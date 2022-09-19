Read full article on original website
psychologytoday.com
The Importance of Letting Go
Often, lying beneath the urge to feed strong feelings of anger or frustration is an attempt to reassert a sense of control. If it is not strategic or rational to express one's feelings of anger, the next best option is to practice acceptance, or letting go. The practice of letting...
My friends are very flirty with my new partner. What should I do about it?
My male partner of two years and I, both in our late 60s, have recently attended parties where married female friends have been extremely affectionate towards my partner, coming on to him big time and touching him. He’s a very kind, happy man and interested in others, so maybe women...
Motley Fool
Tori Dunlap Breaks Down How Your Enneagram Type Affects Your Finances
How does your Enneagram type struggle most with money?. The Enneagram is a personality-typing tool consisting of nine distinct personality types that describe how you interpret the world and manage your emotions. On Tori Dunlap's podcast with Enneagram expert Sarajane Case, they discuss how your Enneagram personality type affects how...
ADDitude
Everyday ADHD: Quirky Productivity Hacks for Easily Bored Brains
Household chores are both mundane and onerous for ADHD brains. Low executive function, boredom, and lack of novelty complicate tasks that, to others, seem trivial, leading to shame and feelings of failure in people with ADHD. Often, however, simple changes make all the difference: Many people with ADHD have found...
Four Red Flags 🚩 You Should Look Out For In A Toxic Boss, According To This Career Coach
"They present a heavy workload as an opportunity or source of motivation." 🚩 🚩 🚩 🚩 🚩 🚩 🚩 🚩 🚩
Experts on willpower explain how to harness it to achieve your goals and live a successful life
If you're looking to consistently achieve your goals, harnessing willpower can be a useful tool. Planning for disruptions in routines and managing stress can be helpful in using willpower. Identifying what truly motivates you can also be useful in exercising willpower. If you have trouble achieving your goals, you may...
psychologytoday.com
You May Already Be Living the Life of Your Childhood Dreams
My 5-year-old's question about what he can be when grows up caused me to examine my own meandering path. The value of childhood dreams doesn't reside in their attainability, but in what they represent. While parents are tasked with raising children to exist and thrive in the "real" world, we...
If You Struggle To Start Or Complete Tasks, These 13 Tips Are For You
It's not you; it's the way your mind is wired. This expert-backed advice on procrastination and task initiation can help.
Tori Dunlap Suggests Asking Yourself These 3 Questions Before Buying a Home
While it's great for some, homeownership isn't for everyone.
psychologytoday.com
How Much Should I Meditate?
Many of us wonder how much we should meditate to reduce stress and optimize health and happiness. Science is giving some answers on the ideal meditation dose. A self-reflection exercise can guide you to run an experiment that will help identify your optimal dose. One of the most common questions...
You may have a lot more to lose from not quitting than you think, experts say
We've been taught to push through challenges to succeed, but it may be more beneficial to abandon a goal.
thefreshtoast.com
When Exactly Should I Pop My Edible?
Timing edibles can be tricky. There’s no exact science, but there are some tips that can help you get the most out of heightening experiences. Edibles are growing significantly in popularity, and are finding their way into all sorts of activities. From exercise, travel, sleep and everything in between, someone is popping an edible and seeing if it enhances the experience. Edibles do, in fact, enhance all sorts of activities (when practiced safely, of course). But they also take time to work their magic.
