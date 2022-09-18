ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shafter, CA

theshafterpress.com

Rose Festival ends with a bang

It was a jam-packed lineup of events for the Wasco Rose Festival, beginning with a pageant on Thursday and "An Evening of Wine and Roses" reception on Friday. On Saturday, there were many other activities for the whole family, including a color run, 3-on-3 basketball tournament, a festival at Barker Park, an open house at the Wasco Historical Society Museum and Block and Tackle Deep Pit Dinner.
WASCO, CA
theshafterpress.com

Miss Wasco Rose Queen contestants shine

The Miss Wasco Rose Queen Pageant last Thursday was nothing but spectacular. All seven contestants sparkled on stage. The competition was fierce, but Ensley Mehlberg took home the title. Mehlberg also received the award for physical fitness and was the talent winner. "I feel really happy. I am still shaking....
WASCO, CA
KGET

Vehicle crashes into pole in downtown Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A vehicle collided with a street pole at the intersection of 24th Street and M Street Tuesday morning, according to 17 News crew. The accident happened just after 9:38 a.m. and 17 News crew reported all passengers involved in the crash are out of the vehicle and walking. This is a […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Local
California Football
City
Shafter, CA
Local
California Sports
Local
California Education
Bakersfield Channel

Enjoy the cool weather while you can

Bakersfield is staying on the cool side through the rest of the week. We dealt with a slight chance of rain Monday that didn't cause too much trouble here in the valley. The high in Bakersfield on Monday reached 82° and will be staying nice on Tuesday with a high of 82°.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
hbsdealer.com

People first, ‘cussing’ last

“No cussing” is a rule you’d expect to find in the halls and classrooms of an elementary school. But at a construction jobsite?. “We have a no-cussing policy here,” said Rob Pickinpaugh, owner of Rosedale Concrete Construction in Bakersfield, California. “We have good people. We do good work. We are in the people business because we want to develop lifelong friendships.”
BAKERSFIELD, CA
wascotrib.com

Obituary: James Walter (Smitty) Smith

Father, son, brother and car enthusiast James Walker "Smitty" Smith passed away on Sept. 8, 2022. Jim is survived by his two sons and their families, which include seven grandchildren, three great grandchildren, sisters Sherry Smith and Carol West, and many nieces and nephews. Services will be held on Wednesday,...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Photos: Kern County Fair setup in progress ahead of opening

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The 2022 Kern County Fair opens Wednesday and vendors were busy by Monday setting up for the two-week-long extravaganza that opens Wednesday. This year’s Fair will feature new food vendors, dishes and activities from clubs that skipped out on last year’s Fair due to the pandemic. 17 News’s Luis Garcia was […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
wascotrib.com

Pet of the Week: Sabrina needs a loving home

Sabrina came into the Wasco Animal Shelter as a stray. She is approximately 1 years old, and is a female chihuahua mix. She is great with staff and other dogs; she has been tested with large and small breeds. It is unknown if Sabrina is house/crate trained at the time. Dogs are not tested with children; her behavior towards children is unknown. She will be available for adoption on Sept.16. If this is your dog, please call the shelter immediately. Proof of ownership will be required (vet records, vaccine history, photos)
WASCO, CA
KGET 17

Aera Energy – Willie Rivera

In his role, Willie Rivera is responsible for representing Aera Energy, LLC on regulatory and legislative policy matters at the state level. Prior to joining Aera, Willie served as Vice President of Regulatory Affairs for the California Independent Petroleum Association and has worked for members of the California State Legislature. He brings over 10 years of experience in Government and Regulatory Affairs. He graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree from California State University, Sacramento. In 2013, Willie became the youngest ever elected member of the Bakersfield City Council representing Southeast Bakersfield until December of 2020.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Highline Road in Tehachapi sees closure due to downed power line: CHP

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A vehicle crashed into a power pole in Tehachapi and has caused a closure of Highline Road at Water Canyon Road Tuesday, according to California Highway Patrol. Around 3:30 p.m. the crash was reported when a single vehicle struck a power pole, causing it to...
TEHACHAPI, CA
wascotrib.com

Credit union to open its doors

Strata Credit Union will host a groundbreaking event on Thursday, Sept. 29, to introduce its latest branch to benefit underserved communities like Wasco. "This is a $3.4 million investment that the credit union is making in the community of Wasco. It is a celebration, and we are inviting residents of Wasco to come join us," said Jose Gonzalez, vice president of sales and membership.
WASCO, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Study links use of paraquat, other pesticides to thyroid cancer in southern, central valley

New research out of UCLA raises concerns about thyroid cancer risks related to the use of certain pesticides in Kern and two other counties in the Central Valley. A peer-reviewed study published this month in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism linked the use of herbicides paraquat dichloride, glyphosate and oxyfluorfen to thyroid cancer diagnoses between 1999 and 2012 in Fresno, Kern and Tulare counties.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Motorcyclist dies in collision in SW Bakersfield: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating a collision that left a motorcyclist dead Saturday night in southwest Bakersfield. Officers and emergency responders were called to the intersection of Stockdale Highway and Coffee Road just before 9 p.m. for a report of a collision. Police said their preliminary investigation showed the motorcyclist did not stop […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

1 dead, 2 hospitalized after suspected overdose: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department received a call around 3:40 Monday afternoon for one person passed out in a business and two males passed out in a nearby alley on California Avenue. Police said emergency responders administered Narcan to the three. Two people survived but the third was pronounced dead at the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

BPD to take over fair security

Citing "staffing issues," the Bakersfield Police Department announced Tuesday it was taking over responsibility for security at this year's Kern County Fair. Funding for the staffing of the fair's security will be provided by the State Fair Board. In years past, the Kern County Sheriff's Office has handled security for the event, which draws thousands of attendees during its run each fall.
BAKERSFIELD, CA

