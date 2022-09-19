ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randolph, NJ

These NJ Schools Named 2022 Blue Ribbon Winners

Nine New Jersey schools were named 2022 Blue Ribbon winners. The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program, a part of the United States Department of Education, announces hundreds of recipients of the award each year. The award was created to recognize schools that are considered outstanding, and the winners are honored...
SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ
baristanet.com

Montclair Brewery Fourth Annual Outdoor Oktoberfest Is All About Local

Montclair, NJ 𑁋Montclair Brewery will be celebrating its Annual Oktoberfest on Saturday, September 24 from 12:30-10:30 p.m. This year the outdoor festival’s main focus is local and will feature four local bands, a local deejay, local food offerings and over 25 locally brewed Montclair Brewery craft drinks. The event includes other fun activities such as a U.S. Stein Holding sanctioned competition, giant Jenga and cornhole. The festivities will take place at the brewery’s Outdoor Beer Garden and indoor taproom at 101 Walnut Street in Montclair. Advance ticket purchased is recommended to guarantee entry. Tickets may be purchased at https://montclair-oktoberfest.eventbrite.com. A limited amount will be available at the door.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
mypaperonline.com

Independence Township First Aid Squad Celebrates 50th Anniversary

The Independence Township First Aid Squad is 50 years old this year, with no signs of slowing down. First, some history. Up until about halfway through 1971, a first aid squad based out of Hackettstown volunteered to cover the area of Independence Township, which at the time had no volunteer corps to respond to emergencies. Sam Vaia, mayor of the township at the time, approached Pat Curtin, a community resident, and put the plans in motion for the township’s first ever first aid and rescue squad. Curtin was a former member of Wharton’s first aid team and, having recently moved to Independence, was in prime position to initiate the historic change. Curtin approached Bob Bonnell, former US Army medic and supply officer in Vietnam (and a former member of New York City’s 349th MASH Army Reserve unit), with the proposition to help him usher in the new squad. Within a few weeks, Vaia, Curtin, and Bonnell had agreed to put Independence Township’s first ever emergency squad together.
INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ
PhillyBite

The Best Lobster Roll's & Bisque in New Jersey

Philadelphia, PA - If you are looking for the best lobster bisque in New Jersey, you've come to the right place. Numerous spots offer the delicacy in Jersey Shore restaurants. These include Bum Rogers Crabhouse in Seaside Heights, The Crab Trap in Somers Point, and the Point Lobster Company in Point Pleasant Beach. Each of these seafood restaurants has its own style of serving the dish.
SOMERS POINT, NJ
mypaperonline.com

National Night Out Brings Out Community Camaraderie in Little Falls

The annual National Night Out was held in the Township on Aug. 2, where local residents mixed and mingled with those in their local public service departments. Held every August, the free event is based on a community-driven campaign with the goal of promoting police and community partnerships. Local residents were treated to food and refreshments, including entertainment throughout the evening at the Little Falls.
LITTLE FALLS, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Trendy retailer is opening 4 new New Jersey stores

Showcase, a retailer known for the “hottest trends,” is opening new locations in the Garden State. They already have stores in Freehold and Bridgewater. The new ones will be in Paramus, Rockaway, and Edison as well as at the Willowbrook Mall in Wayne, which is now open. “We...
WAYNE, NJ
Daily Voice

Trio Of Winning Mega Millions Tickets Sold In Bergen, Passaic

Three Mega Millions tickets good for $10,000 a piece were sold in Bergen and Passaic counties. The tickets from the Friday, Sept. 16 drawing matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball drawn which were: 15, 30, 35, 38, and 66. The Gold Mega Ball was 12, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 04.
New Jersey 101.5

Iconic NJ pizzeria closes its doors

I know what you're thinking. One pizzeria closing in New Jersey is no big deal. You can get pizza on almost every street corner of New Jersey, but some places are just different. One of these places has always been Montclair’s Bivio Pizzeria, which has been serving authentic Neapolitan pizza...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
94.5 PST

Bed Bath & Beyond to close more New Jersey stores

Bed, Bath & Beyond, the troubled retailer, has released a list of 56 of the roughly 150 stores that are slated to close, and three of them are in New Jersey. The three New Jersey stores to be closed are in Flanders, Manalapan and Paramus. It’s been a rough couple...
PARAMUS, NJ

Community Policy