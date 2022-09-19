Read full article on original website
The World's Largest Go-Kart Track is Opening Soon in New JerseyTravel MavenEast Rutherford, NJ
Free Job Skills Training Program for Women Starts in OctoberProject Self-SufficiencyNewton, NJ
Construction Updates: Roadway Restoration & Paving, and Water Service Work in MorristownMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Morristown Man Battling Glaucoma Implanted Microscopic Stents to Prevent BlindnessMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
This NJ Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Barbeque in the StateTravel MavenSomerville, NJ
French-inspired online bakery to open 1st physical store in N.J.
From e-commerce cookies to the company’s flagship store, this bakery is ready to make a splash on New Jersey’s baking scene. Kirshenbaum Baking Co. is set to open in Westfield later in September. The French patisserie-inspired bakery and cafe will occupy 2,400 square feet of space at 62...
Visit the Largest Fall Festival in New Jersey
There are tons of ways to enjoy New Jersey in the fall. Whether it's leaf peeping along some of the many hiking trails here or a scenic train ride along the countryside, the Garden State offers an abundance of options for all ages.
baristanet.com
Montclair Brewery Fourth Annual Outdoor Oktoberfest Is All About Local
Montclair, NJ 𑁋Montclair Brewery will be celebrating its Annual Oktoberfest on Saturday, September 24 from 12:30-10:30 p.m. This year the outdoor festival’s main focus is local and will feature four local bands, a local deejay, local food offerings and over 25 locally brewed Montclair Brewery craft drinks. The event includes other fun activities such as a U.S. Stein Holding sanctioned competition, giant Jenga and cornhole. The festivities will take place at the brewery’s Outdoor Beer Garden and indoor taproom at 101 Walnut Street in Montclair. Advance ticket purchased is recommended to guarantee entry. Tickets may be purchased at https://montclair-oktoberfest.eventbrite.com. A limited amount will be available at the door.
mypaperonline.com
Independence Township First Aid Squad Celebrates 50th Anniversary
The Independence Township First Aid Squad is 50 years old this year, with no signs of slowing down. First, some history. Up until about halfway through 1971, a first aid squad based out of Hackettstown volunteered to cover the area of Independence Township, which at the time had no volunteer corps to respond to emergencies. Sam Vaia, mayor of the township at the time, approached Pat Curtin, a community resident, and put the plans in motion for the township’s first ever first aid and rescue squad. Curtin was a former member of Wharton’s first aid team and, having recently moved to Independence, was in prime position to initiate the historic change. Curtin approached Bob Bonnell, former US Army medic and supply officer in Vietnam (and a former member of New York City’s 349th MASH Army Reserve unit), with the proposition to help him usher in the new squad. Within a few weeks, Vaia, Curtin, and Bonnell had agreed to put Independence Township’s first ever emergency squad together.
New Jersey has the No. 1 ranked university in the country
Princeton University and Rutgers University rank high in a study conducted by U.S. News and World Report for the 2022 – 2023 academic year. Princeton was ranked number one in the country in a study as the best higher learning institute in the country. That is very impressive. The...
PhillyBite
The Best Lobster Roll's & Bisque in New Jersey
Philadelphia, PA - If you are looking for the best lobster bisque in New Jersey, you've come to the right place. Numerous spots offer the delicacy in Jersey Shore restaurants. These include Bum Rogers Crabhouse in Seaside Heights, The Crab Trap in Somers Point, and the Point Lobster Company in Point Pleasant Beach. Each of these seafood restaurants has its own style of serving the dish.
mypaperonline.com
National Night Out Brings Out Community Camaraderie in Little Falls
The annual National Night Out was held in the Township on Aug. 2, where local residents mixed and mingled with those in their local public service departments. Held every August, the free event is based on a community-driven campaign with the goal of promoting police and community partnerships. Local residents were treated to food and refreshments, including entertainment throughout the evening at the Little Falls.
Trendy retailer is opening 4 new New Jersey stores
Showcase, a retailer known for the “hottest trends,” is opening new locations in the Garden State. They already have stores in Freehold and Bridgewater. The new ones will be in Paramus, Rockaway, and Edison as well as at the Willowbrook Mall in Wayne, which is now open. “We...
When does Daylight Saving Time 2022 end?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y -- Bathe in the sunlight while you can — Daylight Saving Time 2022 will end on Sunday, Nov. 6, at 2 a.m. On that Sunday, before bedtime, most people will “fall back” and set their clocks back one hour — allowing for an extra hour of sleep and returning to Standard Time.
One of N.J.’s greatest pizzerias shockingly closes forever
In a major blow to North Jersey’s dining scene, Bivio Pizza Napoletana, the tiny Montclair pizzeria known for its delectable Neapolitan pies and near-impossible reservations, announced Monday it has closed its doors for good.
Trio Of Winning Mega Millions Tickets Sold In Bergen, Passaic
Three Mega Millions tickets good for $10,000 a piece were sold in Bergen and Passaic counties. The tickets from the Friday, Sept. 16 drawing matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball drawn which were: 15, 30, 35, 38, and 66. The Gold Mega Ball was 12, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 04.
Iconic NJ pizzeria closes its doors
I know what you're thinking. One pizzeria closing in New Jersey is no big deal. You can get pizza on almost every street corner of New Jersey, but some places are just different. One of these places has always been Montclair’s Bivio Pizzeria, which has been serving authentic Neapolitan pizza...
Bed Bath & Beyond to close more New Jersey stores
Bed, Bath & Beyond, the troubled retailer, has released a list of 56 of the roughly 150 stores that are slated to close, and three of them are in New Jersey. The three New Jersey stores to be closed are in Flanders, Manalapan and Paramus. It’s been a rough couple...
Most popular chain restaurants in NJ, according to NJ 101.5 listeners
With news of a restaurant chain opening a new location in New Jersey, we thought we’d ask our listeners what New Jersey’s favorite chain restaurants are. The chain is called Mystic Lobster Roll Company and will be opening another location in New Jersey. This time in Cranford. They...
What’s going in this Westfield, NJ storefront? The answer is pretty sweet
WESTFIELD — An online-only bakery to this point, Kirshenbaum Baking Co. is preparing to open its flagship brick-and-mortar location in Union County this month. Kirshenbaum's website said the future store at 62 Elm St. is currently under construction, with the company's last social media update having been made on Sept. 2.
This NJ Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Barbeque in the State
Although the Southern United States will always be the best when it comes to barbeque, New Jersey actually has some pretty legendary BBQ joints–from Cubby's in the north to Henri's in the south. However, there's one absolutely iconic spot you need to know about if you don't already.
