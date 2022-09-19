Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This 17th century home is the only surviving building that is linked to the Salem Witch trialsAnita DurairajSalem, MA
Check Out These Popular Spots to Eat in Salem, MAGirl Eats WestchesterSalem, MA
Students, community members protest CIA recruiting event outside Cohen AuditoriumThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Woman loses respect for husband because he treats her too well, does too many choresMary DuncanBoston, MA
You're Invited! Hanover Fire Department Announces Return of Family-Friendly Fire Safety EventDianna CarneyHanover, MA
Related
Daily Free Press
Boston University experiences campus-wide power outages
Boston University experienced “major power outages” for about two hours, including at the Questrom School of Business, Student Health Services, Morse Auditorium and Nickerson Field. Four hours after the initial outage, 10 Buick Street was still out of power, but it came back shortly after 10 p.m.. In...
Daily Free Press
Boston University Releases Updated Health Policies for the 2022-2023 Academic Year
Boston University will no longer require students to get regularly tested for COVID-19 or wear masks in classroom settings, according to a letter written to the BU community by Judy Platt, chief health officer and executive director of student health services. Platt wrote that COVID-19 PCR testing will only be...
Daily Free Press
Boston University Graduate Workers United rallied for unionization
Boston University Graduate Workers held a rally at Marsh Plaza Sept. 20 as part of their bid for unionization, capping off a sustained labor rights campaign that began Sept. 2. BU Graduate Workers United cited wages and workload as two of their biggest concerns. Graduate workers are not earning a...
Pa. waived its basic skills requirement for educators. Will it attract more teachers?
Emma Lambert easily passed the writing portion of the basic skills test required of Pennsylvania teaching candidates. The math section took a few more attempts. As for reading? She failed 12 times before hiring a tutor. At lucky 13, she finally passed the test. The declining pipeline of educators-to-be has...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NECN
Boston Prepares to Help Puerto Ricans After Hurricane Fiona
Leaders in Boston and Massachusetts are planning for the possibility of thousands of Puerto Ricans heading to the area for relief after Hurricane Fiona slammed the island. The hurricane began pounding Puerto Rico over the weekend, causing flooding and landslides that ripped apart homes. "We probably will see an influx...
WINNER: $1 Million Scratch-Off Lottery Ticket Sold North Of Lehigh Valley
A scratch-off Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $1 million was sold north of the Lehigh Valley. The $1,000,000 Cash King ticket was sold at Boyer's Food Markets on West Bertch Street in Lansford (Carbon County), state lottery officials announced on Monday, Sept. 19. The retailer will receive a $5,000 bonus for...
Daily Free Press
Cinema fraternity premieres short film ‘Premeditated’
Boston University’s gender-inclusive film fraternity Delta Kappa Alpha hosted a screening Friday night for the premiere of “Premeditated,” their Spring 2022 short film that follows the comedic process of two employees plotting to kill their boss. Writer and director Elle Misko, a junior in the College of...
Data suggests many Lehigh Valley marijuana offenders could be shut out of pardon program
Editor’s note: This story was updated to reflect that minor traffic violations would not be held against marijuana offenders seeking entry into the pardon program. Pennsylvania’s one-time marijuana pardon program could be life-changing for thousands of state residents, although data from a local think tank suggests many Lehigh Valley offenders could be shut out of the program.
IN THIS ARTICLE
nbcboston.com
FIRST ALERT: Storm Brings Threat of Strong Winds, Flooding in Parts of Region
Summer like temperatures are here for a day, along with the chance of showers, embedded downpours and thunderstorm Sunday afternoon and evening. A backdoor cold front is bringing cooler conditions into Maine that will try to continue pushing south. As it does, a sharp temperature gradient will set across New England also bringing numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms into tomorrow afternoon through Tuesday.
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from CBS News and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Recently, two cities in the great state of Pennsylvania have been ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Graphic video shows boy, 13, injured in crash near Dieruff High School
A 13-year-old boy walking near Dieruff High School was hit by a car and injured Thursday. The crash comes after two deadly crashes along Irving Street. A Sept. 6 crash involved 25-year-old Angela Yowakim, a district employee who was killed as she walked to the school, and the second on Wednesday, where a woman and her unborn child died following a two-vehicle crash at American Parkway and North Irving Street.
wlvr.org
Student struck by car at Dieruff High School, near where aide was fatally hit
A Dieruff High School student was hit by a car this week near the school – just 10 days after a teacher’s aide died after also being hit by a vehicle outside the building. On Thursday, the car hit the 13-year-old boy along East Tilghman Street after school.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
$3 million lottery ticket recently sold at Pennsylvania gas station
If you bought a lottery ticket recently in Pennsylvania, check your numbers. You could be the latest lucky winner of a $3 million jackpot. According to local reports, a winning scratch-off ticket worth $3 million was recently purchased at the Wawa gas station and convenience store located at 706 East Gay Street in West Chester, Pennsylvania.
