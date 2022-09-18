ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shafter, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tracey Folly

Woman tricks husband into coming home early by letting teen daughter drive his new car past baseball game he's watching

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My grandmother loved my grandfather very much, but she was jealous and possessive. When my grandfather was home, my grandmother was happy. If went somewhere without her, like a local neighborhood baseball game, for example, she was inconsolable.
Tracey Folly

Man keeps dog's ashes in his office at work, talks to them: 'I love you, and I miss you'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. My boss was a middle-aged man who had been widowed for several years. His dog, a golden retriever named Maxine, had been his only companion during that time. So when Maxine died, my boss was devastated. He took a week off from work to grieve, and when he returned, he seemed like a changed man.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
State
California State
City
Shafter, CA
yourteenmag.com

Great Parenting Advice From Bob’s Burgers

On the air since 2011, the animated TV sitcom Bob’s Burgers has been serving laughs and compassion along with their “punny” burgers for 13 seasons and one full-length movie. (Seriously, as a word nerd, I would watch the show for the puns alone!) After a long day of work and parenting teens, this show is one of my favorite ways to unwind before heading to bed.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
House Digest

Is Hiring A Home Organizer Really Worth It?

Sometimes, no matter how hard you try to keep things organized, your home can get a bit cluttered. It happens to the best of us (if you have children, you know this situation all too well). When the mess gets out of hand, you might be tempted to call a professional organizer to come to your rescue and straighten things out. Essentially, The New York Times explains that their services include helping you decide which items to keep and what to toss or donate. Together, you examine everything you own with the intention of getting rid of things you could do without.
HOME & GARDEN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John
psychologytoday.com

Processing Grief When the Waves Hit

For those grieving, it is possible, in time, to have tranquil stretches that are respites from the pain. When grief waves hit, we must focus on processing the change in our life. Ideally, the pain and processing will also lead to growth, as we aspire to contain both grief and...
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy