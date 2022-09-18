Read full article on original website
Tehechapi News
Football remains undefeated with win over Arvin
The Warriors' overall record remains unblemished at the halfway mark of the regular season after a 28-10 victory over Arvin last Friday night. Mountain Football is the first team since the 2002 season to go undefeated after five games, but the Warriors had to earn it after relinquishing the first touchdown of the game in the first quarter against the Bears.
Vehicle crashes into pole in downtown Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A vehicle collided with a street pole at the intersection of 24th Street and M Street Tuesday morning, according to 17 News crew. The accident happened just after 9:38 a.m. and 17 News crew reported all passengers involved in the crash are out of the vehicle and walking. This is a […]
The Remnants of The West, Old Kernville, Resurfaces Due to Recent Drought
Drought uncovers flooded ghost town after more than 50 years© Provided by AccuWeather. Approximately 35 miles northeast of Bakersfield, California, the bustling town of Old Kernville once thrived. Reportedly named Whiskey Flat, the town had reportedly come into being towards the end of the Gold Rush of the 1860s.
Bakersfield Californian
Study links use of paraquat, other pesticides to thyroid cancer in southern, central valley
New research out of UCLA raises concerns about thyroid cancer risks related to the use of certain pesticides in Kern and two other counties in the Central Valley. A peer-reviewed study published this month in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism linked the use of herbicides paraquat dichloride, glyphosate and oxyfluorfen to thyroid cancer diagnoses between 1999 and 2012 in Fresno, Kern and Tulare counties.
Bakersfield Channel
This week's weather: Slight rain chances dry up just in time for the Kern County Fair
Thanks to the low pressure system heading into the coast of Northern California, cooler temperatures and rain chances are set to be in the beginning of this week. Bakersfield is predicted to start the week with a high of 84° on Monday, stick with low 80s until the end of the week when temperatures reach the low 90s on Saturday.
Bakersfield Now
Highline Road in Tehachapi sees closure due to downed power line: CHP
TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A vehicle crashed into a power pole in Tehachapi and has caused a closure of Highline Road at Water Canyon Road Tuesday, according to California Highway Patrol. Around 3:30 p.m. the crash was reported when a single vehicle struck a power pole, causing it to...
At-risk runaway teen returned home
Update (Sept. 20): Neisy Salazar has returned home safely, according to BPD. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help searching for Neisy Salazar, 14, according to BPD. The police department said Salazar is described as 5 feet and 4-inches tall and 130 pounds. She has long brown hair […]
45-year-old Bly Dion Brown Killed In A Motorcycle Accident In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
According to the Bakersfield Police Department, a motorcycle accident occurred in Bakersfield on Saturday. The crash happened at the intersection of Stockdale [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
theshafterpress.com
Rose Festival ends with a bang
It was a jam-packed lineup of events for the Wasco Rose Festival, beginning with a pageant on Thursday and "An Evening of Wine and Roses" reception on Friday. On Saturday, there were many other activities for the whole family, including a color run, 3-on-3 basketball tournament, a festival at Barker Park, an open house at the Wasco Historical Society Museum and Block and Tackle Deep Pit Dinner.
Bakersfield Now
Cal City man killed in motorcycle crash: Coroner
MOJAVE, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A 40-year-old man was identified in a motorcycle crash on Highway 14 early Saturday morning. Just before 6 a.m., Luciano Torres III, of California City was struck by a vehicle on Highway 14, just south of Highway 58 in Mojave, according to the Kern County Coroner's Office.
1 Person Killed In A Motorcycle Accident In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
According to the Police, a motorcycle accident occurred in Bakersfield on Saturday night. The crash happened at the intersection of Stockdale Highway and [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
theshafterpress.com
Miss Wasco Rose Queen contestants shine
The Miss Wasco Rose Queen Pageant last Thursday was nothing but spectacular. All seven contestants sparkled on stage. The competition was fierce, but Ensley Mehlberg took home the title. Mehlberg also received the award for physical fitness and was the talent winner. "I feel really happy. I am still shaking....
Police arrest suspect in fatal central Bakersfield shooting
The Bakersfield Police Department has arrested a suspect for a shooting that occurred on Cherry Street in central Bakersfield.
Bakersfield Californian
New career training center in southeast Bakersfield welcomes $8M in state money
Three aspects of Kern County's economic development push — workforce training, entrepreneurship and support for farmworker communities — merged Tuesday during a morning celebration of $8 million in state money for the purchase and renovation of a new career development center on South Union Avenue. Dozens of leaders...
Kern County Fair returns Wednesday
The Kern County Fair returns to the fairgrounds on Wednesday, running from September 21st through October 2nd.
KCSO identifies motorcyclist killed in SW Bakersfield crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified the motorcyclist who died after running a red light in southwest Bakersfield Saturday night, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. Bly Dion Brown, 45, was driving the motorcycle that crashed into an SUV at the intersection of Stockdale Highway and Gosford Road, according to […]
Man shot, killed after reported fight in central Bakersfield identified
Update (Sept. 19): The victim of the shooting on the 1700 block of Cherry Street early Sunday morning has been identified as James Michael Quair, 35, of Bakersfield, according to the Kern County Coroner’s Office. Quair as shot by another and pronounced dead at the scene. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating after a […]
Pedestrian killed Friday night after being struck by multiple vehicles
A pedestrian was killed late Friday night after being struck by multiple vehicles in Northwest Bakersfield.
Double Shooting Leaves 1 Dead, 1 Injured at La Mina in Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: A double shooting occurred Friday night, Sept. 16, around 11 p.m. at La Mina restaurant and night club on Gosford Road and District Boulevard in the city of Bakersfield. One victim was deceased at the scene and the other was transported to a hospital with major...
Coroner identifies 2 bodies found at Taft Hwy home
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a man and woman who were found dead as a result of an apparent murder-suicide at a home on Taft Highway on Sept. 9. The coroner said the bodies of Yoana Estephany Munoz Tovar, 27, and Edgar Tornez, 32, were found at the home in […]
