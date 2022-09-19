Read full article on original website
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Thrive Senior Living Opens 203-Unit Community in Montvale, New Jersey
MONTVALE, N.J. — Thrive Senior Living is hosting a grand opening on Oct. 6 for Thrive at Montvale, a borough along the New York State border just northwest of New York City. The property offers 203 units of independent living and assisted living, as well as small-house memory care.
Iconic NJ pizzeria closes its doors
I know what you're thinking. One pizzeria closing in New Jersey is no big deal. You can get pizza on almost every street corner of New Jersey, but some places are just different. One of these places has always been Montclair’s Bivio Pizzeria, which has been serving authentic Neapolitan pizza...
wrnjradio.com
Man accused of puncturing tires on two cars in parking lot of Morris County business
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) -A union County man was charged for puncturing tires on two cars in a parking lot of a Denville Township business, according to police. On September 15, police responded to Absolute Awakenings Treatment Center for the report of a criminal mischief incident that had occurred a short time earlier, police said.
Here’s how much people are ripped off for an average NJ funeral
A few recently filed lawsuits concerning funerals said to have gone horribly wrong really makes you think about the exorbitant cost you’re paying. In one, an 85-year-old woman passed away and a funeral home in Franklin in charge of her service is alleged to have put the wrong corpse in her coffin. Her loved ones entered the first viewing only to find a stranger wearing her jewelry. They were ushered out of the viewing room and after half an hour allowed back in to view the correct loved one.
Most popular chain restaurants in NJ, according to NJ 101.5 listeners
With news of a restaurant chain opening a new location in New Jersey, we thought we’d ask our listeners what New Jersey’s favorite chain restaurants are. The chain is called Mystic Lobster Roll Company and will be opening another location in New Jersey. This time in Cranford. They...
Trendy retailer is opening 4 new New Jersey stores
Showcase, a retailer known for the “hottest trends,” is opening new locations in the Garden State. They already have stores in Freehold and Bridgewater. The new ones will be in Paramus, Rockaway, and Edison as well as at the Willowbrook Mall in Wayne, which is now open. “We...
PhillyBite
The Best Lobster Roll's & Bisque in New Jersey
Philadelphia, PA - If you are looking for the best lobster bisque in New Jersey, you've come to the right place. Numerous spots offer the delicacy in Jersey Shore restaurants. These include Bum Rogers Crabhouse in Seaside Heights, The Crab Trap in Somers Point, and the Point Lobster Company in Point Pleasant Beach. Each of these seafood restaurants has its own style of serving the dish.
mypaperonline.com
National Night Out Brings Out Community Camaraderie in Little Falls
The annual National Night Out was held in the Township on Aug. 2, where local residents mixed and mingled with those in their local public service departments. Held every August, the free event is based on a community-driven campaign with the goal of promoting police and community partnerships. Local residents were treated to food and refreshments, including entertainment throughout the evening at the Little Falls.
advertisernewssouth.com
Hardship exceptions sought for Route 23 bridge reconstruction project
The New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) recently announced that hardship exceptions are being sought for work that will be part of the Route 23 major reconstruction project on the much-traveled bridge between West Milford and Kinnelon. The bridge is over Pequannock River and Hamburg Turnpike. Hardship exceptions are being...
What’s going in this Westfield, NJ storefront? The answer is pretty sweet
WESTFIELD — An online-only bakery to this point, Kirshenbaum Baking Co. is preparing to open its flagship brick-and-mortar location in Union County this month. Kirshenbaum's website said the future store at 62 Elm St. is currently under construction, with the company's last social media update having been made on Sept. 2.
