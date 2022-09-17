Read full article on original website
Elvis Presley was one of the best. As one of the most famous musicians in the world, he liked to look out for new talents in the music industry. However, there was apparently one type of music that Elvis couldn’t stand. His ex-wife Priscilla Presley opened up about Elvis’ music tastes in her memoir.
[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to BMSN.com, RDaily Star, and Wikipedia.com]. His best-known pop-musical hit, "Careless Whisper," was written by and recorded with him and his singing mate, Andrew Ridgeley, when they performed as their duo named Wham!
The ’60s folk revival churned out an endless list of classic songs. Though the movement cannot be neatly confined between 1960 and 1969, the decade was packed to the brim with unparalleled folk singer-songwriters making waves in New York, California, and elsewhere. Among these artists were some of the...
The Doors will finally release the previously unheard "Paris Blues" — described as the band’s "last known unissued studio recording" — as part of a new blues-themed compilation of the same name. Paris Blues is out Nov. 25 as part of Record Store Day’s Black Friday event....
From Jon Anderson's endearing shyness to Rick Wakeman's typical hilarity, this is a rare look at Yes before they conquered the US
guitar.com
Meet Sierra Levesque: Gen Z’s most ambitious new guitarist
It’s not often a 17-year-old has their career mapped out in front of them, with dreams blossoming into reality by the day, but rocker Sierra Levesque is one exception. When many people her age are struggling to find their course in life, Sierra’s teenage years have become one big stepping stone into professionalism, who’s been a performer since she was three. She began on stage as a theatre kid, but soon stumbled behind the curtain when she fell in love with song-writing and rock ’n’ roll.
Southern rock rose to prominence during the late ’60s and early ’70s at a time when it was needed most. The British Invasion had begun to fall back and rock and roll was left divided between the self-righteously pure folk rock and its pretentiously incoherent psychedelic counterpart. Southern rock ignited heat-filled aggression that folk music was lacking and jammed with a disciplined groove that was virtually nonexistent in psychedelia.
"Clutter and mess subconsciously affect our brains in ways that we don’t realize. A messy, cluttered environment can actually trigger a low-grade fight or flight mode."
Led Zeppelin's In Through The Out Door failed to light the blue touch-paper, and their sign-off was more like a match burning out in an ashtray
Rare BBC documentary on Yes catches the band in majestic flight and features new interviews with band members
A bulked-out four-CD reissue of prog veterans Marillion's divisive 1992 album Holidays In Eden
The freshest cuts from Laura Cox, Taipei Houston, Chris Shiflett, Willow, Alyssa Day, Bush – and more!. Welcome to Guitar World’s weekly roundup of the musical highlights from the, erm, world of guitar. Every seven days (or thereabouts), we endeavor to bring you a selection of songs from across the guitar universe, all with one thing in common: our favorite instrument plays a starring role.
Love Over Gold was something of a calm before the storm for Dire Straits. Released on Sept. 24, 1982, the LP burnished their reputation as one of mainstream rock's leading musos, three years before the multiplatinum Brothers in Arms transformed Dire Straits into superstars. "There was a great deal of...
Twisted Sister had an interesting motto which spoke to their ethos: They “looked like women, talked like men and played like motherfuckers.”. Under the Blade arrived on Sept. 18, 1982, as proof – even if they wouldn’t breakout until 1984’s Stay Hungry. Twisted Sister had already learned how to utilize everything they learned as a bar band, creating a never-say-die attitude while slugging it out in the clubs for years.
Singer-songwriter-guitarist Malina Moye has released a limited-edition guitar collection featuring a hand-drawn image of her created by world-renowned artist Philippe Druillet. Moye’s last album, 2018’s Bad As I Wanna Be, spent two weeks at No. 1 on Billboard’s Blues chart. It featured the inspirational single “Enough,” which sparked the 2019 social media campaign #IAmEnough. The empowerment campaign was supported by celebrities such as gospel singer Yolanda Adams and Boyz II Men’s Shawn Stockton. With a resumé that includes projects for George Lucas and Jimi Hendrix, Druillet is best known for his prize-winning comic book series Salammbô. He is also the creator of the...
guitar.com
Mateus Asato has taken to Instagram to list the three players he believes are the last remaining heroes of the guitar world, stating that while the guitar isn’t declining in popularity, it will never be as impactful as it was in the past. Shared on his Instagram stories yesterday...
