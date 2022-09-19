The Independence Township First Aid Squad is 50 years old this year, with no signs of slowing down. First, some history. Up until about halfway through 1971, a first aid squad based out of Hackettstown volunteered to cover the area of Independence Township, which at the time had no volunteer corps to respond to emergencies. Sam Vaia, mayor of the township at the time, approached Pat Curtin, a community resident, and put the plans in motion for the township’s first ever first aid and rescue squad. Curtin was a former member of Wharton’s first aid team and, having recently moved to Independence, was in prime position to initiate the historic change. Curtin approached Bob Bonnell, former US Army medic and supply officer in Vietnam (and a former member of New York City’s 349th MASH Army Reserve unit), with the proposition to help him usher in the new squad. Within a few weeks, Vaia, Curtin, and Bonnell had agreed to put Independence Township’s first ever emergency squad together.

INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO