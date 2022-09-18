ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange, TX

kogt.com

LSCO’s Mellen Recognized

Lamar State College Orange announced that its Director of Public Relations and Development, Emily Mellen, has been selected by the Southeast Texas Young Professionals Organization, the Greater Beaumont Chamber of Commerce, and the Beaumont Enterprise as a 40 Under 40 awardee. Forty individuals are chosen each year from Jefferson, Orange,...
ORANGE, TX
KPLC TV

Second Harvest Food Bank mobile market returns to SWLA

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Second Harvest Food Bank partnered with Comprehensive Care Center of SWLA to provide low-priced healthy food items to people in the community for the mobile market. The grocery store on wheels aims to tackle hunger in under served areas throughout southwest Louisiana. COVID-19 vaccinations and...
kogt.com

Vickie Hill Landry

Vickie Hill Landry, 67, of Orange, Texas, entered into her eternal home on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at Christus St. Elizabeth in Beaumont. Born in Orange, Texas, on February 9, 1955, Vickie was the daughter of George Harmon and Melba (Griffith) Wooden, and she attended school at Little Cypress Mauriceville. She was a member of Community Church, and for many years she organized the Day of Prayer on the steps of the courthouse. Vickie retired from Orange County Switchboard Operator and Information Booth, and she was a proficient nail technician for many years.
ORANGE, TX
Port Arthur News

ASK A COP — Can you legally drive with a cast on your foot?

Susan from Port Neches Asks: My mom’s driver’s license is due for renewal. She will turn 81 years of age on January 21, and I’ve tried to go online to request it and we’ve even mailed it in, but the request was rejected. Now, Mom is afraid that something bad has happened to her license. What should we do?
PORT NECHES, TX
kogt.com

Sandra C. Mouton

Sandra C. Mouton, 71, longtime resident of Orange, Texas, passed away on September 18, 2022, in Beaumont, Texas. A graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m., Friday, September 23, 2022, at St. Mary Cemetery in Orange. Officiating will be Deacon Melvin Payne. Born in Orange, Texas, on August 23,...
ORANGE, TX
kogt.com

VHS Students of the Week

Vidor High School is celebrating two students as Students of the Week. First is junior, Madison Jones. Madison is a proud member of the Lady Pirates Volleyball team and also competes in Track. You can also find Madison on the sidelines every Friday night participating on the varsity cheer team. She excels on the court and in cheer, and she maintains excellent attendance and grades.
VIDOR, TX
KFDM-TV

Video shows dog dumped, abandoned in the rain

TEXAS — A Facebook post has gone viral after showing a puppy being abandoned in the rain. Even as the white SUV pulls away, the dog can be seen running to try to keep up. Beaumont Animal Care is trying to raise awareness that dumping animals is illegal and can net a fine of up to $500. If you recognize the dog or vehicle, Beaumont Animal Care asks that you contact them at (409)838-3304.
BEAUMONT, TX
Port Arthur News

PHOTO GALLERY — Mama Kim’s open in Nederland

Mama Kim’s is officially open. Owners Kim Tran and Teddy Romero Jr., who formerly ran Pho Ha on Nederland Avenue, opened the doors to the new restaurant Aug. 22. The restaurant, located at 209 S. Memorial Freeway, offers many of the same Vietnamese dishes that fans of Pho Ha grew to love along with a few new menu items.
NEDERLAND, TX
therecordlive.com

City of Orange going up on water bills in October

Residents in the city of Orange will see higher bills when they open their monthly water-sewer-garbage statements starting in October. The city will have a 3 percent increase in water and sewer rates, plus garbage contractor Waste Management will increase its rates 10 percent. Property owners in the city have...
ORANGE, TX
KFDM-TV

Booker T. Washington Elementary School creates therapeutic sensory room

PORT ARTHUR — A new sensory room at Booker T. Washington Elementary School in Port Arthur has been created to provide a supportive, therapeutic space. The room is designed and outfitted to give a space of awareness for stress and tension relief. It comprises of a range of devices that students may use to relax and focus themselves before studying and engaging with others. BTW sensory room can be used to send kids when they have shown signs of agitation, aggression, irritation, grief, and so on.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
107 JAMZ

Ever Wonder Why There Are Pistols On The Bridge In Lake Charles?

When bridge designers from back in the day put ornate decorations on bridges like trumpets, flowers, or pine cones they did so, I imagine, because they wanted travelers to enjoy the scenery. Louisiana bridge designers like N.E. Lant crafted fine iron works of art along the rails of bridges to pay homage to the regions for which they built. A perfect example is the World War II Memorial Bridge that sits between Lake Charles and Westlake, LA.
kogt.com

Bernadine Bradley

Bernadine Bradley, 90, of Bridge City, passed away on September 17, 2022, at her home. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, September 23, at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City. Officiating will be Pastor Charles Miller and Pastor John Bickham. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange.
BRIDGE CITY, TX
Port Arthur News

INDICTMENT LIST: Drug, alcohol crimes top list of indictments

Drug and alcohol offenses top this past week’s list of indictments, which were handed down by a Jefferson County grand jury. Alicia Ann Abshire, 35, of Port Arthur was indicted for delivery of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Aug. 19, 2021. Daniel Alvarado, 18, of...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
12NewsNow

Here's where the loud 'bang' that shook Beaumont Saturday night came from

BEAUMONT, Texas — On the night of Saturday, September 17, 2022, residents throughout the city of Beaumont heard what some described as an, "explosion." Beaumont Police Chief Jimmy Singletary told 12News the department received multiple calls from the North End to the South End. Police followed up on the calls, but no one knew a specific location from where the sound came from and no one reported seeing a, "fireball or explosion."
BEAUMONT, TX

