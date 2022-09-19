ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

After Fiona, CT Puerto Rican Day Parades Put Out A Call For Help

A moment from New Haven's Puerto Rican Festival in August of this year. Lucy Gellman File Photo. When Joe Rodriguez heard that there was a hurricane headed toward Puerto Rico, his first thought was to get in touch with his family on the island. His mind, racing, went to the grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins who live in Barranquitas.
WBUR

Checking in on relief efforts in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona hits the island

This is the Radio Boston rundown for Sept. 21. Tiziana Dearing is our host. Hurricane Fiona has devastated the island of Puerto Rico, leaving hundreds of thousands with property damage and without power. Here in Massachusetts, more than 300,000 Puerto Ricans live in Massachusetts. We check in on how local relief efforts are going and get a wider historical perspective on hurricane responses on the island.
CBS Boston

People fleeing devastation in Puerto Rico arrive in Massachusetts

BOSTON - Travelers arriving to Logan Airport Tuesday night, carried luggage in their hands and heartbreaking images in their minds - of the Puerto Rico they left behind. "That was awful, honestly," one man said, of the last few days. Post-pandemic, and parts still recovering from "Maria," "Fiona" feels frighteningly similar to that deadly hurricane five years ago. In some regions, the water damage right now is as bad or even worse. Another traveler, arriving in Boston with her elderly mother, said she feared they'd drown as the floodwaters continued to rise. "We stayed in one room...
freightwaves.com

Crowley resumes San Juan operations following Hurricane Fiona

Crowley Maritime said Hurricane Fiona caused no significant damage to its terminal facility in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and cargo operations would resume Monday evening. Cargo-handling operations on the combination roll-on/roll-off container ship El Coqui were slated to begin at 6 p.m., according to David DeCamp, Crowley’s director of corporate communications, who said the vessel arrived at the Port of San Juan earlier in the day.
informnny.com

Talks to restructure Puerto Rico power company debt fail

HAVANA (AP) — Mediation talks to restructure more than $9 billion in debt held by Puerto Rico’s power company failed, officials announced Saturday, raising concerns about the future of the bankrupt government agency. A federal control board that oversees Puerto Rico’s finances said the impasse with bondholders means...
spotonillinois.com

Hurricane threat as Tropical Storm Fiona aims at Puerto Rico

Puerto Ricans braced for severe wind and extreme rain as Tropical Storm Fiona bore down amid expectations it would grow into a hurricane before striking the U.S. territory's southern coast Sunday afternoon. Forecasters said "historic" levels of rain were expected... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Tags:. 10:29. 10:29. 09:33.
The Hill

Tropical Storm Fiona on its way to Puerto Rico

Story at a glance Tropical Storm Fiona could drench parts of Puerto Rico in up to 10 inches of water causing flooding and mudslides.  Tropical Storm Fiona is only the sixth named storm this Atlantic hurricane season.  The tropical storm is moving westward with a maximum sustained wind speed of 50 miles an hour, according…
