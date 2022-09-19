Read full article on original website
Related
Cleanup on Puerto Rico is slow and difficult after Hurricane Fiona
The hurricane dumped more than 2 feet of rain in some areas of the island. The rain and flooding have left a soggy mess across many homes and weary residents are starting to clean up.
newhavenarts.org
After Fiona, CT Puerto Rican Day Parades Put Out A Call For Help
A moment from New Haven's Puerto Rican Festival in August of this year. Lucy Gellman File Photo. When Joe Rodriguez heard that there was a hurricane headed toward Puerto Rico, his first thought was to get in touch with his family on the island. His mind, racing, went to the grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins who live in Barranquitas.
Hurricane Fiona versus Hurricane Maria, from NYC Puerto Ricans
A flooded street is seen after the passage of Hurricane Fiona in Salinas, Puerto Rico, on Sept. 19, 2022. Some 80% of islanders still don’t have electricity, and many also lack running water. [ more › ]
Fiona’s outages rekindle anger over Puerto Rico’s privatized electric grid
“The sad part is that we knew a lot of this would happen,” one activist said after the hurricane knocked out power to 1.5 million customers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBUR
Checking in on relief efforts in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona hits the island
This is the Radio Boston rundown for Sept. 21. Tiziana Dearing is our host. Hurricane Fiona has devastated the island of Puerto Rico, leaving hundreds of thousands with property damage and without power. Here in Massachusetts, more than 300,000 Puerto Ricans live in Massachusetts. We check in on how local relief efforts are going and get a wider historical perspective on hurricane responses on the island.
People fleeing devastation in Puerto Rico arrive in Massachusetts
BOSTON - Travelers arriving to Logan Airport Tuesday night, carried luggage in their hands and heartbreaking images in their minds - of the Puerto Rico they left behind. "That was awful, honestly," one man said, of the last few days. Post-pandemic, and parts still recovering from "Maria," "Fiona" feels frighteningly similar to that deadly hurricane five years ago. In some regions, the water damage right now is as bad or even worse. Another traveler, arriving in Boston with her elderly mother, said she feared they'd drown as the floodwaters continued to rise. "We stayed in one room...
Gov. Hochul: 100 state troopers head to Puerto Rico to add in Hurricane Fiona relief efforts
Hurricane Fiona made landfall in Puerto Rico Sunday, and now New Yorkers are stepping up to provide relief to those being affected.
Relief from Connecticut for Puerto Rico
Several groups across Connecticut prepare to gather and send relief to hurricane devastated Puerto Rico, while Governor Lamont says the state is prepared to help, too
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connecticut Rep. Minnie Gonzalez in Puerto Rico as Hurricane Fiona hits
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A Connecticut state representative is currently in Puerto Rico as Hurricane Fiona ravages the island. State Rep. Minnie Gonzalez (D-Hartford), who was born in Puerto Rico, was there visiting her sister when the hurricane hit. Gonzalez spoke with News 8 over Zoom to show what is happening. “For me, it was […]
freightwaves.com
Crowley resumes San Juan operations following Hurricane Fiona
Crowley Maritime said Hurricane Fiona caused no significant damage to its terminal facility in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and cargo operations would resume Monday evening. Cargo-handling operations on the combination roll-on/roll-off container ship El Coqui were slated to begin at 6 p.m., according to David DeCamp, Crowley’s director of corporate communications, who said the vessel arrived at the Port of San Juan earlier in the day.
springfield-ma.gov
Mayor Sarno to meet with NNCC Officials and City Councilor Perez on Hurricane Fiona Puerto Rico Outreach Assistance
Mayor Sarno states, “As my administration did before for our brothers and sisters of Puerto Rico during hurricane Maria, by taking on the most of our fellow Americans in need in the state, we stand prepared to do it again. My thoughts and prayers go out to the people of Puerto Rico – Godspeed to them.”
Family and friends contact loved ones in Puerto Rico
News 12’s Lauren Due is in Jersey City talking to people who have relatives being affected by Hurricane Fiona in Puerto Rico.
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Hochul provides update on New York's Fiona efforts
Hurricane Fiona made landfall in Puerto Rico Sunday, and now New Yorkers are stepping up to provide relief to those being affected.
informnny.com
Talks to restructure Puerto Rico power company debt fail
HAVANA (AP) — Mediation talks to restructure more than $9 billion in debt held by Puerto Rico’s power company failed, officials announced Saturday, raising concerns about the future of the bankrupt government agency. A federal control board that oversees Puerto Rico’s finances said the impasse with bondholders means...
spotonillinois.com
Hurricane threat as Tropical Storm Fiona aims at Puerto Rico
Puerto Ricans braced for severe wind and extreme rain as Tropical Storm Fiona bore down amid expectations it would grow into a hurricane before striking the U.S. territory's southern coast Sunday afternoon. Forecasters said "historic" levels of rain were expected... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Tags:. 10:29. 10:29. 09:33.
Puerto Rico braces for catastrophic flooding as Hurricane Fiona slams into island
President Biden has declared a state of emergency for Puerto Rico as the island prepares for historic levels of rain from Hurricane Fiona. The Weather Channel's Mike Seidel reports.
Tropical Storm Fiona on its way to Puerto Rico
Story at a glance Tropical Storm Fiona could drench parts of Puerto Rico in up to 10 inches of water causing flooding and mudslides. Tropical Storm Fiona is only the sixth named storm this Atlantic hurricane season. The tropical storm is moving westward with a maximum sustained wind speed of 50 miles an hour, according…
News 12 Connecticut Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Connecticut
Watch: Power outage during Tropical Storm Fiona press conference in Puerto Rico
Video shows a power outage during Governor Pedro Pierluisi's press conference, where he was preparing the citizens of Puerto Rico for the impact of Tropical Storm Fiona.Sept. 17, 2022.
Comments / 0