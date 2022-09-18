TEXAS — A Facebook post has gone viral after showing a puppy being abandoned in the rain. Even as the white SUV pulls away, the dog can be seen running to try to keep up. Beaumont Animal Care is trying to raise awareness that dumping animals is illegal and can net a fine of up to $500. If you recognize the dog or vehicle, Beaumont Animal Care asks that you contact them at (409)838-3304.

BEAUMONT, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO