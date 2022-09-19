ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix

psychologytoday.com

The Importance of Letting Go

Often, lying beneath the urge to feed strong feelings of anger or frustration is an attempt to reassert a sense of control. If it is not strategic or rational to express one's feelings of anger, the next best option is to practice acceptance, or letting go. The practice of letting...
MENTAL HEALTH
Motley Fool

Tori Dunlap Breaks Down How Your Enneagram Type Affects Your Finances

How does your Enneagram type struggle most with money?. The Enneagram is a personality-typing tool consisting of nine distinct personality types that describe how you interpret the world and manage your emotions. On Tori Dunlap's podcast with Enneagram expert Sarajane Case, they discuss how your Enneagram personality type affects how...
PERSONAL FINANCE
ADDitude

Everyday ADHD: Quirky Productivity Hacks for Easily Bored Brains

Household chores are both mundane and onerous for ADHD brains. Low executive function, boredom, and lack of novelty complicate tasks that, to others, seem trivial, leading to shame and feelings of failure in people with ADHD. Often, however, simple changes make all the difference: Many people with ADHD have found...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

You May Already Be Living the Life of Your Childhood Dreams

My 5-year-old's question about what he can be when grows up caused me to examine my own meandering path. The value of childhood dreams doesn't reside in their attainability, but in what they represent. While parents are tasked with raising children to exist and thrive in the "real" world, we...
SOCIETY
psychologytoday.com

How Much Should I Meditate?

Many of us wonder how much we should meditate to reduce stress and optimize health and happiness. Science is giving some answers on the ideal meditation dose. A self-reflection exercise can guide you to run an experiment that will help identify your optimal dose. One of the most common questions...
YOGA
thefreshtoast.com

When Exactly Should I Pop My Edible?

Timing edibles can be tricky. There’s no exact science, but there are some tips that can help you get the most out of heightening experiences. Edibles are growing significantly in popularity, and are finding their way into all sorts of activities. From exercise, travel, sleep and everything in between, someone is popping an edible and seeing if it enhances the experience. Edibles do, in fact, enhance all sorts of activities (when practiced safely, of course). But they also take time to work their magic.
SCIENCE

