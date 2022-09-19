Read full article on original website
bubearcats.com
Volleyball breezes past Niagara 3-0
VESTAL, N.Y. - Binghamton volleyball was strong from start to finish Tuesday night, taking down Niagara in three sets by a score of 25-16, 25-15, 25-16. The Bearcats will now enter America East play at 9-4 on the season after a complete effort on both sides of the ball. "It...
bubearcats.com
Men’s Soccer edged by Hofstra 1-0
VESTAL, N.Y. – Ryan Carmichael scored in the 54th minute, lifting Hofstra (5-2-0) to a 1-0 win over Binghamton (0-5-2) in a non-conference men's soccer match on Tuesday evening at the Bearcats Sports Complex. The contest concluded the Bearcats' season-high, three-game home stand and also marked the Pride's fourth-straight one-goal victory.
bubearcats.com
Volleyball to host Niagara Tuesday
VESTAL, N.Y. - Binghamton volleyball will hit the floor in the West Gym Tuesday against Niagara in its last non-conference matchup before America East play. The team enters play at 8-4 on the season, defeating Merrimack in its last match in straight sets. Binghamton Bearcats vs. Niagara. Date | Time:
Section IV Week 2 Scores and State Rankings
Week 2 of high school football provided plenty of action around Section IV, here are some scores from around the section this week.
🎥 VIDEO: Take A Tour Inside Binghamton University’s $60 Million Baseball Paradise
Earlier this year, we gave you a look at the new 60 million-dollar Binghamton University Baseball complex, through the lens and drone views courtesy of Frank Palmisano, who by the way, has produced many spectacular views of the Southern Tier from the skies above. The stadium was a $60 million...
pahomepage.com
HSFB Top Ten Countdown: Week #5
LAKELAND (4-0) | Prev: 1 | W vs. Susquehanna, 63-7 DANVILLE (4-0) | Prev: 2 | W at. Loyalsock, 17-14 HAZELTON AREA (4-0) | Prev: 4 | W at Wilkes-Barre, 20-7 JERSEY SHORE (4-0) | Prev: 5 | W at Shikellamy, 49-6 MOUNT CARMEL (4-0) | Prev: 6 | W...
“The Cave” threatened with lockdown
A downtown night club known for hosting rap artists and drag shows is also being threatened with a lockdown.
Binghamton tries to lockdown after-hours club building
The City of Binghamton is looking to exercise its new lockdown law to shutter four problem properties.
Mother and Daughter Open Binghamton Neighborhood Ice Cream Shop
With only a few days left in summer, a mother and daughter team have realized their dream of opening an ice cream shop in Binghamton. Clare and Elisabeth Axton of Kirkwood came up with the idea of establishing the business nearly two years ago. They looked at several potential sites in Broome and Tioga counties before settling on a spot on Binghamton's South Side.
scranton.edu
University of Scranton Names Seven New Trustees
The University of Scranton named seven individuals to its Board of Trustees: William Canny ’77, H’07; Joseph Collins ’90; Mary Collins, Ph.D.; Matthew Cooper, M.D. ’90; Lisa DeNaples, D.M.D.; Rev. Keith Maczkiewicz, S.J.; and Rev. Adam Rosinski, S.J. ’07. William Canny. William Canny, executive director...
Binghamton To Become Home to One of the Largest Light Shows in New York
Broome County is ramping up its Festival of Lights at Otsiningo Park this holiday season and in massive ways. For the past several years, Tall Pines Players Club in Friendsville, Pennsylvania has lured residents from all over the Twin Tiers to its spectacular Forest of Lights drive-through lights display, however, it will be no longer.
State game lands driving tour schedule for October announced by Pa. Game Commission
The Pennsylvania Game Commission has released its schedule of driving tours through the interiors of nine state game lands for Sundays, October 2, 9 and 16. The popular Stony Valley drive through State Game Lands 211 in Dauphin and Lebanon counties is not on the schedule for 2022. Here’s the...
owegopennysaver.com
Photo: Student cars featured as part of Winners Circle Project at Watkins Glen
Pictured is Owego Free Academy’s build as part of the Winners Circle Project. Here, the students were able to bring their cars to Watkins Glen on Sept. 9. We will have more on the Watkins event, as well as information about an upcoming movie that features the project and the story behind the founder of the Winners Circle Project and his work on the track with youth in an upcoming edition of The Owego Pennysaver Press. Provided photo.
traveltasteandtour.com
Susquehanna, PA
The Susquehanna River Valley sits at the confluence where the North and West Branches of the majestic Susquehanna River meet. The region’s hills and valleys, fields and forests and authentic downtowns are mirrored within its pristine waters, and the image transforms with every season. From the soft white of winter to the pale watercolors of spring and from the green shades of summer to the reds and golds of fall, life along the river is colorful and breathtaking.
birchrestaurant.com
17 Best Restaurants In Scranton, PA (Photos & Maps)
Scranton, Pennsylvania is known for many things. Railroads, rivers, coal, and a top notch university may all come to mind when we think of Scranton. Most people of a certain age probably think of Dunder- Mifflin Paper Company. The famed but fictional Scranton-based company that is the setting for the hit show The Office. But what about food?
These Are the Highest Rated Nursing Homes in Broome County [GALLERY]
It seems like everything has a label on it these days, so when I saw a new label called “the sandwich generation,” I rolled my eyes a bit but the more I learned about the label, the more we realized how accurate it was. The sandwich generation refers...
Pa. State Police Look for Missing 11-Year-Old Bradford County Girl
Pennsylvania State Police are asking for help in finding a missing child. Authorities in the Towanda barracks early Wednsday, September 21 confirmed they were still looking for 11-year-old Jaelyn Michelle Oakley, who was last seen at around 7 in the evening of, Tuesday, September 20, in Monroe Township in Bradford County.
Binghamton Man Charged with Attempted Murder in City Shooting
A Binghamton man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting incident at a home on Prospect Street, just two blocks from Woodrow Wilson elementary school. According to city police, 48-year-old Franklin Smalls of Binghamton is charged with felony attempted Murder and criminal Possession of a weapon...
Endicott DMV closed next week
According to Broome County Officials, the Endicott DMV will be closed for all of next week (September 26th-September 30th) for staff training.
Loyalsock native wows judges on ‘The Voice’
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A singer with ties to central PA was a big hit on ‘The Voice,’ Monday night. Morgan Myles is a 2005 graduate of Loyalsock Township High School. But after Myles moved to Nashville to pursue her passion for music, she became nationally recognized by outlets like Billboard and CMT. Monday night […]
