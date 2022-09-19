ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

brownsnation.com

PFF Grades Denzel Ward As Browns’ Worst Defender

Most Cleveland Browns fans watching the Week 2 loss to the New York Jets will probably not be surprised by the latest Pro Football Focus statistic on cornerback Denzel Ward. However, seeing it in print is still heart-wrenching. PFF’s Grade For Ward Against Jets. Ward was among the worst-rated...
CLEVELAND, OH
hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Picks His Most Disappointing NFL Team

We are two weeks into the NFL season and many are already jumping to conclusions. The bad teams have already unveiled themselves as they are mostly 0-2. Meanwhile, the good teams are starting to separate themselves, with the Kansas City Chiefs looking like early title contenders. There have also been...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Jets QB Joe Flacco: 'Winning in the NFL is like a drug'

Certain fans of the New York Jets were calling for head coach Robert Saleh to bench veteran quarterback Joe Flacco in favor of third-string option Mike White as the injured Zach Wilson remains sidelined. Saleh didn't go in that direction, and Flacco responded by essentially guaranteeing a win at the Cleveland Browns on Sunday afternoon and then delivering late in a thrilling 31-30 comeback victory.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

Report: Giants' Kenny Golladay empties locker after Week 2 win

Despite an impressive 2-0 start under head coach Brian Daboll, the New York Giants are dealing with some possible inter-office drama on Monday. Wide receiver Kenny Golladay was quick to depart after seeing a significantly reduced amount of playing time in the team's Week 2 win over the Carolina Panthers.
FanSided

Don’t blame Joe Woods for the Cleveland Browns defense collapsing

The Cleveland Browns have not acquired talented safeties since Andrew Berry came in. The Cleveland Browns blew their second late lead in as many weeks against the New York Jets, this time resulting in a monumental loss. The same thing nearly happened last week against the Carolina Panthers, in which the defense yet again collapsed to close the game.