Popular Turkish Restaurant Opens 2nd Bergen County Location
A family-owned Turkish restaurant that opened in 1994 is launching its second location in Bergen County. Dayi’nin Yeri is bringing its newest location to Gorge Road in Cliffside Park, BoozyBurbs reports. Its original spot is located at 333 Palisade Ave., also in Cliffside Park. The restaurant is known for...
mypaperonline.com
Independence Township First Aid Squad Celebrates 50th Anniversary
The Independence Township First Aid Squad is 50 years old this year, with no signs of slowing down. First, some history. Up until about halfway through 1971, a first aid squad based out of Hackettstown volunteered to cover the area of Independence Township, which at the time had no volunteer corps to respond to emergencies. Sam Vaia, mayor of the township at the time, approached Pat Curtin, a community resident, and put the plans in motion for the township’s first ever first aid and rescue squad. Curtin was a former member of Wharton’s first aid team and, having recently moved to Independence, was in prime position to initiate the historic change. Curtin approached Bob Bonnell, former US Army medic and supply officer in Vietnam (and a former member of New York City’s 349th MASH Army Reserve unit), with the proposition to help him usher in the new squad. Within a few weeks, Vaia, Curtin, and Bonnell had agreed to put Independence Township’s first ever emergency squad together.
What does $225M buy? N.J. hospital says 137,000 square feet and ‘top-quality’ care.
Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center broke ground Tuesday on a $225 million, 137,000-square-foot cancer center scheduled to be completed in three years. The free-standing cancer center in Livingston will offer everything from medical, surgical and radiation services to yoga, music therapy, and a wig and prosthetic studio. Hospital officials say it...
County demands closed section of scenic N.J. road be reopened now
Hunterdon County officials want a section of scenic road that hugs the waterfront of the Round Valley reservoir reopened immediately by the water authority that closed it for construction. A letter from John E. Lanza, director of the Hunterdon County board of commissioners, demanded an immediate reopening to a section...
wrnjradio.com
Left turn only markings spelled wrong on Route 31 in Warren County should be corrected tonight, NJDOT official says
WASHINGTON BOROUGH, NJ (Warren County) – Anyone can make a spelling mistake but some small errors made by a contractor last week received a lot of attention. The word “only” below a left turn arrow at the intersection of Route 31 and Route 57 in Washington Borough was painted wrong at least twice.
mypaperonline.com
Church Thrift Store Offers Heavenly Treasures
“You just have to hit it right, and you could walk out with the bargain of your life,” said Marilyn Crofton of East Hanover. Crofton is one of the volunteers at the Heavenly Treasures Thrift Store, which is run by the First Presbyterian Church of East Hanover (14 Hanover Avenue, East Hanover). Open on Saturdays from 10am to 4pm, the store offers a variety of items from Lenox to jewelry to housewares and more. It is located directly across the street from the church at the back of the parking lot. Recently, Crofton shared some information about the store.
wrnjradio.com
Man hits barrier, charged with DWI in Morris County
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A man was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated in Denville Township on Saturday after hitting a center barrier, police said. On September 17, police responded to the intersection of Route 10 and Franklin Road for a report of a vehicle that...
Paterson Firefighter Clinging To Life After Motorcycle Crash
A Paterson firefighter was critically injured in a motorcycle crash on the way to work, colleagues said. Initial details were sketchy. Responders said the firefighter was airlifted to St. Joseph's University Medical Center, where a huge contingent of colleagues were gathered Wednesday morning, Sept. 21. The chief of the department...
wrnjradio.com
Bed Bath & Beyond is closing 3 stores in New Jersey, including one in Morris County
NEW JERSEY – Bed Bath & Beyond is closing three stores in New Jersey, including one in Morris County. The company released a list containing dozens of stores from coast to coast that will be shutting down. In New Jersey, the following stores will be closing:. 30 International Drive...
wrnjradio.com
Morris County man pleads guilty to terroristic threats
NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A Morris County man has entered a guilty plea to terroristic threats, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. Xavier Rivera, 38, of Flanders pled guilty to third-degree terroristic threats on September 19 before the Honorable N. Peter Conforti, J.S.C. at the Sussex County Virtual Courtroom in Newton, Taggart said.
