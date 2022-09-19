ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HollywoodLife

Tim McGraw Falls While Performing Onstage In Arizona: Watch

Ouch! Tim McGraw, 55, fell off the stage and into the crowd at his concert on Saturday, September 17. The “Humble and Kind” singer was performing at the Boots In The Park concert series in Arizona when he kneeled down near the edge of the stage and faced towards his guitar player, who was executing a solo. But Tim lost his balance as he tried to get back up and plummeted off the stage’s catwalk and into the crowd in the front row.
Us Weekly

Tim McGraw Falls Backward Off Stage During Arizona Concert

Close call! Tim McGraw took an unfortunate tumble while performing at a concert in Arizona — but fans and security had his back. The "Highway Don't Care" singer, 55, lost his balance at the edge of the stage on Saturday, September 17, while performing at the Boots in the Park event in Tempe. McGraw bent […]
Outsider.com

Garth Brooks Shows Off Major Physical Transformation at Ireland Shows

Garth Brooks had been waiting to play at Ireland’s Croke Park for years. He played a set of shows there in 1997 and hasn’t been back since. However, that doesn’t mean that the country superstar didn’t try. He planned a five-night run at Croke Park in 2014, but those dates didn’t happen. So, these last few dates on the Emerald Isle were a big deal for him and his Irish fans. As a result, he wanted to do something special to mark the occasion. Garth decided to drop some weight.
People

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Celebrates 'Football Is Back' By Sharing Her and Sterling's Outfits

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes will welcome a baby brother for 18-month-old daughter Sterling Skye early next year Patrick Mahomes's wife and daughter are serious about their game-day fashion. The family celebrated the first Sunday of the NFL season with Patrick taking the field for the Kansas City Chiefs and his wife and 18-month-old daughter, Sterling Skye, cheering him on. Brittany Mahomes, who is currently pregnant with the couple's second baby, shared some photos cradling her bump in a mustard-colored maxi dress with a white, short-sleeved button down over it...
Black Enterprise

Comedian Arsenio Hall Privately Sells Home He’s Owned For 30 Years For $9 Million

Comedian and talk show host Arsenio Hall privately sold a home he’s owned for 30 years in Topanga, California, for a sum of $9 million. Finurah reports that Hall, who purchased a home last year in Los Angeles, did not list the house on the market and sold it to his neighbor, Robert M. Fedoris, who lives with his wife, Liz Hopkins, in a 3,000-square-foot home across from Hall.
nextbigfuture.com

Drought Reveals Fifth Mob Body Near Vegas

Five skeletons have now been found in the receding waters of Lake Mead near Las Vegas. The water level at Lake Mead is lower than any time since the 1930s. The first body was found in a barrel in the spring. The person inside was dead of a gunshot wound decades ago, according to authorities. Nearby that location just this week, a gun was also found. Lake Mead is the largest reservoir in the USA. It has dipped to record low levels amid a worsening drought.
RadarOnline

Madonna, 64, Cozies Up To Rumored New Flame, 23, In NYC Days Before Cops Crash Her Music Video Shoot

Madonna is rumored to be in the throes of a red-hot romance with 23-year-old model Andrew Darnell, RadarOnline.com has learned. The original Material Girl, 64, was spotted cozying up to Darnell during Labor Day Weekend, days before cops crashed her music video set over noise complaints. Madonna and Darnell were seen "snuggling and cuddling" after attending Nigerian musician REMA's concert with BMX star Nigel Sylvester at Irving Plaza in New York City on Friday. After jamming out, the trio met up with jeweler Greg Yuna to grab a bite at Mister French. Sources told Page Six they stepped on...
Black Enterprise

R&B Singer Jesse Powell Has Passed Away ‘Peacefully’ at the Age of 51

R&B singer Jesse Powell has passed away “peacefully” at his residence in Los Angeles according to his sister, Tamara Powell. The recording artist was 51 years old and his family has not disclosed the cause of death. His younger sibling, Tamara, who, with her sister Trina Powell, was part of the R&B group Trina & Tamara, acknowledged his death on her Instagram account earlier today.
The US Sun

Why did Florida Georgia Line break up?

TYLER Hubbard and Brian Kelley rose to fame in 2012 as members of Florida Georgia Line. Tragically, the country music duo has parented ways, and now fans want to know why. Over the years, Florida Georgia Line has released several hit songs, including Cruise, This Is How We Roll, Lil Bit, and May We All.
