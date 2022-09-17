Leaving Lewisburg, we had around 20 miles on the highway before we reached our route. We passed quite a few Mennonites or Amish kids either walking, cycling, or horse & carting probably on their way to school. One cart had about 5 kids in it and looked like it was driven by a teenage girl. We saw a woman pedalling for all she was worth up a slight hill. I guess you could say their religious beliefs keep them fit.

