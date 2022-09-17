ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

BREAKING: Judge Assaulted Outside of Courthouse in Providence

A judge was assaulted outside of a courthouse in Providence on Wednesday, GoLocal has learned. Rhode Island Superior Court Associate Justice Stephen Nugent was reportedly assaulted following a minor traffic accident outside of Superior Court on Benefit treet. According to witnesses, it appeared that all parties had recently exited the...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Little Compton “Inspired Contemporary” Hits the Market at $879,900

GoLocalProv and Residential Properties Content Partnership. Architectural critic Will Morgan raved about this home in a column in 2021, "Inspired Contemporary Design in Little Compton." Morgan, wrote, "The kitchen and dining area is beneath the sleeping loft, while the two-story-high living room looks out on an abundance of nature: mature...
LITTLE COMPTON, RI
RI State Police Announce Arrest in Monday’s Murder

The Rhode Island State Police announced on Tuesday the arrest of a 25 year-old-man in the murder at 279 Biscuit City Road, Charlestown, Rhode Island. Alex S. Rolin, of the location, was arrested and charged with murder. On Monday, September 19, 2022, at approximately 10 AM, the Charlestown Police Department...
CHARLESTOWN, RI
Former Pension Advisor Pays City of Cranston $100,000 Following Dispute

The City of Cranston has reached a settlement with its former pension advisor, GoLocalProv has learned. The dispute was filed by Cranston in November 2020 against Janney Montgomery Scott, the city's then-pension advisor. Cranston complained that the fees associated with their accounts were not fully disclosed and were higher than...
CRANSTON, RI
Magaziner Picks Up Endorsements From GOP Former Elected Officials and Candidates - See Who

Seth Magaziner, a Democratic candidate for the 2nd Congressional District in Rhode Island, is announcing he has picked up a number of endorsements from GOP officials. At noon on Wednesday, Magaziner will be joined by former State Representative Robert Nardolillo; Cranston City Councilor Robert Ferri; former GOP gubernatorial candidate Vincent Marzullo and former State Senator Dawson Hodgson at Magaziner's headquarters in Warwick.
WARWICK, RI

