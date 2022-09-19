Read full article on original website
Ouch! Tim McGraw, 55, fell off the stage and into the crowd at his concert on Saturday, September 17. The “Humble and Kind” singer was performing at the Boots In The Park concert series in Arizona when he kneeled down near the edge of the stage and faced towards his guitar player, who was executing a solo. But Tim lost his balance as he tried to get back up and plummeted off the stage’s catwalk and into the crowd in the front row.
"It happened so fast," another Philadephia performer Nikita Sinnn Monroe told WPVI. "She was the first person to help me figure out that I was trans."
Close call! Tim McGraw took an unfortunate tumble while performing at a concert in Arizona — but fans and security had his back. The "Highway Don't Care" singer, 55, lost his balance at the edge of the stage on Saturday, September 17, while performing at the Boots in the Park event in Tempe. McGraw bent […]
Post Malone suffered a major injury when he fell on stage during a concert, and the video is painful to watch.
Garth Brooks had been waiting to play at Ireland’s Croke Park for years. He played a set of shows there in 1997 and hasn’t been back since. However, that doesn’t mean that the country superstar didn’t try. He planned a five-night run at Croke Park in 2014, but those dates didn’t happen. So, these last few dates on the Emerald Isle were a big deal for him and his Irish fans. As a result, he wanted to do something special to mark the occasion. Garth decided to drop some weight.
Country music songstress Shania Twain is baring all for a fiery new photo and proving… The post Shania Twain Leaves Little to the Imagination in Fiery New Photo appeared first on Outsider.
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes will welcome a baby brother for 18-month-old daughter Sterling Skye early next year Patrick Mahomes's wife and daughter are serious about their game-day fashion. The family celebrated the first Sunday of the NFL season with Patrick taking the field for the Kansas City Chiefs and his wife and 18-month-old daughter, Sterling Skye, cheering him on. Brittany Mahomes, who is currently pregnant with the couple's second baby, shared some photos cradling her bump in a mustard-colored maxi dress with a white, short-sleeved button down over it...
The power couple of Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy certainly stay busy. Wahlberg is the star of the hit TV show Blue Bloods, and McCarthy is a judge on the singing competition series The Masked Singer. But when the couple isn’t hard at work in front of the cameras, they’re at their home in St. Charles, Illinois living their best life.
Comedian and talk show host Arsenio Hall privately sold a home he’s owned for 30 years in Topanga, California, for a sum of $9 million. Finurah reports that Hall, who purchased a home last year in Los Angeles, did not list the house on the market and sold it to his neighbor, Robert M. Fedoris, who lives with his wife, Liz Hopkins, in a 3,000-square-foot home across from Hall.
When Garth Brooks goes to Ireland, it’s time to party. The country music legend was living it up in Dublin between shows. Of course, if you’re going to go to the land of Guinness then going out to a pub or two is a must. 400,000 tickets have been sold to the various concerts in Ireland, showing that his return is as big of a deal as we all thought.
Five skeletons have now been found in the receding waters of Lake Mead near Las Vegas. The water level at Lake Mead is lower than any time since the 1930s. The first body was found in a barrel in the spring. The person inside was dead of a gunshot wound decades ago, according to authorities. Nearby that location just this week, a gun was also found. Lake Mead is the largest reservoir in the USA. It has dipped to record low levels amid a worsening drought.
Madonna is rumored to be in the throes of a red-hot romance with 23-year-old model Andrew Darnell, RadarOnline.com has learned. The original Material Girl, 64, was spotted cozying up to Darnell during Labor Day Weekend, days before cops crashed her music video set over noise complaints. Madonna and Darnell were seen "snuggling and cuddling" after attending Nigerian musician REMA's concert with BMX star Nigel Sylvester at Irving Plaza in New York City on Friday. After jamming out, the trio met up with jeweler Greg Yuna to grab a bite at Mister French. Sources told Page Six they stepped on...
Carrie Underwood is the latest celebrity to participate in the “Teenage Dirtbag Challenge” on TikTok. The social media trend finds participants sharing photos of themselves from their teen years set to the Wheatus track “Teenage Dirtbag.” The song was the lead single from their 2000 debut album. Check out Carrie Underwood’s entry below.
Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley are parting ways, at least for the time being. After announcing in February that they were "taking a break" from recording music together, Florida Georgia Line performed their final show together at the Minnesota State Fair Wednesday after 12 years as a beloved country duo.
THE MOM of Travis Barker’s former business partner has revealed her heartache after he tragically took his own life. Canadian streetwear designer Johan “Yo” Esbensen founded California-based brand Rogue Status/DTA in 2005. He later brought Travis in as an investor and partner, with the blink-182 drummer boasting...
R&B singer Jesse Powell has passed away “peacefully” at his residence in Los Angeles according to his sister, Tamara Powell. The recording artist was 51 years old and his family has not disclosed the cause of death. His younger sibling, Tamara, who, with her sister Trina Powell, was part of the R&B group Trina & Tamara, acknowledged his death on her Instagram account earlier today.
Ahh, Tim McGraw, the early 2000s legend and king of concerts with aggressive fan encounters…. Who could forget confronting a heckler when he forgot the words to “Just To See You Smile” or when he yanked a rowdy fan on stage to have security throw him out?. Ole...
TYLER Hubbard and Brian Kelley rose to fame in 2012 as members of Florida Georgia Line. Tragically, the country music duo has parented ways, and now fans want to know why. Over the years, Florida Georgia Line has released several hit songs, including Cruise, This Is How We Roll, Lil Bit, and May We All.
Lady Gaga addressed fans through tears after stopping her final Chromatica Ball tour stop early Saturday in Miami amid a violent storm that passed through the area. After the show concluded, the pop icon shared a video to Instagram early Sunday, in which she broke down while revealing more information about the show's abrupt end.
