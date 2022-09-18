For the past few months, religion has never been far from U.S. headlines. The Supreme Court has overturned constitutional abortion rights. Congress is debating whether to codify protections for same-sex marriage. Courts have been asked to decide whether religious schools and business owners have to hire, serve or acknowledge LGBTQ members and organizations. Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of Justice is investigating the Southern Baptist Convention after a consultant’s report revealed a history of sexual abuse and cover-ups – and new lawsuits alleging abuse in the Catholic Church continue to appear. As an assistant professor of counseling who studies spirituality, I have seen how...

RELIGION ・ 13 HOURS AGO