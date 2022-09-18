ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Corey Davis on wide-open touchdown route: 'I didn't think it was that damn good'

By Billy Riccette
 2 days ago
The Jets’ come-from-behind victory over the Cleveland Browns was highlighted by two touchdown grabs, including the game-winner, by rookie wide receiver Garrett Wilson. But the comeback got started with a 66-yard touchdown by Corey Davis.

With about a minute and a half left and no timeouts, quarterback Joe Flacco’s eyes must have been as big as the universe when he saw Davis that wide open. In fact, Flacco said after the game “when I threw it, I was like oh my gosh.”

There seemed to be a miscommunication on the Browns’ part as no one took Davis deep, leaving him extremely wide open. Flacco took advantage and the Jets’ comeback trail was on.

When asked after the game about that play, Davis said “it was a good route, but I didn’t think it was that damn good.”

It looked like a simple deep out and up for Davis and he quickly turned it upfield once he knew he was completely clear. The rest, as they say, is history.