liveboston617.org
Suspect in Custody Following BPD Response to Non-Fatal Shooting in the area of Huntington Avenue in Boston
The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
Highlands Today
Monkey pox was diagnosed in the Boston Public Schools community
Health and school leaders are notifying families that an “adult member” of the Boston Public School District community has been diagnosed with monkeypox. Officials said the affected school building was disinfected over the weekend. Reports sent to families and provided to NewsCenter 5 did not identify the school where the victim worked or their job title. The district pointed out, “If you do not receive a personal call or a specific school communication, your school community will not be affected.” Officials said the victim will be isolated until it is safe to be in public. “A case has been identified in an adult at one of our schools and contact tracing has been done. There is limited exposure and everyone in need is being contacted for resources and vaccinations, which are available in abundance. Be aware,” Mayor Michael Wu said Monday morning. “The health and well-being of our students and staff is our priority,” the school district said in a statement. “We are following the guidance provided by local, state and federal health officials and are actively working with our partners at the Boston Public Health Authority. We are deeply committed to transparency and are taking all necessary precautions.” The virus does not spread easily. Between people, people can spread the infection once symptoms appear. Transmission is by direct contact with body fluids and monkey sores, by touching objects contaminated with fluids or sores (clothing, bedding, etc.), or by respiratory droplets with prolonged face-to-face contact. “An employee with monkey fever is not expected to lead to transmission within a school,” Tufts said. said Dr. Shira Doran, an epidemiologist at the medical center. Early symptoms of monkeypox include fever, headache, sore throat, and swollen lymph nodes, but a rash can also occur. will be the first symptom. The rash starts out flat, raises, fills with clear fluid (vesicles), and then turns into blisters (pus-filled). A person with canker sores may have multiple lesions or they may have only a few lesions. Anyone who believes they may have mumps should be isolated, but if they must leave their home, they should wear a mask and cover any rashes or sores when they are around others. People living with or caring for someone with monkeypox should wear a mask and disposable gloves if they have to come into direct contact with the lesions, and when handling clothing or bedding if the person is unable to do so. They should wash their hands regularly, especially after contact with an infected person or their clothes, bed sheets, towels and other items or surfaces they have touched. Full Statement to BPS Families: Dear BPS Families, The health and well-being of our students and staff is a top priority. With this in mind, we would like to share with you an important piece of information that the Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC) informed us of an adult case of monkeypox in our BPS community. We have worked closely with BPHC and the victim. Identify and notify exposed persons. We have worked closely with the affected school community to share this information. If you do not receive a personal invitation or specific school contact, your school community will not be affected. We share this information in accordance with our commitment to transparency and educational awareness. In general, the risk of rabies spreading to the community is very low. This can be hard to process, especially after the last several years of school, to know that we love you and are here for you. We promise that we are doing everything we can to ensure the health and safety of all our schools. More information about monkeypox can be found on the City of Boston’s website. As recommended by BPHC, the affected person stays at home (isolates) and is safe to be with others. BPHC will provide vaccinations to those we identify as exposed contacts. As long as there are no symptoms associated with monkeypox, exposed contacts may continue their normal activities. This weekend, we cleaned and disinfected the entire affected school building as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). You updated. Thank you for your continued partnership in making all our schools healthy, safe and welcoming places for all our students and staff.
This Pennsylvania Pumpkin Train Ride is Fun for the Whole Family
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Pennsylvania offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty of the Keystone State along the scenic WK&S Railroad in Kempton.
bctv.org
Join Berks County Parks for FREE Fall Glow Hike
Kick off the start of the Fall season with some fun on Thursday, September 22, from 7-8:30 p.m.! Berks Parks staff will guide a twilight hike on the forested trails of Antietam Lake Park by the light of glowsticks to celebrate the first day of fall. Enjoy the beauty of the forest as we learn about the park, local flora and fauna and experience the park in a new way. This is a one-of-a-kind experience for families in one of our beautiful parks!
Local Puerto Rican community waiting for 'all clear' as Hurricane Fiona strikes
Fiona made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane on the southwestern coast of Puerto Rico.
Police: Man tries to break into home, light it on fire in front of cops
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man is in jail on felony charges after police said they watched him trying to break into a home and light it on fire at the 1000 block of Bedford Street in Johnstown. On Sept. 16, Johnstown police were called to the area around 9:30 p.m. for a report […]
iheart.com
State Warns Of Triple E In Rhode Island
The Rhode Island Department of Health is reporting the first human case of West Nile virus in the Ocean State in 2022. RIDOH says the patient is a Providence County resident in their 70s who is hospitalized. Officials are advising residents to break up mosquito-breeding areas, which can be any...
Comments / 0