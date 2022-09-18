ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wasco, CA

Bakersfield Californian

BPD to take over fair security

Citing "staffing issues," the Bakersfield Police Department announced Tuesday it was taking over responsibility for security at this year's Kern County Fair. Funding for the staffing of the fair's security will be provided by the State Fair Board. In years past, the Kern County Sheriff's Office has handled security for the event, which draws thousands of attendees during its run each fall.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Ridgecrest Daily Independent

COPS filming Kern County Sheriff's Office

Employees of the Kern County Sheriff's Office may be coming soon to a screen near you. Filming began Sept. 14 to feature KCSO on the Fox Nation reality show COPS, which follows law enforcement officers on their duties. KCSO will not be paid for participating in the show. Sheriff Donny...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Bakersfield law enforcement agencies conduct railroad safety operation

Bakersfield law enforcement officers took part in what they described as America’s largest law enforcement campaign Tuesday, which aims to stem fatalities and thefts on railroads. Officers from the Bakersfield Police Department, California Highway Patrol, Union Pacific Police Department and the Amtrak Police Department fanned across Kern County’s more...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Kern Living: Momma Jones Kitchen

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join Momma Jones Kitchen and host Ryan Nelson as they talk about Momma Jones' hot links, one of the best-selling items at Momma Jones Kitchen. Momma Jones Kitchen started during the COVID-19 pandemic to help by delivering meals to those who were working and unable to find the time for food.
KERN COUNTY, CA
sjvsun.com

Newsom strips two Valley counties of redistricting powers

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed two bills Sunday that will drastically change how county supervisorial districts are drawn in Fresno and Kern Counties in 2031. Up until this point, both the Fresno County Board of Supervisors and the Kern County Board of Supervisors have drawn their own district lines. But...
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

KCSO identifies motorcyclist killed in SW Bakersfield crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified the motorcyclist who died after running a red light in southwest Bakersfield Saturday night, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. Bly Dion Brown, 45, was driving the motorcycle that crashed into an SUV at the intersection of Stockdale Highway and Gosford Road, according to […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
thecampusjournal.com

Youth Drag Event in Visalia Faces Criticism at VUSD Board Meeting

In multiple locations over the last few months, we have seen an increase in a backlash against drag show-related events. This has hit Visalia, with a youth drag show event being canceled due to threats from community members, and groups involved facing criticism once again now that the event has occurred.
VISALIA, CA
KGET

1 dead, 2 hospitalized after suspected overdose: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department received a call around 3:40 Monday afternoon for one person passed out in a business and two males passed out in a nearby alley on California Avenue. Police said emergency responders administered Narcan to the three. Two people survived but the third was pronounced dead at the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Vehicle crashes into pole in downtown Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A vehicle collided with a street pole at the intersection of 24th Street and M Street Tuesday morning, according to 17 News crew. The accident happened just after 9:38 a.m. and 17 News crew reported all passengers involved in the crash are out of the vehicle and walking. This is a […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Bakersfield has a ‘Husky problem’

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET)– Josh Proctor with the Bakersfield Animal Care Center joined 17 News at Noon to talk about Bakersfield’s apparent “Husky problem.” “We are completely and 100 percent inundated with this breed here the Huskies,” Proctor said, accompanied by his friend. Proctor said Husky adoptions have taken a huge hit and fewer rescue organizations […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
theloopnewspaper.com

What's Up in Stallion Springs?

Do not miss this informational in-person community meeting on Sept. 19 at 6 p.m. in the CSD Boardroom. Meet with Kern County leaders for a discussion about Measure K: Kern County’s Unincorporated Public Safety, Vital Services and Local Control Measure that will be on our November ballot. The measure addresses the future of these services.
STALLION SPRINGS, CA
Bakersfield Now

2 bodies identified in apparent murder-suicide along Taft Highway

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Coroner's Office identified two bodies found along Taft Highway in an apparent murder-suicide from Sept. 9. Yoana Estephany Munoz Tovar, 27, of Bakersfield and Edgar Tomez, 32, of Bakersfield, were found dead inside a home in the 16000 block of Taft Highway.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Highline Road in Tehachapi sees closure due to downed power line: CHP

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A vehicle crashed into a power pole in Tehachapi and has caused a closure of Highline Road at Water Canyon Road Tuesday, according to California Highway Patrol. Around 3:30 p.m. the crash was reported when a single vehicle struck a power pole, causing it to...
TEHACHAPI, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Study links use of paraquat, other pesticides to thyroid cancer in southern, central valley

New research out of UCLA raises concerns about thyroid cancer risks related to the use of certain pesticides in Kern and two other counties in the Central Valley. A peer-reviewed study published this month in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism linked the use of herbicides paraquat dichloride, glyphosate and oxyfluorfen to thyroid cancer diagnoses between 1999 and 2012 in Fresno, Kern and Tulare counties.
KERN COUNTY, CA

