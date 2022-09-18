Read full article on original website
Anti-choice megachurch pastor resigns after being busted in "unhealthy" Instagram relationship
Matt Chandler, the lead pastor at the Village Church, which operates under the Southern Baptist sect, announced this week that he's resigning his position after having an Instagram relationship. Chandler, who is married with three children, told his flock, "I fell short." Christianity Today explained that the elders in the...
A pastor at a Southern Baptist megachurch is stepping down after sending inappropriate DMs to a woman, church elders said
The Village Church said "while the messages were not romantic or sexual in nature, the frequency and familiarity of the messages crossed a line."
Baptist leader speaks out: 'Christian nationalism is not Christianity'
The United States is seeing the rise of Christian nationalism and how it’s deeply impacting today’s political climate, especially with the far-right. Amanda Tyler, the executive director of the Baptist Joint Committee for Religious Liberty and the lead organizer of the Christians Against Christian Nationalism campaign, has studied the roots of Christian nationalism. Tyler joins Reality Check’s John Avlon to discuss how Christian nationalism is used as a political ideology to merge one’s faith with partisan politics.
Opinion: Christian conservatives are pushing young people away from faith.
Religious Icon(Stock-free.org) Millennials and Gen-Z are rejecting the faiths of their parents in record numbers. Reports from all over the western world show a marked increase in the rate of Atheism all across America and Europe. The new generations just don't hold the same relationships with religion that their parents and grandparents did.
Opinion: Religious Intolerance in America is on the Rise as an Atheist Man is Fired for Refusing to Pray
While it’s unimaginable to be fired for refusing to attend prayers, one atheist construction manager was fired for refusing to participate in mandatory Christian prayer sessions that the company insisted all their employees attend. These mandatory prayer sessions were held daily, and the company asked the atheist man to lead the prayers; they expected all the employees to attend and pray, irrespective of their beliefs. However, when the employee told his boss that he didn’t believe in God and refused to participate, he was dismissed and fired.
Opinion: Banning Prayer From Schools Offers Our Children Protection From the "Christian Agenda"
It shouldn’t be controversial to say that parents have a right to know what materials teachers give their children at public schools. The Supreme Court’s recent decision to allow “voluntary” prayer raises a lot of questions.
Opinion: The "Christian Agenda" Can't Recognize That Jesus Was "Woke"
I’ve been hearing the word “woke” a lot these days. They use the word “woke” as a bad thing. The problem is, that nobody seems to know what it means. When I say things like that, the response is usually a snort and a laugh.
Opinion: I Had to Block the Local Pastor for an Offensive Comment on Facebook
I’ve known the local pastor for more than twenty years. We went to college together and occasionally saw each other out on the local cross-country ski trail. I admit I was a little surprised when I learned he selected religion as a career. Some of his comments in private moments were highly inappropriate for a pastor. Also, I once lent him a pair of boots which I never got back.
Study: Latter-day Saint missions change political views on immigration
In the midst of a week when immigration is all over the headlines, a new study says members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints who come into contact with immigrants on their church missions become more tolerant and more favorable of pro-immigration policies. The study, slated to...
'Tasting power is a dangerous thing': Local church leaders say 'shrill voices' in the Christian nationalism movement are taking over school boards and dividing communities
One local pastor told Insider that members from his community have come to him with concerns over those in the movement — some of whom are winning elections.
Rep. Lauren Boebert said humanity is in its 'last days' and Christians should 'rise up,' invoking Christian nationalist imagery that's linked to violence
End times rhetoric used by Rep. Lauren Boebert is common with proponents of Christian nationalism and has been associated with violence, experts said.
Christians in the U.S. are on their way to becoming a minority
Americans are mostly a Christian people. That might not always be the case. A new report from the Pew Research Center says that Christians could someday soon no longer be a majority in this country. Instead, projections show that their numbers could decline to "between a little more than half (54 percent) and just above one-third (35 percent) of all Americans by 2070."
Incremental Conditioning Revisited
(Originally published October 2020) 2 Timothy 3:2-5 “For men will be lovers of themselves, lovers of money, boasters, proud, blasphemers, disobedient to parents, unthankful, unholy, unloving, unforgiving, slanderers, without self-control, brutal, despisers of good, traitors, headstrong, haughty, lovers of pleasure rather than lovers of God, having a form of godliness but denying its power. And from such people turn away!
Book bans reflect outdated beliefs about how children read
Banned Books Week, an annual event that teachers and librarians across the U.S. mark with a combination of distress and defiance, is here again. The theme of this year’s event, which takes place Sept. 18-24, is “Books Unite Us. Censorship Divides Us.” It comes amid regular high-profile efforts to remove allegedly controversial or inappropriate reading […] The post Book bans reflect outdated beliefs about how children read appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
When you're questioning your faith after being hurt by your religious community, here are 3 ways to cope
For the past few months, religion has never been far from U.S. headlines. The Supreme Court has overturned constitutional abortion rights. Congress is debating whether to codify protections for same-sex marriage. Courts have been asked to decide whether religious schools and business owners have to hire, serve or acknowledge LGBTQ members and organizations. Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of Justice is investigating the Southern Baptist Convention after a consultant’s report revealed a history of sexual abuse and cover-ups – and new lawsuits alleging abuse in the Catholic Church continue to appear. As an assistant professor of counseling who studies spirituality, I have seen how...
