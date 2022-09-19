Read full article on original website
A Bucs player took a shot at former teammate Jameis Winston for throwing 3 late, game-changing interceptions
Buccaneers linebacker Devin White played alongside Jameis Winston and said the team was expecting Winston's fourth-quarter interceptions.
Mike Evans suspended one game following Buccaneers-Saints skirmish
Mike Evans’ anger got the best of him on Sunday, and it will cost him a game. The NFL suspended the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver on Monday after the Bucs and New Orleans Saints got into a scuffle in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s Week 2 game.
Eagles show off balance that makes passing attack so dangerous
Eagles offensive coordinator and play caller Shane Steichen has a lot on his plate. In a way, A.J. Brown feels for him. “I think the toughest job is on the OC, Shane (Steichen),” Brown said, “because he gotta call up plays for everybody and try to get everybody involved. He has a tough job.”
‘That’s Part of Our Identity’: Jaguars' Defense Brought Takeaways in a Statement Performance
Turnovers, constant pressure, and improved communication were all instrumental factors that led to a complete game from the Jags' defensive unit in week two.
Jaguars' Doug Pederson preaching 'So what? Now what? mentality' after win
The Jacksonville Jaguars are riding high after a dominant, 24-0 win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2 that moved the team to first place in the AFC South. But Jaguars coach Doug Pederson is working to remind his team that it doesn’t matter who is in first place in mid-September.
The Vikings defense is starting to show tendencies
Through two games, the Minnesota Vikings have had their share of ups and downs, especially on defense. Against the Green Bay Packers, the defense was dominant. They forced two turnovers along with accumulating four sacks and 18 pressures on star quarterback Aaron Rodgers. They were consistent against the pass but were a little flawed against the run.
