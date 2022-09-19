Read full article on original website
Bakersfield has a ‘Husky problem’
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET)– Josh Proctor with the Bakersfield Animal Care Center joined 17 News at Noon to talk about Bakersfield’s apparent “Husky problem.” “We are completely and 100 percent inundated with this breed here the Huskies,” Proctor said, accompanied by his friend. Proctor said Husky adoptions have taken a huge hit and fewer rescue organizations […]
FOUND: Neisy Salazar, 14
Neisy Salazar is considered at-risk due to being a first time runaway. She was last seen in the 1600 block of Lotus Lane in Bakersfield.
Kern Living: Momma Jones Kitchen
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join Momma Jones Kitchen and host Ryan Nelson as they talk about Momma Jones' hot links, one of the best-selling items at Momma Jones Kitchen. Momma Jones Kitchen started during the COVID-19 pandemic to help by delivering meals to those who were working and unable to find the time for food.
2nd Annual Porterville Film Festival
Monache High School’s Multimedia & Technology Academy will be hosting the 2nd Annual Porterville Film Festival on December 9, 2022 from 5pm to 7pm at the Galaxy Theatre in Porterville. This is a film competition open to all students in Tulare, Kings, Kern, and Fresno counties. Students are invited...
Vehicle crashes into pole in downtown Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A vehicle collided with a street pole at the intersection of 24th Street and M Street Tuesday morning, according to 17 News crew. The accident happened just after 9:38 a.m. and 17 News crew reported all passengers involved in the crash are out of the vehicle and walking. This is a […]
Kern County Fair returns Wednesday
The Kern County Fair returns to the fairgrounds on Wednesday, running from September 21st through October 2nd.
Tehechapi News
Tomahawks take on Northeast, Taft
The Tomahawks' young freshmen team is coming off a win in the first week and a second win over the weekend in triple-overtime. In their second season, No. 21 Stylz Davis and No. 7 Bryson Horn are proving to be weapons on the ground for Tehachapi, with both experience and size. After the first half Saturday, the Tehachapi freshmen were scoreless against the Northeast Knights of Bakersfield.
KCSO identifies motorcyclist killed in SW Bakersfield crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified the motorcyclist who died after running a red light in southwest Bakersfield Saturday night, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. Bly Dion Brown, 45, was driving the motorcycle that crashed into an SUV at the intersection of Stockdale Highway and Gosford Road, according to […]
The Remnants of The West, Old Kernville, Resurfaces Due to Recent Drought
Drought uncovers flooded ghost town after more than 50 years© Provided by AccuWeather. Approximately 35 miles northeast of Bakersfield, California, the bustling town of Old Kernville once thrived. Reportedly named Whiskey Flat, the town had reportedly come into being towards the end of the Gold Rush of the 1860s.
1 arrested for possession of stolen property in Corcoran
CORCORAN, Calif. (KGET) — A routine traffic stop turned into the arrest of two men by the Corcoran Police Department Sunday, according to officials with the Corcoran Police Department. Around 4:30 a.m., Corcoran police stopped a 1993 Chevrolet Silverado in the 600 block of Diary Avenue in Corcoran for a routine traffic stop, according to […]
Bring Back the Kern hosts river cleanup
More than 100 people showed up Saturday to Riverview Park in Oildale to pitch in for a dry riverbed cleanup hosted by Bring Back the Kern, according to a news release from the organization. Working with members of code enforcement staff who previously cleared the area of active homeless encampments,...
Aera Energy – Willie Rivera
In his role, Willie Rivera is responsible for representing Aera Energy, LLC on regulatory and legislative policy matters at the state level. Prior to joining Aera, Willie served as Vice President of Regulatory Affairs for the California Independent Petroleum Association and has worked for members of the California State Legislature. He brings over 10 years of experience in Government and Regulatory Affairs. He graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree from California State University, Sacramento. In 2013, Willie became the youngest ever elected member of the Bakersfield City Council representing Southeast Bakersfield until December of 2020.
Enjoy the cool weather while you can
Bakersfield is staying on the cool side through the rest of the week. We dealt with a slight chance of rain Monday that didn't cause too much trouble here in the valley. The high in Bakersfield on Monday reached 82° and will be staying nice on Tuesday with a high of 82°.
3 arrested after police find chop shop in Delano
DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — Last week, officers with the Delano Police Department arrested three suspects in connection with stolen vehicles and a chop shop, according to a social media post. On Sept. 15, officers with DPD received reports of a stolen vehicle, which they tracked to a home on the 100 block of West 15th […]
Motorcyclist dies in collision in SW Bakersfield: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating a collision that left a motorcyclist dead Saturday night in southwest Bakersfield. Officers and emergency responders were called to the intersection of Stockdale Highway and Coffee Road just before 9 p.m. for a report of a collision. Police said their preliminary investigation showed the motorcyclist did not stop […]
Man arrested in connection to Cherry Street killing
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Police Department officials said an arrest has been made in connection to the murder of a man in central Bakersfield Saturday. Sunday, BPD officers arrested Seth Mills, 26, on Lincoln Avenue near Hurrle Avenue in Oildale in connection to the murder of James Quair, according to police. Mills was booked […]
KCSO investigates suspicious death near Arvin
ARVIN, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death near Cuda Drive and East Bear Mountain Boulevard after Lamont deputies responded to a “possible subject down,” according to KCSO. Deputies responded at about 10:10 a.m. on Monday. When they arrived they said they found a man dead who appeared to […]
1 dead, 2 hospitalized after suspected overdose: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department received a call around 3:40 Monday afternoon for one person passed out in a business and two males passed out in a nearby alley on California Avenue. Police said emergency responders administered Narcan to the three. Two people survived but the third was pronounced dead at the […]
What's Up in Stallion Springs?
Do not miss this informational in-person community meeting on Sept. 19 at 6 p.m. in the CSD Boardroom. Meet with Kern County leaders for a discussion about Measure K: Kern County’s Unincorporated Public Safety, Vital Services and Local Control Measure that will be on our November ballot. The measure addresses the future of these services.
Miss Wasco Rose Queen contestants shine
The Miss Wasco Rose Queen Pageant last Thursday was nothing but spectacular. All seven contestants sparkled on stage. The competition was fierce, but Ensley Mehlberg took home the title. Mehlberg also received the award for physical fitness and was the talent winner. "I feel really happy. I am still shaking....
