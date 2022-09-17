ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Songwriter

6 of the Best Folk Songs of the ’60s

The ’60s folk revival churned out an endless list of classic songs. Though the movement cannot be neatly confined between 1960 and 1969, the decade was packed to the brim with unparalleled folk singer-songwriters making waves in New York, California, and elsewhere. Among these artists were some of the...
guitar.com

Meet Sierra Levesque: Gen Z’s most ambitious new guitarist

It’s not often a 17-year-old has their career mapped out in front of them, with dreams blossoming into reality by the day, but rocker Sierra Levesque is one exception. When many people her age are struggling to find their course in life, Sierra’s teenage years have become one big stepping stone into professionalism, who’s been a performer since she was three. She began on stage as a theatre kid, but soon stumbled behind the curtain when she fell in love with song-writing and rock ’n’ roll.
American Songwriter

Southern Rockers Who Weren’t Southern At All

Southern rock rose to prominence during the late ’60s and early ’70s at a time when it was needed most. The British Invasion had begun to fall back and rock and roll was left divided between the self-righteously pure folk rock and its pretentiously incoherent psychedelic counterpart. Southern rock ignited heat-filled aggression that folk music was lacking and jammed with a disciplined groove that was virtually nonexistent in psychedelia.
Guitar World Magazine

From Ulrich-fueled fuzz riffs to unadulterated raucous rock: here are this week's essential guitar tracks

The freshest cuts from Laura Cox, Taipei Houston, Chris Shiflett, Willow, Alyssa Day, Bush – and more!. Welcome to Guitar World’s weekly roundup of the musical highlights from the, erm, world of guitar. Every seven days (or thereabouts), we endeavor to bring you a selection of songs from across the guitar universe, all with one thing in common: our favorite instrument plays a starring role.
Ultimate Classic Rock

How Twisted Sister Fought Back With ‘Under the Blade’

Twisted Sister had an interesting motto which spoke to their ethos: They “looked like women, talked like men and played like motherfuckers.”. Under the Blade arrived on Sept. 18, 1982, as proof – even if they wouldn’t breakout until 1984’s Stay Hungry. Twisted Sister had already learned how to utilize everything they learned as a bar band, creating a never-say-die attitude while slugging it out in the clubs for years.
Billboard

Malina Moye Launches New Guitar Collection

Singer-songwriter-guitarist Malina Moye has released a limited-edition guitar collection featuring a hand-drawn image of her created by world-renowned artist Philippe Druillet. Moye’s last album, 2018’s Bad As I Wanna Be, spent two weeks at No. 1 on Billboard’s Blues chart. It featured the inspirational single “Enough,” which sparked the 2019 social media campaign #IAmEnough. The empowerment campaign was supported by celebrities such as gospel singer Yolanda Adams and Boyz II Men’s Shawn Stockton. With a resumé that includes projects for George Lucas and Jimi Hendrix, Druillet is best known for his prize-winning comic book series Salammbô. He is also the creator of the...
