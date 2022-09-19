ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plymouth Meeting, PA

Volleyball breezes past Niagara 3-0

VESTAL, N.Y. - Binghamton volleyball was strong from start to finish Tuesday night, taking down Niagara in three sets by a score of 25-16, 25-15, 25-16. The Bearcats will now enter America East play at 9-4 on the season after a complete effort on both sides of the ball. "It...
Men’s Soccer edged by Hofstra 1-0

VESTAL, N.Y. – Ryan Carmichael scored in the 54th minute, lifting Hofstra (5-2-0) to a 1-0 win over Binghamton (0-5-2) in a non-conference men's soccer match on Tuesday evening at the Bearcats Sports Complex. The contest concluded the Bearcats' season-high, three-game home stand and also marked the Pride's fourth-straight one-goal victory.
Volleyball to host Niagara Tuesday

VESTAL, N.Y. - Binghamton volleyball will hit the floor in the West Gym Tuesday against Niagara in its last non-conference matchup before America East play. The team enters play at 8-4 on the season, defeating Merrimack in its last match in straight sets. Binghamton Bearcats vs. Niagara. Date | Time:
HSFB Top Ten Countdown: Week #5

LAKELAND (4-0) | Prev: 1 | W vs. Susquehanna, 63-7 DANVILLE (4-0) | Prev: 2 | W at. Loyalsock, 17-14 HAZELTON AREA (4-0) | Prev: 4 | W at Wilkes-Barre, 20-7 JERSEY SHORE (4-0) | Prev: 5 | W at Shikellamy, 49-6 MOUNT CARMEL (4-0) | Prev: 6 | W...
University of Scranton Names Seven New Trustees

The University of Scranton named seven individuals to its Board of Trustees: William Canny ’77, H’07; Joseph Collins ’90; Mary Collins, Ph.D.; Matthew Cooper, M.D. ’90; Lisa DeNaples, D.M.D.; Rev. Keith Maczkiewicz, S.J.; and Rev. Adam Rosinski, S.J. ’07. William Canny. William Canny, executive director...
Photo: Student cars featured as part of Winners Circle Project at Watkins Glen

Pictured is Owego Free Academy’s build as part of the Winners Circle Project. Here, the students were able to bring their cars to Watkins Glen on Sept. 9. We will have more on the Watkins event, as well as information about an upcoming movie that features the project and the story behind the founder of the Winners Circle Project and his work on the track with youth in an upcoming edition of The Owego Pennysaver Press. Provided photo.
Susquehanna, PA

The Susquehanna River Valley sits at the confluence where the North and West Branches of the majestic Susquehanna River meet. The region’s hills and valleys, fields and forests and authentic downtowns are mirrored within its pristine waters, and the image transforms with every season. From the soft white of winter to the pale watercolors of spring and from the green shades of summer to the reds and golds of fall, life along the river is colorful and breathtaking.
17 Best Restaurants In Scranton, PA (Photos & Maps)

Scranton, Pennsylvania is known for many things. Railroads, rivers, coal, and a top notch university may all come to mind when we think of Scranton. Most people of a certain age probably think of Dunder- Mifflin Paper Company. The famed but fictional Scranton-based company that is the setting for the hit show The Office. But what about food?
Loyalsock native wows judges on ‘The Voice’

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A singer with ties to central PA was a big hit on ‘The Voice,’ Monday night. Morgan Myles is a 2005 graduate of Loyalsock Township High School. But after Myles moved to Nashville to pursue her passion for music, she became nationally recognized by outlets like Billboard and CMT. Monday night […]
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, PA

