CNN

Baptist leader speaks out: 'Christian nationalism is not Christianity'

The United States is seeing the rise of Christian nationalism and how it’s deeply impacting today’s political climate, especially with the far-right. Amanda Tyler, the executive director of the Baptist Joint Committee for Religious Liberty and the lead organizer of the Christians Against Christian Nationalism campaign, has studied the roots of Christian nationalism. Tyler joins Reality Check’s John Avlon to discuss how Christian nationalism is used as a political ideology to merge one’s faith with partisan politics.
Jax Hudur

Opinion: Religious Intolerance in America is on the Rise as an Atheist Man is Fired for Refusing to Pray

While it’s unimaginable to be fired for refusing to attend prayers, one atheist construction manager was fired for refusing to participate in mandatory Christian prayer sessions that the company insisted all their employees attend. These mandatory prayer sessions were held daily, and the company asked the atheist man to lead the prayers; they expected all the employees to attend and pray, irrespective of their beliefs. However, when the employee told his boss that he didn’t believe in God and refused to participate, he was dismissed and fired.
Walter Rhein

Opinion: I Had to Block the Local Pastor for an Offensive Comment on Facebook

I’ve known the local pastor for more than twenty years. We went to college together and occasionally saw each other out on the local cross-country ski trail. I admit I was a little surprised when I learned he selected religion as a career. Some of his comments in private moments were highly inappropriate for a pastor. Also, I once lent him a pair of boots which I never got back.
deseret.com

Study: Latter-day Saint missions change political views on immigration

In the midst of a week when immigration is all over the headlines, a new study says members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints who come into contact with immigrants on their church missions become more tolerant and more favorable of pro-immigration policies. The study, slated to...
The Week

Christians in the U.S. are on their way to becoming a minority

Americans are mostly a Christian people. That might not always be the case. A new report from the Pew Research Center says that Christians could someday soon no longer be a majority in this country. Instead, projections show that their numbers could decline to "between a little more than half (54 percent) and just above one-third (35 percent) of all Americans by 2070."
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Incremental Conditioning Revisited

(Originally published October 2020) 2 Timothy 3:2-5 “For men will be lovers of themselves, lovers of money, boasters, proud, blasphemers, disobedient to parents, unthankful, unholy, unloving, unforgiving, slanderers, without self-control, brutal, despisers of good, traitors, headstrong, haughty, lovers of pleasure rather than lovers of God, having a form of godliness but denying its power. And from such people turn away!
Ohio Capital Journal

Book bans reflect outdated beliefs about how children read

Banned Books Week, an annual event that teachers and librarians across the U.S. mark with a combination of distress and defiance, is here again. The theme of this year’s event, which takes place Sept. 18-24, is “Books Unite Us. Censorship Divides Us.” It comes amid regular high-profile efforts to remove allegedly controversial or inappropriate reading […] The post Book bans reflect outdated beliefs about how children read appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
The Conversation U.S.

When you're questioning your faith after being hurt by your religious community, here are 3 ways to cope

For the past few months, religion has never been far from U.S. headlines. The Supreme Court has overturned constitutional abortion rights. Congress is debating whether to codify protections for same-sex marriage. Courts have been asked to decide whether religious schools and business owners have to hire, serve or acknowledge LGBTQ members and organizations. Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of Justice is investigating the Southern Baptist Convention after a consultant’s report revealed a history of sexual abuse and cover-ups – and new lawsuits alleging abuse in the Catholic Church continue to appear. As an assistant professor of counseling who studies spirituality, I have seen how...
