Thursday and "An Evening of Wine and Roses" reception on Friday. On Saturday, there were many other activities for the whole family, including a color run, 3-on-3 basketball tournament, a festival at Barker Park, an open house at the Wasco Historical Society Museum and Block and Tackle Deep Pit Dinner.
Kern County Fair returns Wednesday
The Kern County Fair returns to the fairgrounds on Wednesday, running from September 21st through October 2nd.
Miss Wasco Rose Queen contestants shine
The Miss Wasco Rose Queen Pageant last Thursday was nothing but spectacular. All seven contestants sparkled on stage. The competition was fierce, but Ensley Mehlberg took home the title. Mehlberg also received the award for physical fitness and was the talent winner. "I feel really happy. I am still shaking....
Vehicle crashes into pole in downtown Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A vehicle collided with a street pole at the intersection of 24th Street and M Street Tuesday morning, according to 17 News crew. The accident happened just after 9:38 a.m. and 17 News crew reported all passengers involved in the crash are out of the vehicle and walking. This is a […]
Enjoy the cool weather while you can
Bakersfield is staying on the cool side through the rest of the week. We dealt with a slight chance of rain Monday that didn't cause too much trouble here in the valley. The high in Bakersfield on Monday reached 82° and will be staying nice on Tuesday with a high of 82°.
People first, ‘cussing’ last
“No cussing” is a rule you’d expect to find in the halls and classrooms of an elementary school. But at a construction jobsite?. “We have a no-cussing policy here,” said Rob Pickinpaugh, owner of Rosedale Concrete Construction in Bakersfield, California. “We have good people. We do good work. We are in the people business because we want to develop lifelong friendships.”
Obituary: James Walter (Smitty) Smith
Father, son, brother and car enthusiast James Walker "Smitty" Smith passed away on Sept. 8, 2022. Jim is survived by his two sons and their families, which include seven grandchildren, three great grandchildren, sisters Sherry Smith and Carol West, and many nieces and nephews. Services will be held on Wednesday,...
Photos: Kern County Fair setup in progress ahead of opening
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The 2022 Kern County Fair opens Wednesday and vendors were busy by Monday setting up for the two-week-long extravaganza that opens Wednesday. This year’s Fair will feature new food vendors, dishes and activities from clubs that skipped out on last year’s Fair due to the pandemic. 17 News’s Luis Garcia was […]
New career training center in southeast Bakersfield welcomes $8M in state money
Three aspects of Kern County's economic development push — workforce training, entrepreneurship and support for farmworker communities — merged Tuesday during a morning celebration of $8 million in state money for the purchase and renovation of a new career development center on South Union Avenue. Dozens of leaders...
This week's weather: Slight rain chances dry up just in time for the Kern County Fair
Thanks to the low pressure system heading into the coast of Northern California, cooler temperatures and rain chances are set to be in the beginning of this week. Bakersfield is predicted to start the week with a high of 84° on Monday, stick with low 80s until the end of the week when temperatures reach the low 90s on Saturday.
Pet of the Week: Sabrina needs a loving home
Sabrina came into the Wasco Animal Shelter as a stray. She is approximately 1 years old, and is a female chihuahua mix. She is great with staff and other dogs; she has been tested with large and small breeds. It is unknown if Sabrina is house/crate trained at the time. Dogs are not tested with children; her behavior towards children is unknown. She will be available for adoption on Sept.16. If this is your dog, please call the shelter immediately. Proof of ownership will be required (vet records, vaccine history, photos)
FOUND: Neisy Salazar, 14
Neisy Salazar is considered at-risk due to being a first time runaway. She was last seen in the 1600 block of Lotus Lane in Bakersfield.
Aera Energy – Willie Rivera
In his role, Willie Rivera is responsible for representing Aera Energy, LLC on regulatory and legislative policy matters at the state level. Prior to joining Aera, Willie served as Vice President of Regulatory Affairs for the California Independent Petroleum Association and has worked for members of the California State Legislature. He brings over 10 years of experience in Government and Regulatory Affairs. He graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree from California State University, Sacramento. In 2013, Willie became the youngest ever elected member of the Bakersfield City Council representing Southeast Bakersfield until December of 2020.
Highline Road in Tehachapi sees closure due to downed power line: CHP
TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A vehicle crashed into a power pole in Tehachapi and has caused a closure of Highline Road at Water Canyon Road Tuesday, according to California Highway Patrol. Around 3:30 p.m. the crash was reported when a single vehicle struck a power pole, causing it to...
Credit union to open its doors
Strata Credit Union will host a groundbreaking event on Thursday, Sept. 29, to introduce its latest branch to benefit underserved communities like Wasco. "This is a $3.4 million investment that the credit union is making in the community of Wasco. It is a celebration, and we are inviting residents of Wasco to come join us," said Jose Gonzalez, vice president of sales and membership.
KCSOS launches new program to address teacher ongoing shortage
KSCOS says that although more people have received California teaching credentials in the last few years, it’s still not enough to meet needs statewide.
Study links use of paraquat, other pesticides to thyroid cancer in southern, central valley
New research out of UCLA raises concerns about thyroid cancer risks related to the use of certain pesticides in Kern and two other counties in the Central Valley. A peer-reviewed study published this month in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism linked the use of herbicides paraquat dichloride, glyphosate and oxyfluorfen to thyroid cancer diagnoses between 1999 and 2012 in Fresno, Kern and Tulare counties.
Motorcyclist dies in collision in SW Bakersfield: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating a collision that left a motorcyclist dead Saturday night in southwest Bakersfield. Officers and emergency responders were called to the intersection of Stockdale Highway and Coffee Road just before 9 p.m. for a report of a collision. Police said their preliminary investigation showed the motorcyclist did not stop […]
1 dead, 2 hospitalized after suspected overdose: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department received a call around 3:40 Monday afternoon for one person passed out in a business and two males passed out in a nearby alley on California Avenue. Police said emergency responders administered Narcan to the three. Two people survived but the third was pronounced dead at the […]
BPD to take over fair security
Citing "staffing issues," the Bakersfield Police Department announced Tuesday it was taking over responsibility for security at this year's Kern County Fair. Funding for the staffing of the fair's security will be provided by the State Fair Board. In years past, the Kern County Sheriff's Office has handled security for the event, which draws thousands of attendees during its run each fall.
