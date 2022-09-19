Read full article on original website
Related
wascotrib.com
Obituary: James Walter (Smitty) Smith
Father, son, brother and car enthusiast James Walker "Smitty" Smith passed away on Sept. 8, 2022. Jim is survived by his two sons and their families, which include seven grandchildren, three great grandchildren, sisters Sherry Smith and Carol West, and many nieces and nephews. Services will be held on Wednesday,...
wascotrib.com
Pet of the Week: Sabrina needs a loving home
Sabrina came into the Wasco Animal Shelter as a stray. She is approximately 1 years old, and is a female chihuahua mix. She is great with staff and other dogs; she has been tested with large and small breeds. It is unknown if Sabrina is house/crate trained at the time. Dogs are not tested with children; her behavior towards children is unknown. She will be available for adoption on Sept.16. If this is your dog, please call the shelter immediately. Proof of ownership will be required (vet records, vaccine history, photos)
Comments / 0