Eagles show off balance that makes passing attack so dangerous

Eagles offensive coordinator and play caller Shane Steichen has a lot on his plate. In a way, A.J. Brown feels for him. “I think the toughest job is on the OC, Shane (Steichen),” Brown said, “because he gotta call up plays for everybody and try to get everybody involved. He has a tough job.”
The Vikings defense is starting to show tendencies

Through two games, the Minnesota Vikings have had their share of ups and downs, especially on defense. Against the Green Bay Packers, the defense was dominant. They forced two turnovers along with accumulating four sacks and 18 pressures on star quarterback Aaron Rodgers. They were consistent against the pass but were a little flawed against the run.
