Chicago, IL

NHL

Fleury pranks Crosby, tapes equipment during NHL Media Tour

Wild goalie, Penguins forward continue back-and-forth mischievous battle. Sidney Crosby may have been a few minutes late to Media Day. Minnesota Wild goalie Marc-Andre Fleury pranked Pittsburgh Penguins forward Sidney Crosby at the 2022 NHL North American Player Media Tour at Lifeguard Arena in Henderson, Nevada, on Saturday. Fleury arrived at the locker room first to tape all of Crosby's equipment together.
NHL

Crosby helps high school hockey player with homecoming proposal

Penguins captain joins teen in effort to woo date for event. Pittsburgh Penguins players went out into the neighborhood to deliver season tickets to fans on Monday. During Sidney Crosby's first stop, he helped a local high school hockey player ask his date to homecoming. The two took a photo holding a sign that said, "2 captains with 1 question, will you go to HOCO with Will?" for the boy to send to his hopeful date.
NHL

Excitement abounds as Blue Jackets begin camp, but there's work to do

Spurred on by Gaudreau signing, other moves, Columbus hopes to end a two-year drought without playoff hockey. The Blue Jackets brain trust made no bones about it -- they're excited for the upcoming season. And why wouldn't president of hockey operations John Davidson, general manager Jarmo Kekalainen and head coach...
COLUMBUS, OH
thecomeback.com

Three famed NHL defensemen retire on same day

The NHL saw three remarkable defensemen retire on Tuesday. That would be Zdeno Chára (45), Keith Yandle (36), and PK Subban (33). Chára (who played with the New York Islanders last season, but signed a one-day contract to retire as a member of the Boston Bruins) and Subban (who was with the New Jersey Devils last season) are both past winners of the James Norris Memorial Trophy as the league’s top defenseman, in 2009 and 2013 respectively, while Yandle (who was with the Philadelphia Flyers last season) is the current holder of the NHL iron man record with 989 consecutive games played. Here’s how those players announced their retirements:
Saint Paul, MN
NHL

Ottawa Senators announce 59-player 2022-23 training camp roster

OTTAWA - The Ottawa Senators announced today the 59-player roster for the club's 2022-23 training camp which is being held entirely at Canadian Tire Centre for the third consecutive campaign. The Senators training camp roster includes six goaltenders, 20 defencemen and 33 forwards. Players, who will report for medicals and...
NHL

Wild Waggle

LAKE ELMO, Minn. - There isn't much that Kirill Kaprizov can't do. Except, maybe golf. According to Wild head coach Dean Evason, captain Marcus Foligno, and forward Ryan Hartman, the 2021 Calder Trophy winner and last season's record-setting goal scorer is not a top choice for a foursome on the links.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Yardbarker

Blackhawks’ Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews’ trade status ahead of 2022-23 NHL season

The Chicago Blackhawks are in the midst of what figures to be a lengthy rebuild, and it’s abundantly clear that Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews don’t match the timeline of the rest of the roster. Trade rumors have swirled regarding the two franchise heroes, but nothing materialized before training camp. Via Mark Lazerus, Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson revealed the team has no intentions of trading either player, nor did Kane or Toews come to him with a request to be offloaded ahead of the 2022-23 NHL season.
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

Yandle retires from NHL, holds consecutive games played record at 989

Keith Yandle, who set the NHL record for consecutive games played last season, announced his retirement Tuesday after 16 seasons. "The last year it's one of those things I've been thinking about," Yandle said on the "Spittin' Chiclets" podcast. "When that's all you know in your life, to call it quits on it, to call it an end, it's nerve-wracking. You're worried about what you're going to do. Especially this time of the year, you're ramping up for training camp.
NHL

Predators season preview: Saros to carry load again

Goalie handling full season of work, Tolvanen potential key to playoff run. The 2022-23 NHL season starts Oct. 7. With training camps opening soon, NHL.com is taking a look at the three keys, the inside scoop on roster questions, and the projected lineup for each of the 32 teams. Today, the Nashville Predators.
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Blackhawks Willing to 'Weaponize' Their Cap Space, if Opportunity Presents Itself

Entering the 2022-23 NHL season, there are a number of contenders and a number of teams looking to the future. For the Chicago Blackhawks, the latter is the applicable label for this team entering training camp. On Wednesday, General Manager Kyle Davidson, along with Head Coach Luke Richardson, spoke to the media before camp opens on Wednesday. When speaking to the media, Davidson addressed the team's cap space entering the season.
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

Chara receives love from hockey community after announcing retirement

Veteran defenseman hangs up his skates after 24 seasons. "Big Zee" is getting a big sendoff. Zdeno Chara is feeling the social media love after announcing his retirement from the NHL after 24 seasons on Thursday. The veteran defenseman's former teams, the Boston Bruins, New York Islanders, Ottawa Senators and...
NHL

Stars acquire defenseman Nils Lundkvist from Rangers

FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has acquired defenseman Nils Lundkvist from the New York Rangers in exchange for a conditional first-round selection in the 2023 NHL Draft and a conditional fourth-round selection in the 2025 NHL Draft. If the Stars' own...
DALLAS, TX
CBS Chicago

Blackhawks Jonathan Toews, Patrick Kane surprise Highland Park hockey team

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Chicago Blackhawks gave the Highland Park hockey team an experience they will always remember. "After the Highland Park tragedy in July, today was for the Highland Park Giants Club Hockey team," the Blackhawks tweeted. The Chicago Blackhawks organization welcomed the teens to the practice facility on Monday. Each high school player got their own custom jersey before getting to play a scrimmage game on the ice. The biggest surprise came when Blackhawks players Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane walked through the doors. Toews and Kane signed jerseys while offering messages of support to the teens. 
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Blues Weekly: Kyrou, Preseason Schedule, Traverse City & More

The 2022-23 NHL season begins next month on Oct. 7 with the Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks playing in Prague. The St. Louis Blues will begin the season on Oct. 15 against the Columbus Blue Jackets. This is the second straight season where the Blues will open up multiple days after the season officially begins for the league.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

Preds Announce Single Game Ticket Promotions and Theme Nights for 2022-23

Nashville, Tenn. (Sept. 20, 2022) - The Nashville Predators organization has announced their single game ticket promotions and theme nights for the 41 home games during the 2022-23 season. All fans - including students, families and hometown heroes - will be able to take advantage of the Preds' full slate of single game ticket promotions offered by our proud partners during the upcoming season. To view the full schedule of special offers and theme nights, visit NashvillePredators.com/Tickets.
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

State Your Case: Golden Knights or Kraken will win Stanley Cup first?

NHL.com writers debate which of League's two newest teams has right approach to contending. The Vegas Golden Knights reached the Stanley Cup Final in their first NHL season in 2017-18. They lost to the Washington Capitals in five games but set the tone early that they want to win the Stanley Cup as soon as they can.
NHL

Daniels thrilled to be part of additions to Jets scouting staff

"She's passionate about the game and she's really passionate about the opportunity to work for the Jets." A great resume can often be the first step toward being hired, and when that resume leads to a 90-minute conversation with a National Hockey League assistant general manager - well, that's definitely a positive sign.
NHL

