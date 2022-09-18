Read full article on original website
Port Arthur News
Exceptional Emergency Centers — Check out how you can enjoy, benefit from jam-packed Exceptional Health Day Oct. 1
PORT NECHES — Exceptional Emergency Centers of Port Arthur, Orange and Beaumont are excited to announce Exceptional Health Day Oct. 1 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Port Neches Riverfront Park. As healthcare providers, we want to highlight all the healthy lifestyle choices available in the area. Within...
kogt.com
LSCO’s Mellen Recognized
Lamar State College Orange announced that its Director of Public Relations and Development, Emily Mellen, has been selected by the Southeast Texas Young Professionals Organization, the Greater Beaumont Chamber of Commerce, and the Beaumont Enterprise as a 40 Under 40 awardee. Forty individuals are chosen each year from Jefferson, Orange,...
Ford Park to host 'Magic of Lights' drive-thru light display this holiday season
BEAUMONT, Texas — Ford Park in Beaumont will host the 'Magic of Lights' drive-thru show for the first time during the 2022 holiday season. It will run from November 18, 2022 through January 1, 2023. The Magic of Lights drive-thru will feature displays such as Barbie TM, 12 Days...
KPLC TV
Second Harvest Food Bank mobile market returns to SWLA
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Second Harvest Food Bank partnered with Comprehensive Care Center of SWLA to provide low-priced healthy food items to people in the community for the mobile market. The grocery store on wheels aims to tackle hunger in under served areas throughout southwest Louisiana. COVID-19 vaccinations and...
KPLC TV
New Providence Baptist Church holding community food giveaway
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The New Providence Baptist Church will be holding a community food giveaway on Thursday, September 22, 2022. The giveaway will begin at 10 a.m. and last until the food is gone. It will be at the church at 307 Deshotel Lane in Lake Charles. There...
kogt.com
Vickie Hill Landry
Vickie Hill Landry, 67, of Orange, Texas, entered into her eternal home on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at Christus St. Elizabeth in Beaumont. Born in Orange, Texas, on February 9, 1955, Vickie was the daughter of George Harmon and Melba (Griffith) Wooden, and she attended school at Little Cypress Mauriceville. She was a member of Community Church, and for many years she organized the Day of Prayer on the steps of the courthouse. Vickie retired from Orange County Switchboard Operator and Information Booth, and she was a proficient nail technician for many years.
Port Arthur News
ASK A COP — Can you legally drive with a cast on your foot?
Susan from Port Neches Asks: My mom’s driver’s license is due for renewal. She will turn 81 years of age on January 21, and I’ve tried to go online to request it and we’ve even mailed it in, but the request was rejected. Now, Mom is afraid that something bad has happened to her license. What should we do?
kogt.com
Sandra C. Mouton
Sandra C. Mouton, 71, longtime resident of Orange, Texas, passed away on September 18, 2022, in Beaumont, Texas. A graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m., Friday, September 23, 2022, at St. Mary Cemetery in Orange. Officiating will be Deacon Melvin Payne. Born in Orange, Texas, on August 23,...
kogt.com
VHS Students of the Week
Vidor High School is celebrating two students as Students of the Week. First is junior, Madison Jones. Madison is a proud member of the Lady Pirates Volleyball team and also competes in Track. You can also find Madison on the sidelines every Friday night participating on the varsity cheer team. She excels on the court and in cheer, and she maintains excellent attendance and grades.
KFDM-TV
Video shows dog dumped, abandoned in the rain
TEXAS — A Facebook post has gone viral after showing a puppy being abandoned in the rain. Even as the white SUV pulls away, the dog can be seen running to try to keep up. Beaumont Animal Care is trying to raise awareness that dumping animals is illegal and can net a fine of up to $500. If you recognize the dog or vehicle, Beaumont Animal Care asks that you contact them at (409)838-3304.
Port Arthur News
PHOTO GALLERY — Mama Kim’s open in Nederland
Mama Kim’s is officially open. Owners Kim Tran and Teddy Romero Jr., who formerly ran Pho Ha on Nederland Avenue, opened the doors to the new restaurant Aug. 22. The restaurant, located at 209 S. Memorial Freeway, offers many of the same Vietnamese dishes that fans of Pho Ha grew to love along with a few new menu items.
therecordlive.com
City of Orange going up on water bills in October
Residents in the city of Orange will see higher bills when they open their monthly water-sewer-garbage statements starting in October. The city will have a 3 percent increase in water and sewer rates, plus garbage contractor Waste Management will increase its rates 10 percent. Property owners in the city have...
KFDM-TV
Booker T. Washington Elementary School creates therapeutic sensory room
PORT ARTHUR — A new sensory room at Booker T. Washington Elementary School in Port Arthur has been created to provide a supportive, therapeutic space. The room is designed and outfitted to give a space of awareness for stress and tension relief. It comprises of a range of devices that students may use to relax and focus themselves before studying and engaging with others. BTW sensory room can be used to send kids when they have shown signs of agitation, aggression, irritation, grief, and so on.
Port Arthur News
Nederland freshman to school board: Don’t arm teachers and staff members
NEDERLAND — A proposal to vet, arm and train — for security purposes — selected school employees within the Nederland Independent School ran into an impassioned counterpoint Monday night. Joseph Hawkins, a Nederland High ninth grader, said it is important school board members heard from one of...
Ever Wonder Why There Are Pistols On The Bridge In Lake Charles?
When bridge designers from back in the day put ornate decorations on bridges like trumpets, flowers, or pine cones they did so, I imagine, because they wanted travelers to enjoy the scenery. Louisiana bridge designers like N.E. Lant crafted fine iron works of art along the rails of bridges to pay homage to the regions for which they built. A perfect example is the World War II Memorial Bridge that sits between Lake Charles and Westlake, LA.
Orange Leader
Pastor John Mark Stevens follows dreams to Mount Sinai Baptist Church in Orange
For Pastor John Mark Stevens, being attentive to spiritual awakenings is one’s way of transcending the ordinary, sense of self to encompass a wider, infinite sense of truth or reality. “I normally tell people that if you cannot explain something, then it is the Holy Spirit,” Stevens said. “Within...
kogt.com
Bernadine Bradley
Bernadine Bradley, 90, of Bridge City, passed away on September 17, 2022, at her home. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, September 23, at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City. Officiating will be Pastor Charles Miller and Pastor John Bickham. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange.
Port Arthur News
INDICTMENT LIST: Drug, alcohol crimes top list of indictments
Drug and alcohol offenses top this past week’s list of indictments, which were handed down by a Jefferson County grand jury. Alicia Ann Abshire, 35, of Port Arthur was indicted for delivery of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Aug. 19, 2021. Daniel Alvarado, 18, of...
Here's where the loud 'bang' that shook Beaumont Saturday night came from
BEAUMONT, Texas — On the night of Saturday, September 17, 2022, residents throughout the city of Beaumont heard what some described as an, "explosion." Beaumont Police Chief Jimmy Singletary told 12News the department received multiple calls from the North End to the South End. Police followed up on the calls, but no one knew a specific location from where the sound came from and no one reported seeing a, "fireball or explosion."
