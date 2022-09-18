Read full article on original website
sjvsun.com
Newsom strips two Valley counties of redistricting powers
California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed two bills Sunday that will drastically change how county supervisorial districts are drawn in Fresno and Kern Counties in 2031. Up until this point, both the Fresno County Board of Supervisors and the Kern County Board of Supervisors have drawn their own district lines. But...
hbsdealer.com
People first, ‘cussing’ last
“No cussing” is a rule you’d expect to find in the halls and classrooms of an elementary school. But at a construction jobsite?. “We have a no-cussing policy here,” said Rob Pickinpaugh, owner of Rosedale Concrete Construction in Bakersfield, California. “We have good people. We do good work. We are in the people business because we want to develop lifelong friendships.”
Affordable housing crisis impacting Kern County
The latest data shows a continued need for more affordable units as vacancy remains low. This as only a little over half of the homeless population is at a shelter.
KGET 17
Covered in Kern: Urner’s grand prize winner
Vice President, Cameron Illingworth with Urner's to update us on what's been going on since we saw them last and to meet their grand prize winner.
Bakersfield Californian
BPD to take over fair security
Citing "staffing issues," the Bakersfield Police Department announced Tuesday it was taking over responsibility for security at this year's Kern County Fair. Funding for the staffing of the fair's security will be provided by the State Fair Board. In years past, the Kern County Sheriff's Office has handled security for the event, which draws thousands of attendees during its run each fall.
Kern County Fair returns Wednesday
The Kern County Fair returns to the fairgrounds on Wednesday, running from September 21st through October 2nd.
wascotrib.com
Obituary: James Walter (Smitty) Smith
Father, son, brother and car enthusiast James Walker "Smitty" Smith passed away on Sept. 8, 2022. Jim is survived by his two sons and their families, which include seven grandchildren, three great grandchildren, sisters Sherry Smith and Carol West, and many nieces and nephews. Services will be held on Wednesday,...
thesungazette.com
DA’s office protests parole for Visalia murderer
VISALIA – A man serving a life sentence for murdering his sister almost 30 years ago is still considered a risk to society. And in part to the Tulare County District Attorney’s office he was denied parole. Prosecutors for the DA’s office secured the three year parole denial...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
COPS filming Kern County Sheriff's Office
Employees of the Kern County Sheriff's Office may be coming soon to a screen near you. Filming began Sept. 14 to feature KCSO on the Fox Nation reality show COPS, which follows law enforcement officers on their duties. KCSO will not be paid for participating in the show. Sheriff Donny...
theshafterpress.com
Credit union to open its doors
Strata Credit Union will host a groundbreaking event on Thursday, Sept. 29, to introduce its latest branch to benefit underserved communities like Wasco. "This is a $3.4 million investment that the credit union is making in the community of Wasco. It is a celebration, and we are inviting residents of Wasco to come join us," said Jose Gonzalez, vice president of sales and membership.
GV Wire
Former Bakersfield DMV Worker Admits to Taking Bribes
Ulises Pena, 39, a former state Department of Motor Vehicles employee in Bakersfield, pleaded guilty Monday to illegally producing California commercial driver’s licenses in exchange for bribes, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced in Fresno. Pena’s guilty plea came as part of his agreement to cooperate with federal prosecutors...
thesungazette.com
Inflation check offers relief to Tulare County gas prices
TULARE COUNTY – The state of California will band-aid a year of historic gas prices and inflation with a one-time relief check to middle class residents, which is the majority of Tulare County. After experiencing the highest gas prices in U.S. history this summer, the state of California will...
Bakersfield has a ‘Husky problem’
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET)– Josh Proctor with the Bakersfield Animal Care Center joined 17 News at Noon to talk about Bakersfield’s apparent “Husky problem.” “We are completely and 100 percent inundated with this breed here the Huskies,” Proctor said, accompanied by his friend. Proctor said Husky adoptions have taken a huge hit and fewer rescue organizations […]
Tehechapi News
Tomahawks take on Northeast, Taft
The Tomahawks' young freshmen team is coming off a win in the first week and a second win over the weekend in triple-overtime. In their second season, No. 21 Stylz Davis and No. 7 Bryson Horn are proving to be weapons on the ground for Tehachapi, with both experience and size. After the first half Saturday, the Tehachapi freshmen were scoreless against the Northeast Knights of Bakersfield.
theshafterpress.com
Rose Festival ends with a bang
It was a jam-packed lineup of events for the Wasco Rose Festival, beginning with a pageant on Thursday and "An Evening of Wine and Roses" reception on Friday. On Saturday, there were many other activities for the whole family, including a color run, 3-on-3 basketball tournament, a festival at Barker Park, an open house at the Wasco Historical Society Museum and Block and Tackle Deep Pit Dinner.
Wasco gang member “Creeper” sentenced to prison
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Wasco man was sentenced to three years and 10 months in prison Friday for being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, according to the Department of Justice. Jessie Gonzalez, 26, who also uses the moniker “Creeper” was a member of the Varrio Wasco Rifas, according to court […]
Bakersfield Now
2 bodies identified in apparent murder-suicide along Taft Highway
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Coroner's Office identified two bodies found along Taft Highway in an apparent murder-suicide from Sept. 9. Yoana Estephany Munoz Tovar, 27, of Bakersfield and Edgar Tomez, 32, of Bakersfield, were found dead inside a home in the 16000 block of Taft Highway.
KCSO investigates suspicious death near Arvin
ARVIN, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death near Cuda Drive and East Bear Mountain Boulevard after Lamont deputies responded to a “possible subject down,” according to KCSO. Deputies responded at about 10:10 a.m. on Monday. When they arrived they said they found a man dead who appeared to […]
thesungazette.com
Porterville man serves 40 to life for child molestation
VISALIA – Juan Gutierrez of Porterville was sentenced to life in prison for charges of child molestation spanning back almost 10 years. The Tulare County District Attorney’s office announced that Juan Gutierrez, 30, was sentenced to 40 years-to-life in prison for child molestation on Sept. 14. In addition to his sentencing, Gutierrez, is required to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life.
spectrumnews1.com
Gas appliances cause more smog than cars in some California cities, report says
LOS ANGELES — Transportation is the largest single contributor to smog-forming pollution, according to the California Air Resources Board, but another, lesser-known culprit is sitting inside most people’s homes. Gas-powered heaters, hot water heaters and stoves emit almost two-thirds as much nitrogen oxide pollution as the state’s 16 million passenger cars, according to a new report from the Sierra Club.
