Bakersfield Californian
New career training center in southeast Bakersfield welcomes $8M in state money
Three aspects of Kern County's economic development push — workforce training, entrepreneurship and support for farmworker communities — merged Tuesday during a morning celebration of $8 million in state money for the purchase and renovation of a new career development center on South Union Avenue. Dozens of leaders...
Bakersfield Californian
BPD to take over fair security
Citing "staffing issues," the Bakersfield Police Department announced Tuesday it was taking over responsibility for security at this year's Kern County Fair. Funding for the staffing of the fair's security will be provided by the State Fair Board. In years past, the Kern County Sheriff's Office has handled security for the event, which draws thousands of attendees during its run each fall.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
COPS filming Kern County Sheriff's Office
Employees of the Kern County Sheriff's Office may be coming soon to a screen near you. Filming began Sept. 14 to feature KCSO on the Fox Nation reality show COPS, which follows law enforcement officers on their duties. KCSO will not be paid for participating in the show. Sheriff Donny...
Kern County Fair returns Wednesday
The Kern County Fair returns to the fairgrounds on Wednesday, running from September 21st through October 2nd.
Bakersfield Californian
Bakersfield law enforcement agencies conduct railroad safety operation
Bakersfield law enforcement officers took part in what they described as America’s largest law enforcement campaign Tuesday, which aims to stem fatalities and thefts on railroads. Officers from the Bakersfield Police Department, California Highway Patrol, Union Pacific Police Department and the Amtrak Police Department fanned across Kern County’s more...
Affordable housing crisis impacting Kern County
The latest data shows a continued need for more affordable units as vacancy remains low. This as only a little over half of the homeless population is at a shelter.
Bakersfield Channel
Kern Living: Momma Jones Kitchen
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join Momma Jones Kitchen and host Ryan Nelson as they talk about Momma Jones' hot links, one of the best-selling items at Momma Jones Kitchen. Momma Jones Kitchen started during the COVID-19 pandemic to help by delivering meals to those who were working and unable to find the time for food.
sjvsun.com
Newsom strips two Valley counties of redistricting powers
California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed two bills Sunday that will drastically change how county supervisorial districts are drawn in Fresno and Kern Counties in 2031. Up until this point, both the Fresno County Board of Supervisors and the Kern County Board of Supervisors have drawn their own district lines. But...
FOUND: Neisy Salazar, 14
Neisy Salazar is considered at-risk due to being a first time runaway. She was last seen in the 1600 block of Lotus Lane in Bakersfield.
KCSO identifies motorcyclist killed in SW Bakersfield crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified the motorcyclist who died after running a red light in southwest Bakersfield Saturday night, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. Bly Dion Brown, 45, was driving the motorcycle that crashed into an SUV at the intersection of Stockdale Highway and Gosford Road, according to […]
thecampusjournal.com
Youth Drag Event in Visalia Faces Criticism at VUSD Board Meeting
In multiple locations over the last few months, we have seen an increase in a backlash against drag show-related events. This has hit Visalia, with a youth drag show event being canceled due to threats from community members, and groups involved facing criticism once again now that the event has occurred.
1 dead, 2 hospitalized after suspected overdose: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department received a call around 3:40 Monday afternoon for one person passed out in a business and two males passed out in a nearby alley on California Avenue. Police said emergency responders administered Narcan to the three. Two people survived but the third was pronounced dead at the […]
Vehicle crashes into pole in downtown Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A vehicle collided with a street pole at the intersection of 24th Street and M Street Tuesday morning, according to 17 News crew. The accident happened just after 9:38 a.m. and 17 News crew reported all passengers involved in the crash are out of the vehicle and walking. This is a […]
45-year-old Bly Dion Brown Killed In A Motorcycle Accident In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
According to the Bakersfield Police Department, a motorcycle accident occurred in Bakersfield on Saturday. The crash happened at the intersection of Stockdale [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
Bakersfield has a ‘Husky problem’
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET)– Josh Proctor with the Bakersfield Animal Care Center joined 17 News at Noon to talk about Bakersfield’s apparent “Husky problem.” “We are completely and 100 percent inundated with this breed here the Huskies,” Proctor said, accompanied by his friend. Proctor said Husky adoptions have taken a huge hit and fewer rescue organizations […]
theloopnewspaper.com
What's Up in Stallion Springs?
Do not miss this informational in-person community meeting on Sept. 19 at 6 p.m. in the CSD Boardroom. Meet with Kern County leaders for a discussion about Measure K: Kern County’s Unincorporated Public Safety, Vital Services and Local Control Measure that will be on our November ballot. The measure addresses the future of these services.
Bakersfield Now
2 bodies identified in apparent murder-suicide along Taft Highway
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Coroner's Office identified two bodies found along Taft Highway in an apparent murder-suicide from Sept. 9. Yoana Estephany Munoz Tovar, 27, of Bakersfield and Edgar Tomez, 32, of Bakersfield, were found dead inside a home in the 16000 block of Taft Highway.
KCSOS launches new program to address teacher ongoing shortage
KSCOS says that although more people have received California teaching credentials in the last few years, it’s still not enough to meet needs statewide.
Bakersfield Now
Highline Road in Tehachapi sees closure due to downed power line: CHP
TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A vehicle crashed into a power pole in Tehachapi and has caused a closure of Highline Road at Water Canyon Road Tuesday, according to California Highway Patrol. Around 3:30 p.m. the crash was reported when a single vehicle struck a power pole, causing it to...
Bakersfield Californian
Study links use of paraquat, other pesticides to thyroid cancer in southern, central valley
New research out of UCLA raises concerns about thyroid cancer risks related to the use of certain pesticides in Kern and two other counties in the Central Valley. A peer-reviewed study published this month in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism linked the use of herbicides paraquat dichloride, glyphosate and oxyfluorfen to thyroid cancer diagnoses between 1999 and 2012 in Fresno, Kern and Tulare counties.
