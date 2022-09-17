Read full article on original website
BREAKING: Judge Assaulted Outside of Courthouse in Providence
A judge was assaulted outside of a courthouse in Providence on Wednesday, GoLocal has learned. Rhode Island Superior Court Associate Justice Stephen Nugent was reportedly assaulted following a minor traffic accident outside of Superior Court on Benefit treet. According to witnesses, it appeared that all parties had recently exited the...
Former Woonsocket Mayor Menard Identified as One of Two Deceased Bodies Found in House
The Office of the State Medical Examiners at the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) announced Wednesday it has identified one of the two decedents recovered at a home in Woonsocket on September 19th as Susan Menard. The identity of the second decedent has not yet been finalized. The causes...
Two “Severely Decomposed” Bodies Found at Home of Former Woonsocket Mayor Menard
Two “severely decomposed” bodies were found in the home of former Woonsocket Mayor Susan Menard. Woonsocket police could be seen at the property in hazmat suits. Law enforcement and the Rhode Island Medical Examiner's office are investigating. Menard is known for being Woonsocket’s longest-serving mayor and a “feisty...
Little Compton “Inspired Contemporary” Hits the Market at $879,900
GoLocalProv and Residential Properties Content Partnership. Architectural critic Will Morgan raved about this home in a column in 2021, "Inspired Contemporary Design in Little Compton." Morgan, wrote, "The kitchen and dining area is beneath the sleeping loft, while the two-story-high living room looks out on an abundance of nature: mature...
Providence Councilor Who Led Effort to Defund Police Poised to be Elected Council President
Providence City Councilor Rachel Miller is poised to be elected to serve as the next President of the Providence City Council. She has called a caucus of the city council for today — weeks before the general election and months before the swearing in of the Council in January of 2023.
RI State Police Announce Arrest in Monday’s Murder
The Rhode Island State Police announced on Tuesday the arrest of a 25 year-old-man in the murder at 279 Biscuit City Road, Charlestown, Rhode Island. Alex S. Rolin, of the location, was arrested and charged with murder. On Monday, September 19, 2022, at approximately 10 AM, the Charlestown Police Department...
DEM to Spray Spotted Lanternfly Infestation Areas, Says RI Must “Move Aggressively”
The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is announcing that it will begin treating pockets of spotted lanternfly (SLF) infestation that have been found along Douglas Pike (Route 7) in Smithfield with insecticide weather permitting on Wednesday, September 21. SEE MAP BELOW. Applicators using backpack sprayers with wands will...
City of Providence Employee Arrested on Drug Charges — Seen Delivering Suspected Fentanyl at Work
A City of Providence employee had been arrested on felony drug charges. Providence police say that Christopher Anderson, age 23, of Providence — an employee of the city’s Department of Public Works — was arrested on Monday. According to police, he is now facing multiple narcotics charges.
Former Pension Advisor Pays City of Cranston $100,000 Following Dispute
The City of Cranston has reached a settlement with its former pension advisor, GoLocalProv has learned. The dispute was filed by Cranston in November 2020 against Janney Montgomery Scott, the city's then-pension advisor. Cranston complained that the fees associated with their accounts were not fully disclosed and were higher than...
PHOTOS: Woman Crashes Into Multiple Vehicles, Tries to Leave Scene, Police Make Arrest
Sunday night at about 10:15 PM, a woman driving on Smith Street hit multiple vehicles with her car, and then she tried to drive away in her vehicle even after her airbag was deployed. Bystanders kept the woman from leaving the scene. Providence Police arrived, and the woman assaulted a...
Magaziner Picks Up Endorsements From GOP Former Elected Officials and Candidates - See Who
Seth Magaziner, a Democratic candidate for the 2nd Congressional District in Rhode Island, is announcing he has picked up a number of endorsements from GOP officials. At noon on Wednesday, Magaziner will be joined by former State Representative Robert Nardolillo; Cranston City Councilor Robert Ferri; former GOP gubernatorial candidate Vincent Marzullo and former State Senator Dawson Hodgson at Magaziner's headquarters in Warwick.
