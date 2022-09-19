ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Independence Township First Aid Squad Celebrates 50th Anniversary

The Independence Township First Aid Squad is 50 years old this year, with no signs of slowing down. First, some history. Up until about halfway through 1971, a first aid squad based out of Hackettstown volunteered to cover the area of Independence Township, which at the time had no volunteer corps to respond to emergencies. Sam Vaia, mayor of the township at the time, approached Pat Curtin, a community resident, and put the plans in motion for the township’s first ever first aid and rescue squad. Curtin was a former member of Wharton’s first aid team and, having recently moved to Independence, was in prime position to initiate the historic change. Curtin approached Bob Bonnell, former US Army medic and supply officer in Vietnam (and a former member of New York City’s 349th MASH Army Reserve unit), with the proposition to help him usher in the new squad. Within a few weeks, Vaia, Curtin, and Bonnell had agreed to put Independence Township’s first ever emergency squad together.
Randolph Family Restaurant Receives Morris County Small Business Grant

Rosie’s Trattoria, the popular Randolph family restaurant, received a $15,000 Morris County Small Business Grant Program check, as two of the Morris County Board of County Commissioner made a special delivery. The restaurant’s struggle to remain in business during and after the pandemic epitomizes what the entire restaurant industry...
