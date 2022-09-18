ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wasco, CA

Tehechapi News

Football remains undefeated with win over Arvin

The Warriors' overall record remains unblemished at the halfway mark of the regular season after a 28-10 victory over Arvin last Friday night. Mountain Football is the first team since the 2002 season to go undefeated after five games, but the Warriors had to earn it after relinquishing the first touchdown of the game in the first quarter against the Bears.
ARVIN, CA
KGET

Vehicle crashes into pole in downtown Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A vehicle collided with a street pole at the intersection of 24th Street and M Street Tuesday morning, according to 17 News crew. The accident happened just after 9:38 a.m. and 17 News crew reported all passengers involved in the crash are out of the vehicle and walking. This is a […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Study links use of paraquat, other pesticides to thyroid cancer in southern, central valley

New research out of UCLA raises concerns about thyroid cancer risks related to the use of certain pesticides in Kern and two other counties in the Central Valley. A peer-reviewed study published this month in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism linked the use of herbicides paraquat dichloride, glyphosate and oxyfluorfen to thyroid cancer diagnoses between 1999 and 2012 in Fresno, Kern and Tulare counties.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

Highline Road in Tehachapi sees closure due to downed power line: CHP

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A vehicle crashed into a power pole in Tehachapi and has caused a closure of Highline Road at Water Canyon Road Tuesday, according to California Highway Patrol. Around 3:30 p.m. the crash was reported when a single vehicle struck a power pole, causing it to...
TEHACHAPI, CA
KGET

At-risk runaway teen returned home

Update (Sept. 20): Neisy Salazar has returned home safely, according to BPD. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help searching for Neisy Salazar, 14, according to BPD. The police department said Salazar is described as 5 feet and 4-inches tall and 130 pounds. She has long brown hair […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
theshafterpress.com

Rose Festival ends with a bang

It was a jam-packed lineup of events for the Wasco Rose Festival, beginning with a pageant on Thursday and "An Evening of Wine and Roses" reception on Friday. On Saturday, there were many other activities for the whole family, including a color run, 3-on-3 basketball tournament, a festival at Barker Park, an open house at the Wasco Historical Society Museum and Block and Tackle Deep Pit Dinner.
WASCO, CA
Bakersfield Now

Cal City man killed in motorcycle crash: Coroner

MOJAVE, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A 40-year-old man was identified in a motorcycle crash on Highway 14 early Saturday morning. Just before 6 a.m., Luciano Torres III, of California City was struck by a vehicle on Highway 14, just south of Highway 58 in Mojave, according to the Kern County Coroner's Office.
MOJAVE, CA
theshafterpress.com

Miss Wasco Rose Queen contestants shine

The Miss Wasco Rose Queen Pageant last Thursday was nothing but spectacular. All seven contestants sparkled on stage. The competition was fierce, but Ensley Mehlberg took home the title. Mehlberg also received the award for physical fitness and was the talent winner. "I feel really happy. I am still shaking....
WASCO, CA
KGET

KCSO identifies motorcyclist killed in SW Bakersfield crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified the motorcyclist who died after running a red light in southwest Bakersfield Saturday night, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. Bly Dion Brown, 45, was driving the motorcycle that crashed into an SUV at the intersection of Stockdale Highway and Gosford Road, according to […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man shot, killed after reported fight in central Bakersfield identified

Update (Sept. 19): The victim of the shooting on the 1700 block of Cherry Street early Sunday morning has been identified as James Michael Quair, 35, of Bakersfield, according to the Kern County Coroner’s Office. Quair as shot by another and pronounced dead at the scene. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating after a […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Coroner identifies 2 bodies found at Taft Hwy home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a man and woman who were found dead as a result of an apparent murder-suicide at a home on Taft Highway on Sept. 9. The coroner said the bodies of Yoana Estephany Munoz Tovar, 27, and Edgar Tornez, 32, were found at the home in […]
KERN COUNTY, CA

